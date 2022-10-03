ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland County, OH

cleveland19.com

Father hurt, 2 boys killed in Canton crash

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police said two boys died Saturday night and their father was hurt following a rollover crash. The wreck took place around 9:20 p.m. in the 900 block of Harrison Ave NW. Officers said Javon Moore, 31, was driving a Ford F550 when he lost control...
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

GoFundMe Account Set Up for Victims of Weekend Canton Crash

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two youngsters from Canton are dead and their father seriously injured after a one-vehicle crash on Saturday night. 13-year-old Kayden Compton and 10-year-old Braydon Kauffman were killed when the pickup truck Javon Moore was driving went off Harrison Avenue NW near 9th Street and hit a tree.
CANTON, OH
iheart.com

High Speed Chase from Carey Results in Crash, Injuries and an Arrest!

On 09/30/2022 a report was made to the Carey Police Department involving a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was located at the Casey's General Store located at 1400 S. Vance St. When officers attempted to contact the driver, the vehicle traveled northbound on S. Vance St. at a high rate of speed. A pursuit continued into the 500 block of N. Vance St. where the vehicle lost control and crashed into a utility pole, immobilizing the vehicle. The driver, who was later identified as Bryce Martinson of Massilion, OH fled on foot, north of the village into a wooded area. A female passenger was found to have sustained serious injuries and was transported to a medical facility by Life Flight.
CAREY, OH
richlandsource.com

Area Agency on Aging to provide free smoke/carbon monoxide detectors

ONTARIO -- The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. will distribute free smoke and carbon monoxide detectors to residents of Richland County that are age 60 and older at a Fire Prevention Month Awareness event on Friday, Oct. 28, from noon to 2 p.m. at Hawkins Corner, located at 2131 Park Avenue West, Door 300, in Ontario.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Richland County Transit and Board of Elections promote voter access

MANSFIELD — Richland County Transit (RCT) is offering transportation options to promote voter access in partnership with the Richland County Board of Elections. Temporary service to the Board of Elections: Weekdays during early voting, October 12 through November 7, passengers can request a stop at the BOE on West Longview when traveling Route 5 (Springmill/Bowman) or Route 9 (W. 4th Street).
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Public hearing set for rezoning Lexington schools property into village

MANSFIELD — The village of Lexington and Lexington Local Schools have filed a petition to annex 37.723 acres of school district-owned land into the village. The petition deals with two parcels located just south of the new junior high and high school building. The plots encompass the new ball fields, a retention pond, practice fields and the beginning of the driveway to the junior high school wing. The land is currently part of Troy Township.
LEXINGTON, OH
ycitynews.com

Name released in fatal Thursday night crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released the name of a Dresden man killed Thursday night in a one-vehicle crash. Jason Lynn, 46-years-old, succumbed to his injuries at the scene. According to Sgt. Jeffrey Jires with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, first responders were alerted about a crash along SR-586...
DRESDEN, OH
richlandsource.com

Linda Lee Arter

Linda Lee Arter, age 79, died on Monday, October 3, 2022 at Mill Creek Nursing of Galion. Born on September 13, 1943 in Mount Gilead to Harry and Martha (Hart) Newhon, she was a life long Crestline resident. Linda was employed as a school bus driver for Crestline City Schools as well as a cafeteria cook at the North and South Schools for numerous years. She had also been employed at Geyer Grocery Store as a baker. Linda was a faithful member of The Trinity Lutheran Church, the Crestline Patio Gardeners' Club and the Woman's League.
CRESTLINE, OH
WKYC

Canton police searching for suspect in double shooting

CANTON, Ohio — The Canton Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people injured Friday night, a news release said. It happened just after 6:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Wertz Avenue N.W. Officers were called to a home there for a report of a shooting....
CANTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Galion City Schools participating in mental health first-aid training

GALION – The safety and well-being of students is among the top priorities for Galion City Schools, and the focus on students’ welfare includes their mental health, the school stated in a Friday press release. One in five students has had a mental health disorder in their life,...
GALION, OH
richlandsource.com

Judy (Bertsch) Chambers

Judy (Bertsch) Chambers, 68, of Mansfield, Ohio lost her 6 year battle with cancer on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Judy passed away peacefully with her family by her side. Born December 25, 1953 to Mary (Owens Shenberger) and Calvin Bertsch. To plant a tree in memory of Judy Chambers as...
MANSFIELD, OH

