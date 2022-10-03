On 09/30/2022 a report was made to the Carey Police Department involving a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was located at the Casey's General Store located at 1400 S. Vance St. When officers attempted to contact the driver, the vehicle traveled northbound on S. Vance St. at a high rate of speed. A pursuit continued into the 500 block of N. Vance St. where the vehicle lost control and crashed into a utility pole, immobilizing the vehicle. The driver, who was later identified as Bryce Martinson of Massilion, OH fled on foot, north of the village into a wooded area. A female passenger was found to have sustained serious injuries and was transported to a medical facility by Life Flight.

CAREY, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO