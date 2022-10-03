ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Judge who voided Minnesota abortion limits blocks appeal bid

By CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s4w7o_0iKSTqYM00

AG Keith Ellison speaks on decision to not appeal state judge’s abortion decision 05:52

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota judge who struck down key restrictions on abortion in the state has rejected a bid by a county prosecutor who hopes to appeal the ruling.

Ramsey County District Judge Thomas Gilligan ruled Tuesday night that Traverse County Attorney Matthew Franzese is not entitled to intervene in the case. Franzese had hoped to pursue an appeal after Attorney General Keith Ellison declined to challenge Gilligan's previous ruling that Minnesota's restrictions were unconstitutional.

Earlier in July, Gilligan threw out a series of laws enacted over the years, including a mandatory 24-hour waiting period, a requirement that both parents be notified before a minor can get an abortion, and a rule that only physicians can perform abortions. His ruling reinforced Minnesota's status as an island of legal abortion in the Upper Midwest following the U.S. Supreme Court decision striking down its landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, which legalized abortion nationwide.

In deciding not to appeal, Ellison, a Democrat who supports abortion rights, said his office had met its obligation to defend the statutory restrictions. He said the state had already spent enough time and money on the case and was unlikely to win an appeal.

In his latest ruling, Gilligan said Franzese waited too long to intervene in the lawsuit, which was filed by abortion rights advocates in 2019. He also said Franzese failed to demonstrate that he had sufficient legal interest in the case to meet the requirements to intervene, and failed to demonstrate that the attorney general's office inadequately defended the challenged statutes.

"The State should have the ability to speak with one voice and make litigation or public policy decisions without the threat of intervention by county attorneys like Franzese who may disagree with those decisions," Gilligan wrote.

Franzese's legal team from the conservative Thomas More Society argued that he was entitled to intervene because he was responsible for enforcing abortion laws in his western Minnesota county, and that he needed clarity from the appellate courts on whether he should follow Gilligan's ruling.

The judge disputed that, noting that Traverse is the state's least populous county, no resident there has had an abortion in the last four years and the county has no abortion providers.

Franzese and his attorneys did not immediately return messages seeking comment Wednesday, nor did the attorney general's office.

But Jess Braverman, legal director for Gender Justice, which represents the abortion rights supporters who sued to overturn Minnesota's restrictions, said she would be surprised if Franzese's team doesn't appeal. The judge's latest ruling means his previous decision expanding access to abortion stands "unless and until the appeals court does something different," she said.

Comments / 8

WOLFMAN
3d ago

Ladies in November needs to let thier voices heard on this ban of abortion . The Supreme Court judges wants all women to be like thier religious slave wives .

Reply(2)
11
NS Mom of 5
3d ago

Women healthcare is more important than anything else! Once a woman dies in our nation no one can ever bring her back to her family, friends, or communities. This ban on abortion is violation of healthcare privacy, the joy, and sorrow for many women. Medical Doctor's studied for years before they became doctors in women's health care and politicians did not! A complete disaster for many across the nation and they should be embarrassed by their actions! Do not let the Jackie's of all trades and the experts of none decide what is right for the futures women and girls based on false statements.

Reply
9
Nick-of-Time
3d ago

Finally nice to read a story about a decent judge who doesn't entertain every ridiculous flight of fancy the reich-wing comes up with.

Reply
4
Related
abovethelaw.com

Trump-Backed Attorney General Candidate Wants To Stop Contraception From Entering The State

Ever since the Supreme Court callously undid 50 years of precedent and overturned Roe v. Wade, the writing’s on that wall for every Constitutional right that found its home in the penumbra of privacy. As written by Justice Clarence Thomas in his concurrence in Dobbs, “we should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell.”
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Law & Crime

Trump-Appointed Judge Dismisses Lawsuit by Parents Who Sued over Merrick Garland School Board Memo That Sparked Conservative Outrage

A little less than a year ago, Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a single-page memo that denounced threats of violence and intimidation against school teachers, administrators and staff. The memo quickly sparked outrage from conservative media and lawmakers on Capitol Hill — and even a federal lawsuit from parents claiming it was a blueprint to “silence” them.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Ellison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Laws#Abortion Issues#Appellate Courts#Attorneys#Politics Courts#Politics State#Ag#The U S Supreme Court#Democrat
People

First Politician Involved in Jan. 6 Capitol Riots Is Removed from Office Following Judge's Ruling

The ruling is the first time a judge officially labeled the Jan. 6 events as an "insurrection" and is the first time the Constitution has been used to remove someone in office since 1869 Cuoy Griffin, an Otero County, New Mexico, commissioner and founder of Cowboys for Trump, has been removed from office and disqualified from any future public office positions due to his involvement in the Jan. 6 capitol riots. The decision was made final on Tuesday by New Mexico Judge Francis Matthew, court documents reveal. The...
OTERO COUNTY, NM
The Independent

Hardee’s mocks Mike Lindell after he claimed the FBI took his phone at one of its Minnesota locations

The fast food restaurant chain Hardee’s took to social media to capitalise on its newfound notoriety after My Pillow CEO and ardent Donald Trump supporter Mike Lindell claimed that the FBI seized his cell phone at a Hardee’s in southern Minnesota on Tuesday. “Now that you know we exist... you should really try our pillowy biscuits,” Hardee’s tweeted early on Wednesday morning. Now that you know we exist... you should really try our pillowy biscuits.— Hardee’s (@Hardees) September 14, 2022Contacted by Insider for a reaction to the tweet, Mr Lindell replied to the chain’s missive with: “Funny!” He later...
MANKATO, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
creators.com

Good News for Democrats, Bad News for the Rule of Law: Supreme Court Politics

The Supreme Court, it turns out, is even less popular than the inflation-battered Joe Biden. By a 60-40 margin according to the latest Marquette University Law School poll, Americans disapprove of the Supreme Court. While the Court isn't responsible for interest rates, it is responsible for overruling a decision that was supported by the overwhelming majority of Americans, and especially American women, which is the reason for the dive in approval ratings. That's good news for the Democratic Party, but not so good for the rule of law.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Kevin McCarthy vows GOP-led House would immediately repeal Biden admin's hiring of 87,000 IRS agents

House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy told Fox News' Lawrence Jones that Republicans will repeal hiring 87,000 new IRS agents as part of the party's "Commitment to America." On "Fox & Friends" Friday, McCarthy sat down with Jones -- joined by Reps. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., and Steve Scalise, R-La., – at a diner in Pennsylvania where the lawmakers talked to voters in the swing state.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
95K+
Followers
24K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy