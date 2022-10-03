Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
University of Minnesota Rochester moves into DoubleTree building
(ABC 6 News) – We’re learning more about the closure of the DoubleTree hotel in downtown Rochester — making room for the University of Minnesota Rochester expansion. Chancellor Lori Carrell says the school is “bursting at the seams” which is why they bought the old DoubleTree building.
KAAL-TV
Roller Disco skates into downtown Rochester this weekend
(ABC 6 News) – Roller Disco is back for another year. The event will be Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. The second annual event presented by the Rochester Downtown Alliance (RDA), will be held at a new location this year, on the 300 block of Broadway Avenue South within the roadway. Last year, the inaugural event was held in Peace Plaza.
KIMT
Mayo Clinic hosts employee appreciation event
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Peace Plaza was filled with thousands of Mayo Clinic staff today in celebration of its hardworking employees. This year, the US News and World Report declared Mayo Clinic as the number one health care provider in the nation for the seventh consecutive year. With a big achievement...
Go Back in Time With this Video of the Apache Mall from 1993
There's no better time than Throwback Thursday to pull out a throwback video of an iconic place to shop in Rochester, MN: the Apache Mall! Malls aren't nearly as popular as they used to be but back in 1993 when this video was filmed they were the place to be.
Popular Restaurant in Downtown Rochester Expected to Close Saturday
A rumor is circulating around town that a popular restaurant in downtown Rochester, Minnesota is closing. I was scrolling through Facebook earlier tonight and saw the news that another restaurant is closing in downtown Rochester, Minnesota. When I saw the name, I couldn't believe it. Hefe Rojo in Downtown Rochester...
Massive Party in Rochester This Weekend for 11,000+ People
You've probably noticed that it is getting darker earlier, the comfy hoodies and sweaters are being pulled out to wear, and our trees are starting to turn those gorgeous reds and greens. And all of those mean one thing for Minnesota, summer is over. Before that snow starts flying though, Rochester is celebrating the end of summer with a massive party! Last year, over 11,000 people attended and this year, the party is bigger than ever. #YesYouAreInvited.
KAAL-TV
Bishop Elementary schools hosts community open house
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Public school district held a very special event Thursday to thank the community for helping build its new schools. Over the last year, the district has built a new Dakota middle school as well as Longfellow and Bishop Elementary. Thursday evening, the public...
KAAL-TV
Rochester community discusses growing food insecurity issue in southeast Minnesota
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester community learned more about the growing concern of food insecurity in our area at the Zumbro Lutheran Church on Wednesday night. Channel One Regional Food Bank says the church is an important partner. Zumbro Lutheran Church has the “Open Table” food truck, also known as the burrito truck, in town that goes to mobile homes and apartment buildings on the south side of Rochester.
medcitybeat.com
Mayo Clinic announces 2023 pay raises ranging from 6 to 9 percent
Nearly 65,000 Mayo Clinic employees are in line for a minimum six percent pay increase beginning next year. The pay raises for allied health staff, a category that includes nurses to maintenance workers, will take effect on Jan. 4, 2023 and be reflected in employees’ paychecks on Jan. 24, 2023.
KAAL-TV
Hormel Foods, retired pilot help provide SPAM for Hurricane Ian Victims
(ABC 6 News) – Hormel Foods and a licensed retired pilot from Lakeville, MN teamed up to help victims of Hurricane Ian. This past weekend, Louis Olsen flew to the Austin airport on October 3, where members of the Hormel Foods corporate communications team helped him load 25 cases of SPAM into his plane.
KAAL-TV
New bench outside Rochester City Hall dedicated to former city council member
(ABC 6 News) – For over a decade, Denny Hanson helped shape the Med City and serve its people as a city council member. When he passed away in 2012, the city dedicated a bench in his name in Peace Plaza. Ten years later, that bench was damaged and...
winonahealth.org
Lake Winona Manor fireworks set to light up the sky
Winona Health’s Lake Winona Manor annual fireworks show is set for Tuesday, October 11 at 7 p.m. The fireworks over Lake Winona will be visible from a variety of spots around the community. “We enjoy planning special events for our residents throughout the year, and the fireworks is one...
KEYC
Missing vulnerable adult found safe
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A vulnerable adult who was reported missing has been found safe in Rochester. Cullen Duane Kennedy, 25, had been missing since Saturday, Oct. 1, after last being seen on the 100 block of Cardinal Drive in Mankato. Mankato Public Safety says he was located around 4...
See the Adorable Puppies of Spotted In Rochester, Minnesota
A while back we featured the winner of Rochester's Pup Cup, a fun, playful, and beautiful Great Dane named Moose. Seen here looking awesome. I shared that story in the Spotted In Rochester community and asked for their awesome pups. So, I proudly present to you the collection (some didn't make it because they looked super professional or had watermarks).
KAAL-TV
Guinness World Record broken using thousands of donuts in Rochester
(ABC 6 News) – A Guinness World Record was broken in Rochester, Minn. Saturday morning after two non-profit organizations teamed up to build the world’s largest donut wall. The wall was built at the Mayo Civic Center by the Convoy of Hope and Bridging the Gap. The two...
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea Police hosting scam protection program Friday
(ABC 6 News) – The Albert Lea Police Department will host a program on Friday to show how people can protect themselves from scams and fraud. The event is free and will held at Edgewater Bay Pavilion, 1940 Edgewater Drive, at 10:00 a.m. Marty Fleischhacker, Senior Financial Fraud Ombudsman...
Amazing Video Shows Black Bear Running In SE Minnesota
My heart is pounding just a little bit faster because I have a whole bunch of honey sitting in hives at my house and an animal that was just spotted in Southeast Minnesota LOVES honey. Yes, it was a bear. A pretty large (and fast!) black bear and it was caught on camera about 50 miles south of Rochester and really close to Iowa.
New Mayo Clinic Scanner is First of its Kind in North America
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Mayo Clinic is touting a high-tech upgrade to its imaging capabilities in Rochester. A news release says the Biograph Vision Quadra PET/CT scanner is the first of its kind to be approved for clinical use in North America. It's described as the most sensitive PET/CT scanner available for clinical use.
KAAL-TV
Candidates for Byron school board take part in open house
(ABC 6 News) – Eleven candidates are vying for a total of six spots on the Byron School Board. At Thursday evenings ‘Meet the School Board Candidates’ event, the candidates got to hear from parents about the issues they’re most concerned about as well as make their case on why they should get their vote.
KAAL-TV
MnDOT says paving to begin on 6 mile stretch of Hwy 52 from Cannon Falls to Zumbrota
(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) on Wednesday provided an update on the Hwy 52 southbound project between Cannon Falls and Zumbrota. MnDOT says paving will begin this week on a 6.15 mile stretch of southbound Hwy 52 from Goodhue Co. Rd. 1 to Goodhue Co. Rd. 50. MnDOT warns motorists there will be a steady traffic of dump trucks moving through the area, but to continue to follow the marked detour.
