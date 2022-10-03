Read full article on original website
Related
richlandsource.com
Betty Jean Conn
Betty Jean (Maddy) Conn, went to be with the Lord on October 5, 2022, at the age of 99. She died peacefully with many family members nearby. Betty was born in Crestline, on April 9, 1923, to the late Hubert “Pete” and Mabel (Hotelling) Maddy. She was the oldest of twelve siblings. She married Charles Alva Conn on May 10,1942 and he preceded her in death on July 19, 2018.
richlandsource.com
Alan Robert Raphael
Alan Robert Raphael, 63, of Mansfield, passed away at his home on Sunday, October 2, 2022. To plant a tree in memory of Alan Raphael as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
richlandsource.com
Judy (Bertsch) Chambers
Judy (Bertsch) Chambers, 68, of Mansfield, Ohio lost her 6 year battle with cancer on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Judy passed away peacefully with her family by her side. Born December 25, 1953 to Mary (Owens Shenberger) and Calvin Bertsch. To plant a tree in memory of Judy Chambers as...
richlandsource.com
Betty Norris
Betty J. Norris, age 92, formerly of Shelby, passed away on October 6, 2022 at Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center in Prestonsburg, KY, with her daughters by her side. Born December 30, 1929, in Norwalk, to Lee and Lorena (Mitchell) Hunter, she had been a Shelby resident since 1945. Betty was a member of the First Lutheran Church. Betty had worked in retail for the Woolworth's Department Store and at Walmart, from which she retired in 2009. She also worked at the Whitehouse Restaurant and Coolridge Golf Course. She was a past President of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary, as well as a Life member of the VFW. Betty helped organize the annual Memorial Day Parades for over 40 years. Betty enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and was a lover of animals.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
richlandsource.com
JoAnn Zimmerman
JoAnn Zimmerman, 82, of Mansfield left this world to meet her Heavenly Father on October 3, 2022. JoAnn was born in Mansfield November 13, 1939 to Joseph and Helen Zimmerman. She will be remembered as a beloved Madison High School counselor where she worked and made a. To plant a...
richlandsource.com
Susan Huggins
Susan G. Huggins of Galion, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at home. Born on September 18, 1941 in Toledo to Russell Thornton and Janet (French) Thornton-Grose, Susan was a proud mother and homemaker. To plant a tree in memory of Susan Huggins as a living tribute,...
richlandsource.com
James William "Jim" McFarland
James William “Jim” McFarland, age 66, of Shelby, died peacefully at his home on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 with his family by his side. Jim was born on November 15, 1955 in Ashland County to the late William Henry and Jean R. (Kauffman) McFarland. He was a 1974 graduate of Loudonville High School and earned a bachelor's degree in business from Baldwin Wallace University. Jim spent his career in the steel industry working for AK Steel in Mansfield, Timken Co. in Canton, and Nucor Steel in Marion.
richlandsource.com
Terry Evans
Terry L. Evans, age 70, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Parma University Hospital in Parma, Ohio. Born January 29, 1952 in Shelby to Kenneth and Norma (Ryman) Evans, he had been a Shelby resident for the majority of his life. Terry had served his country proudly in the United States Marine Corps. A member of the First Lutheran Church in Shelby, he had enjoyed watching sprint car and dirt track races. In previous years he had spent time racing his own quads and stock cars. Terry also loved to fish, camp and play video games.
IN THIS ARTICLE
richlandsource.com
Susan Baker
Susan Pamela (Snay) Baker age 79, resident of Shelby died unexpectedly following a cardiac event Monday, October 3, 2022. Born December 5, 1942 in Shelby to William and Elsie (Waines) Snay. Susan graduated from Shelby High School class of 1960 and worked for Miami Systems for numerous years before retiring in 2006. A member of the Shelby Senior Center, she enjoyed reading and watching the Cleveland Cavaliers. Above all she loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.
richlandsource.com
Richard Claes
Richard E. Claes Passed on October 4, 2022, at age 98. Born in Crawford County, Ohio on October 28, 1923, he came with the family to Shelby in 1935. He was a 1941 graduate of Shelby High School and both he and his wife, Lois, were 1947 graduates of The Ohio State University in the School of Social Administration.
richlandsource.com
Charles Miller, Jr.
Charles L. Miller Jr., age 83, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at Country Meadows Care Center in Bellville. Born April 6, 1939 in Friedens, Pennsylvania to Charles L. and Alma Ruth (Martin) Miller Sr., he attended college in Rocklin, California. Charles was a United States Air Force Veteran having served in Vietnam. He was a true patriot, taking great pride in his military service and always proud to be an American. He was an Air Force Para Rescue, Air Police, and was a marksmanship instructor. After his military service he worked at car dealerships as a salesman, including Bud Young's, and Graham Auto Mall. He was also a farrier, and school bus driver for Colonel Crawford School District.
richlandsource.com
Paul Precht
Paul Steven Precht, age 73, died on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Crestwood Care Center in Shelby. Paul was born on January 2, 1949, to the late Robert Albert and Arline (Errett) Precht. He had been a resident of Shelby the majority, graduating in 1967 from Shelby High School, he was a very avid Ohio State fan, Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians; and never missed watching a game. He really enjoyed going to auctions in his spare time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
richlandsource.com
Blank check: Yellow Springs writes off Miamisburg Dayton Christian with nothing but zeroes
If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Yellow Springs proved that in blanking Miamisburg Dayton Christian 1-0 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on October 6. Each attack authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first half.
richlandsource.com
Ghost Brothers: Ohio State Reformatory's paranormal past featured on discovery+ series
MANSFIELD — The haunted past of The Ohio State Reformatory is about to hit TV screens across the country. The second season of GHOST BROTHERS: LIGHTS OUT kicks off on Oct. 7 with an episode focused on the Ohio State Reformatory.
richlandsource.com
Public hearing set for rezoning Lexington schools property into village
MANSFIELD — The village of Lexington and Lexington Local Schools have filed a petition to annex 37.723 acres of school district-owned land into the village. The petition deals with two parcels located just south of the new junior high and high school building. The plots encompass the new ball fields, a retention pond, practice fields and the beginning of the driveway to the junior high school wing. The land is currently part of Troy Township.
richlandsource.com
Defensive dominance: Columbus Walnut Ridge stymies Columbus West
Dominating defense was the calling card of Columbus Walnut Ridge as it shut out Columbus West 42-0 during this Ohio football game. Columbus Walnut Ridge jumped in front of Columbus West 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Countdown to crawl: Richland County boutique owners look ahead to collaborative event
MANSFIELD -- Walking around a mall or department store for new clothes might not be an enjoyable experience for everyone, especially if they don’t know what they’re looking for. Jessica Klupp said her favorite part about being a boutique owner is helping people who don’t know what to...
richlandsource.com
Columbus Bishop Hartley triggers avalanche over Columbus Bishop Watterson
Columbus Bishop Hartley rolled past Columbus Bishop Watterson for a comfortable 3-1 victory on October 4 in Ohio girls high school volleyball. Last season, Columbus Bishop Watterson and Columbus Bishop Hartley faced off on September 23, 2021 at Columbus Bishop Watterson High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale flexes defensive muscle to keep Upper Sandusky off the scoreboard
A vice-like defensive effort helped Mt. Blanchard Riverdale squeeze Upper Sandusky 1-0 in a shutout performance on October 6 in Ohio girls high school soccer action. Recently on September 28, Mt Blanchard Riverdale squared off with Findlay Liberty-Benton in a soccer game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Columbus South collects skin-tight win against Columbus Eastmoor
Columbus South eventually plied victory away from Columbus Eastmoor 14-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup. In recent action on September 23, Columbus Eastmoor faced off against Columbus West and Columbus South took on Columbus Walnut Ridge on September 23 at Columbus Walnut Ridge High School. For more, click here.
Comments / 0