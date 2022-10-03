ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

EXCLUSIVE: Rugby Players' Association survey reveals almost HALF of 180 former players believe they have a long-term cognitive issues... and most would like expert help with the their brain health

By Alex Bywater
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Startling figures from the Rugby Players' Association show almost 50 per cent of 180 former professionals believe they are suffering with some form of long-term cognitive issue.

In a newsletter to its members, which has been seen by Sportsmail, the RPA highlights the number of former players who would consider seeking support with their brain health and where they can find that support.

On Monday, England flanker Tom Curry insisted he has 'full confidence' in his health and gave his backing to rugby's concussion protocols after he suffered a head knock in Australia in July.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30NxTv_0iKSTmGg00
England World Cup winning hooker Steve Thompson is also among the former players involved

But his comments come in the wake of more concerns raised by the RPA.

'When we surveyed over 180 retired players last year on the subject of their health, whilst they generally reported their health to be good, nearly 50 per cent of respondents believed they had experienced some form of long-term cognitive issue,' their correspondence to players read.

'However, whilst only 33 per cent of those experiencing such issues had sought expert help and only 14 per cent any diagnosis, over 80 per cent of those with such concerns said they would consider seeking expert help.'

Rugby's response to concussion remains one of its biggest issues. More than 100 former players - including England's 2003 World Cup winner Steve Thompson - are involved in a legal claim against the sport's authorities as they battle brain problems caused by their on-field careers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yOMCK_0iKSTmGg00
Former Wales captain Ryan Jones is among a group of players looking for compensation

Thompson and former Wales back-row Alix Popham are two of several men suffering with probable chronic traumatic encephalopathy and early onset dementia.

England flanker Curry was stood down from the final two Tests of England's successful summer tour of Australia after taking a head knock in Perth.

Curry and his England team-mates Maro Itoje and Sam Underhill all suffered concussion in action against the Wallabies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ydNjR_0iKSTmGg00
England flanker Tom Curry insisted he has 'full confidence' in rugby's concussion protocols after he suffered a head knock in Australia in July

'I've got full confidence in my long-term health,' Curry said.

'I'll let the scientists take care of that. At the end of the day my job is to play rugby. That's what I focus on and if something comes out that helps players in the long term, then brilliant.'

Curry added the fact he had been given a lengthy break by England's medical team 'shows the way rugby is going and the progression it's making' but there is undoubtedly still more that can be done.

Curry missed England's final two Tests in Australia to return home and rest this summer. He is a part of Eddie Jones' squad training in London this week ahead of the autumn Tests.

'The doctors have been brilliant in terms of monitoring me,' Curry added. 'I was left to do my own thing, came back and got tested, and was all good. There was no holding back.'

England's medical team place the utmost care on any of their players who suffer head injuries while the RPA also give its members access to a 'Brain Health Hub' and courses on brain health.

England confirmed they will play Wales home and away and also face Fiji at Twickenham next summer ahead of the 2023 World Cup.

Eddie Jones' side - who visited Thorpe Park for a team bonding session on Monday - will also play a fourth warm-up game against an as yet unconfirmed opponent.

Premiership Rugby have confirmed Worcester's matches with Gloucester and Harlequins have been cancelled as the Warriors remain in administration and suspended from all competitions. A panel will be convened in due course to decide the result and points allocation from the two games.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: How the brother of Aussie teen soccer star Garang Kuol brokered a lucrative UK Premier League deal while on the RUN over an alleged $121K bank scam

The brother of rising Australian soccer sensation Garang Kuol helped broker a half-a-million dollar Premier League deal for him while on the run from Australian authorities. Kuol Mawien Kuol remains at large after skipping bail on July 22 in Victoria and heading to New South Wales to manage his little brother.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Premier League players will take the knee this weekend to back No Room For Racism campaign, after ditching the gesture before every game at the start of the season

Premier League footballers will take the knee this weekend as part of the No Room For Racism campaign. Top-flight officials will launch the anti-discriminatory initiative this weekend and will last for next two round of fixtures. And players will reconvene taking the knee before every fixture during the No Room...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rugby Australia#World Rugby#Rugby World Cup#Premiership Rugby#Brain Health#Rpa
Daily Mail

Koepka's wife lets the big secret slip! Jena Sims congratulates LIV golfers for winning battle to earn world rankings points - hours BEFORE rebels confirm deal with minor tour to exploit loophole

LIV Golf has solved one of its major problems and found a way for players to earn world ranking points from playing in its events. But hours before a statement was published confirming LIV has found a loophole in golf's rules, Brooks Koepka's wife, the actress and model Jena Sims, posted a video of a pre-tournament LIV event on her Instagram story with the caption 'Congratulations to these guys, getting World Golf Ranking Points this week'.
GOLF
Daily Mail

Antonio Conte's pre-match press conference has been cancelled after the death of Tottenham's fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone at the age of 61

Antonio Conte's press conference has been cancelled following the death of Tottenham fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone. Conte was due to speak to the press on Thursday ahead of Spurs' trip to face Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday. The club has called off the press conference after Ventrone,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

'It's a dirty trick!': Real Madrid star Rodrygo fumes his disappointment at being left OUT of Panini's Brazil World Cup album despite his likely selection for Qatar next month

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo has jokingly slammed Panini following his exclusion from Brazil's World Cup sticker album. Panini are renowned for producing sticker albums which include every player taking part in the tournament. Rodrygo has backed himself to be selected for the five-time world champions and he has expressed his...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Omonia Nicosia are Man United's first-ever Cypriot opponents, are coached by a familiar face in Neil Lennon and have an ex-Man City player in their ranks... but he actually supports the Reds! All you need to know ahead of tonight's Europa League clash

The UEFA Europa League continues to throw up all kinds of mystique and wonder for Manchester United. Having played their first-ever match in Moldova last month, the Reds are now set to take on Cypriot opposition for the first time in their long and illustrious European history. But the GSP...
UEFA
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Find That Men Have a High Probability of Outliving Women

Large disparities in life expectancy may often obscure significant overlap in lifespan. A statistical analysis covering 200 years across all continents published in BMJ Open shows that males have a high probability of outliving women—especially those who are married and have a degree. According to the researchers, between 25%...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Daily Mail

Emma Raducanu's season comes to an early end as teen withdraws from the Transylvanian Open with a wrist problem... but Brit intends to return for Billie Jean King Cup in Glasgow next month

Emma Raducanu's regular WTA Tour season has ended pretty much as it started, with an injury causing her to pull out of her last scheduled solo tournament. The former US Open champion this morning withdrew from the Transylvanian Open in Cluj-Napoca citing a wrist problem. The move will have disappointed fans in Romania, who have closely followed her rise given her family links to the country.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Meet the Socceroos secret weapon for the World Cup: Sir Alex Ferguson's former Man United assistant Rene Meulensteen helped make Cristiano Ronaldo a world-beater and is now the ace up Graham Arnold's sleeve

As the Socceroos prepare for the World Cup in Qatar in November, fans will be looking to manager Graham Arnold in the hope of seeing success at the highest possible level. Arnold, in turn, will be relying heavily on his assistant coach Dutchman Rene Meulensteen - a man who is very experienced in his own right.
PREMIER LEAGUE
lastwordonsports.com

The most BEAST XV in Rugby

We all love slick and sophisticated plays, but there is nothing like the primal joy of seeing juggernauts thump into each other. It’s why rugby’s ‘beast mode’ montages do so well on YouTube. In terms of fantasy team sheets, the Beast XV is easily one of the most enjoyable to choose. Here, we explore the most Beast players in World Rugby today.
RUGBY
AFP

England hot favourites at record-breaking women's Rugby World Cup

Confident England are red-hot favourites but holders and hosts New Zealand will have a point to prove when the women's Rugby World Cup starts on Saturday in record-breaking fashion. More than 30,000 tickets have already been sold for the opening day, a record attendance for the women's Rugby World Cup, eclipsing the 20,000 who saw the 2014 final in Paris.
RUGBY
Daily Mail

'He deserves to be in the England team!': Rio Ferdinand calls for Gareth Southgate to play Fiyako Tomori in his Three Lions defence ahead of AC Milan's Champions League tie with Chelsea as the World Cup edges closer

Rio Ferdinand has claimed Fiyako Tomori 'deserves to be in the England team'. The defender lined up against former side Chelsea for Milan in the Champions League this evening, putting in a solid performance despite his side losing 3-0 on the night. Ferdinand, who made 81 appearances at centre-back for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

635K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy