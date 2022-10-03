Read full article on original website
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals injured second-round pick Cam Taylor Britt took center stage on his first day back at practice. Britt was cleared to return to practice (alongside defensive end Khalid Kareem) on Wednesday from injured reserve. The move starts a 21-day clock for Britt to practice without counting against the 53-man active roster.
1. London fog: Dealing with the strange circumstances of playing in England isn’t unfamiliar to head coach Matt LaFleur or some of his staff, but it’s brand new to his players. How they handle the adjustment of playing at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will be key. LaFleur was the Rams’ offensive coordinator for a 33-0 rout of the Arizona Cardinals in 2017 across the pond and he held the same position with the Tennessee Titans when they lost 20-19 to the Chargers in 2018. ...
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The tape of Baltimore’s two losses to Cincinnati last year were probably all the front office needed to put upgrading the secondary atop the offseason to-do list. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow put up 941 passing yards with eight completions of 20 yards or more. In...
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Guardians begin the 2022 postseason on Friday afternoon when they host the Rays in Game 1 of the 2022 American League Wild Card series. First pitch is at 12:07 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: Fubo.tv (FREE trial); DirecTV Stream (free trial); Hulu + Live...
Guardians vs. Rays playoff preview: Everything you need to know before Game 1
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Guardians are back in the playoffs after winning the American League Central for the first time since 2018. They’ll open the postseason on Friday at home vs. the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 1 of the American League wild card series. The first-round...
NFL quarterback power rankings after Week 4: The Browns are better off without Baker Mayfield
The Baker Mayfield era in Cleveland came to an end unofficially in March when the Browns traded for Deshaun Watson. Months later, the Browns found Mayfield a new home in Carolina with the Panthers. Despite having to start Jacoby Brissett due to Watson’s 11-game suspension, the Browns seem, at least...
Guardians vs. Rays, Game 1 pitching matchup: RHP Shane Bieber vs. LHP Shane McClanahan
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Game 1 of the AL wild card series between the Rays and Guardians starts at 12:07 p.m. Friday at Progressive Field. There are still a limited number of tickets available, but Game 2 on Saturday is sold out. The Guardians earned the right to host the best-of-three...
