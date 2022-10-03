Mother of Daunte Wright's son sues for funds raised through GoFundMe 00:41

MINNEAPOLIS -- The mother of the son of Daunte Wright, who was fatally shot during a traffic stop by former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter, has filed a lawsuit against a number of individuals, saying that her son is entitled to half the money raised through GoFundMe donations.

Chyna Whitaker filed suit Monday against the parents of Wright, as well as attorney Ben Crump and his law firm.

In the suit, Whitaker claims that Crump, who was then acting as her legal counsel, assured her that the money donated to the Daunte Wright Sr. Memorial Fund would be split evenly between Wright's family and Wright's son, as his sole heir.

Whitaker claims that of the approximately $1,039,260 raised through the fund and managed by Crump's firm, "not one single penny has been turned over to Plaintiff for the benefit of Daunte Jr." Instead, Whitaker claims the entire sum has gone to Wright's parents, Aubuey Wright and Katie Bryant.

Whitaker said that because of Crump's assurances that her son would receive half the funds, she did not set up a separate GoFundMe on her son's behalf.

She says that Crump and Wright's parents have "all turned their backs" on her and her son. She accuses the group of fraud and misrepresentation and calls to not only be given her son's half but also for a possible audit of the fund's accounting.

