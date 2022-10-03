BYU Depth Chart vs. Notre Dame

The BYU Cougars released their new depth chart ahead of the matchup against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Notre Dame gets back to action this weekend against the 16th-ranked BYU Cougars. BYU is coming off a 38-26 victory over Utah State, and the Cougars have won two straight since suffering their only loss of the season, a 41-20 defeat at the hands of the Oregon Ducks.

BYU released its depth chart ahead of the matchup against the Fighting Irish.

BYU OFFENSE

Junior Puka Nacua is listed as the starter at wide receiver despite not playing against Utah State, and only playing two games this season. He's been banged up much of the year but expectations are he'll be ready to go against Notre Dame. Gunner Romney is also back in the starting lineup after missing the season's first four games. He caught four passes for 51 yards in his first game of the season, which came last week against BYU.

BYU DEFENSE

BYU lists 15 different positions on their depth chart, so we had to make some edits. We listed 12 positions here, with the Will linebacker and the second end spot being the two that go with one spot, depending on the personnel package the Cougars use.

BYU also lists Earl Tuioti-Mariner and Gabe Summers as starters. Tuioti-Mariner hasn't actually started a game this season and Summers was the starter for games two and three, but not since. This depth chart reflects the more realistic look at the starting lineup and not the listed depth chart.

Fourteen of BYU's 23 listed starters are from the state of Utah.

