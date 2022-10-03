Read full article on original website
One injured in crash between tow truck, tractor in Crawford County
TOD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was injured after a crash involving a tow truck and a farm tractor Monday morning in Crawford County. According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at approximately 8:39 a.m. on a bridge on Lincoln Highway near Hensing Road. A Massey Ferguson farm tractor, driven by […]
Open Source: 179th Airlift Wing firefighters still on duty at Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport
This story was written in response to a reader question submitted through our Open Source platform. Do you have a question you want our reporters to answer? Click here to submit it. GALLERY: Ohio Air National Guard firefighters still on duty at Mansfield Lahm Regional Aiport. Photos of the new...
Community mourns after young brothers killed in Canton crash
A family, a neighborhood and a school community are grieving after two brothers, 10 and 13 years old, were killed in a car crash.
2-vehicle crash on State Route 18 in Summit County leaves 1 dead
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — A fatal two-vehicle crash took place on State Route 18 in Bath Township Saturday morning. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. At approximately 2:28 a.m., a Chevy S-10 pick-up was driving...
Father hurt, 2 boys killed in Canton crash
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police said two boys died Saturday night and their father was hurt following a rollover crash. The wreck took place around 9:20 p.m. in the 900 block of Harrison Ave NW. Officers said Javon Moore, 31, was driving a Ford F550 when he lost control...
GoFundMe Account Set Up for Victims of Weekend Canton Crash
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two youngsters from Canton are dead and their father seriously injured after a one-vehicle crash on Saturday night. 13-year-old Kayden Compton and 10-year-old Braydon Kauffman were killed when the pickup truck Javon Moore was driving went off Harrison Avenue NW near 9th Street and hit a tree.
High Speed Chase from Carey Results in Crash, Injuries and an Arrest!
On 09/30/2022 a report was made to the Carey Police Department involving a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was located at the Casey's General Store located at 1400 S. Vance St. When officers attempted to contact the driver, the vehicle traveled northbound on S. Vance St. at a high rate of speed. A pursuit continued into the 500 block of N. Vance St. where the vehicle lost control and crashed into a utility pole, immobilizing the vehicle. The driver, who was later identified as Bryce Martinson of Massilion, OH fled on foot, north of the village into a wooded area. A female passenger was found to have sustained serious injuries and was transported to a medical facility by Life Flight.
2 kids die in Canton crash
Canton Police are investigating a crash that left two children dead and a 31-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.
Area Agency on Aging to provide free smoke/carbon monoxide detectors
ONTARIO -- The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. will distribute free smoke and carbon monoxide detectors to residents of Richland County that are age 60 and older at a Fire Prevention Month Awareness event on Friday, Oct. 28, from noon to 2 p.m. at Hawkins Corner, located at 2131 Park Avenue West, Door 300, in Ontario.
Richland County Transit and Board of Elections promote voter access
MANSFIELD — Richland County Transit (RCT) is offering transportation options to promote voter access in partnership with the Richland County Board of Elections. Temporary service to the Board of Elections: Weekdays during early voting, October 12 through November 7, passengers can request a stop at the BOE on West Longview when traveling Route 5 (Springmill/Bowman) or Route 9 (W. 4th Street).
Richland County Building Dept. releases list of September permits
MANSFIELD -- The list below is a report of permits applied for at the Richland County Building Department in September. If you have questions about a specific permit, please call the office and someone will assist 419-774-5517.
Ashland man sinks two hole-in-ones on same day at Brookside Park
ASHLAND — It was a good day for golf on Tuesday. The sun was shining, the temperature was mild, and most importantly, there wasn't a lot of wind.
Public hearing set for rezoning Lexington schools property into village
MANSFIELD — The village of Lexington and Lexington Local Schools have filed a petition to annex 37.723 acres of school district-owned land into the village. The petition deals with two parcels located just south of the new junior high and high school building. The plots encompass the new ball fields, a retention pond, practice fields and the beginning of the driveway to the junior high school wing. The land is currently part of Troy Township.
Name released in fatal Thursday night crash
The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released the name of a Dresden man killed Thursday night in a one-vehicle crash. Jason Lynn, 46-years-old, succumbed to his injuries at the scene. According to Sgt. Jeffrey Jires with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, first responders were alerted about a crash along SR-586...
Ashland County Law Enforcement shows support of domestic violence awareness month
ASHLAND -- Ashland County Law Enforcement officially recognized the beginning of Domestic Violence Awareness Month on Monday, Oct. 3. "Ashland County is so blessed with supportive Law Enforcement for Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assaults," said Rebecca Garcia, program director at Rape Crisis Domestic Violence Safe Haven.
Linda Lee Arter
Linda Lee Arter, age 79, died on Monday, October 3, 2022 at Mill Creek Nursing of Galion. Born on September 13, 1943 in Mount Gilead to Harry and Martha (Hart) Newhon, she was a life long Crestline resident. Linda was employed as a school bus driver for Crestline City Schools as well as a cafeteria cook at the North and South Schools for numerous years. She had also been employed at Geyer Grocery Store as a baker. Linda was a faithful member of The Trinity Lutheran Church, the Crestline Patio Gardeners' Club and the Woman's League.
Canton police searching for suspect in double shooting
CANTON, Ohio — The Canton Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people injured Friday night, a news release said. It happened just after 6:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Wertz Avenue N.W. Officers were called to a home there for a report of a shooting....
Galion City Schools participating in mental health first-aid training
GALION – The safety and well-being of students is among the top priorities for Galion City Schools, and the focus on students’ welfare includes their mental health, the school stated in a Friday press release. One in five students has had a mental health disorder in their life,...
Summit County Grand jury indicts man accused of killing Na’kia Crawford
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Grand Jury indicted the man accused of killing Na’kia Crawford in a drive-by shooting in Akron in June 2020. Adarus Black was indicted on the charge of murder. The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Black on Feb. 9 in Atlanta.
Judy (Bertsch) Chambers
Judy (Bertsch) Chambers, 68, of Mansfield, Ohio lost her 6 year battle with cancer on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Judy passed away peacefully with her family by her side. Born December 25, 1953 to Mary (Owens Shenberger) and Calvin Bertsch. To plant a tree in memory of Judy Chambers as...
