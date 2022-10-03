ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mother of Daunte Wright's son sues for funds raised through GoFundMe

By WCCO Staff
 3 days ago

Mother of Daunte Wright's son sues for funds raised through GoFundMe 00:41

MINNEAPOLIS -- The mother of the son of Daunte Wright, who was fatally shot during a traffic stop by former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter, has filed a lawsuit against a number of individuals, saying that her son is entitled to half the money raised through GoFundMe donations.

Chyna Whitaker filed suit Monday against the parents of Wright, as well as attorney Ben Crump and his law firm.

In the suit, Whitaker claims that Crump, who was then acting as her legal counsel, assured her that the money donated to the Daunte Wright Sr. Memorial Fund would be split evenly between Wright's family and Wright's son, as his sole heir.

Daunte Wright's family, Brooklyn Center reach $3.25 million settlement

Whitaker claims that of the approximately $1,039,260 raised through the fund and managed by Crump's firm, "not one single penny has been turned over to Plaintiff for the benefit of Daunte Jr." Instead, Whitaker claims the entire sum has gone to Wright's parents, Aubuey Wright and Katie Bryant.

Whitaker said that because of Crump's assurances that her son would receive half the funds, she did not set up a separate GoFundMe on her son's behalf.

She says that Crump and Wright's parents have "all turned their backs" on her and her son. She accuses the group of fraud and misrepresentation and calls to not only be given her son's half but also for a possible audit of the fund's accounting.

In a statement Monday, a spokesperson for Ben Crump's law firm said:

"This is strictly a family dispute between the mother of Daunte Wright's child and Daunte's parents, who set up the GoFundMe account in question. Ben Crump Law never handled or controlled the money from this GoFundMe account, which was under the sole direction of Daunte's parents. Ben Crump Law did not benefit from any of the funds raised, and we did not accept any fee in this case. Our hearts are always with the family, and we pray that they can find resolution."

CG
3d ago

If daunte wright just followed the law, and didn’t try to run, he would still be here today. Shame on everyone who donated anything to this “go fund me” you’re the reason that crime is out of control, there is no consequences for being a criminal anymore

Reply(3)
51
The sound of reason
3d ago

You expect THEM TO BE TRUE AND LAW ABIDING CITIZENS NOW!?!? Where have you been sister???? You knew who you were laying down with,don't come looking for a handout from us just because you don't like the look anymore... Those people didn't change their colors, they are the same players playing the same system since BEFORE YOU AND DAUNTE TOOK YOUR RIDE !!!!!

Reply(7)
37
Dave Schiebel
3d ago

Why would anybody give anything to a criminal, especially the one that shot a paralyzed another young man . Give your money to the animal humane society, they would at least appreciate it.

Reply(2)
56
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Minnesota

Suit filed by north Mpls. residents over lack of police staffing dismissed

MINNEAPOLIS -- A lawsuit filed by a number of north Minneapolis residents over the lack of Minneapolis police officers has been dismissed.In August, an attorney for the eight residents who sued the city said the group is encouraged by efforts put forward in Mayor Jacob Frey's budget proposal to meet the court's order to hire more officers.The Minnesota Supreme Court ruled in June that Minneapolis must hire a minimum of 731 police officers or explain in court why it can't.There was supposed to be a hearing with the city for them to prove why they hadn't met the court-ordered minimum. But the attorney said that the group is "evaluating all options, including whether the hearing is necessary," citing efforts from the city to comply with meeting staffing minimums.Court documents show that both parties in the suit -- the residents on one side and the Minneapolis City Council and Frey on the other -- agreed to dismiss the suit "without prejudice."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

