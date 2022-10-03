Read full article on original website
Maxis discloses its first-ever Virtual Telco Store on the metaverse
Maxis, the leading communications service provider in Malaysia, has recently ventured into the metaverse sector by launching its first-ever Virtual Telco Store on the metaverse named, The Maxis Centre Decentraland. The project, despite being in its early stage, is planning to launch its own metaverse. This has come in line...
OpenSea launches bulk listing and buying on its platform!
In regards to bulk listing and purchasing, OpenSea is now live!. The company mentioned and tweeted that more than 30 goods are now allowed for bulk listing and purchasing in a single user experience (UX) flow on the platform. So let’s have a go-through with what the largest secondary marketplace for NFTs is up for:
Animoca Brands made a strategic investment in Cool Cats Group
Animoca Brands has announced a strategic investment in Cool Cats Group. The web3 firm that created the prestigious NFT line Cool Cats will use the money to increase the range of products it offers. Cool Cats aims to surpass Bored Ape Yacht Club and Cryptopunks, two other NFT brands owned...
AppLovin launches NFT marketplace to allow app developers monetize mobile gaming
AppLovin to launch its very first NFT market for mobile game developers. Mobile game makers can now generate revenue for their projects through web3. The project belongs to OpenVessel, AppLovin’s Web3-based subsidiary. AppLovin has announced its very first non-fungible market with an intent to release in app stores via...
Coda Labs survey reveals Web 3.0 is yet to come into mainstream
Blockchain entertainment provider, Coda Labs recently conducted a survey on the market sentiment of Web 3.0 games. Though blockchain games are rapidly gaining popularity in the gaming community, the report shows that it is still far away from entering the mainstream. Blockchain and NFTs have transformed the gaming industry forever....
Zenledger validates its partnership with BitPay crypto exchange
ZenLedger, a provider of blockchain analytics and bitcoin tax software, has chosen the cryptocurrency exchange platform BitPay to accept cryptocurrency as payment for its goods. ZenLedger hopes to give crypto traders access to a wide range of functions by making the change. The business will be able to reduce transaction...
NFTs soar high! 6366 U.S. trademark applications for NFTs filed in 2022 till date
Earlier this year, Today NFT News reported that NFT trademark applications filed in the United States have surpassed 4,000. With the total applications counting to 4,049, the report concluded that each day, about 27 new trademarks were filed with the maximum applications submitted in the month of March. In September...
Advisory firm Teneo moved more than 300 Starry Night Capital’s NFTs
Teneo, the advisory firm and the liquidator of Three Arrows Capital, has moved 300+ NFTs of Starry Night Capital. In a statement, Teneo said that through the coordination of VincentVanDough, the pseudonymous NFT collector, it is under the ownership of particular Starry Night Capital non-fungible tokens and the remaining ones are being moved to it.
The Premium Ethereum NFT collection from 3AC has been moved
One of the many unanswered mysteries surrounding the bankrupt cryptocurrency hedge fund Three Arrows Capital concerns what will happen to the company’s opulent NFT collection. However, since the assets are currently being transferred to a new wallet, solutions might be just around the corner. According to a tweet from...
300+ NFTs moved out of Starry Night Capital address
300 plus NFTs along with certain really valuable and worth millions of dollars have been moved out of an address that’s related to Starry Night Capital. These NFT collections are Fidenza, creator XCOPY’s work, Rare Pepe and CrypToadz. Talking about the new address where the tokens have been moved, now holds a value of worth 625 ETH which is about $839,000.
NFT game maker Horizon raised $40 M in Series A funding round backed by Ubisoft and Take-Two Interactive
In a recent announcement, it has come to notice that the Web3 startup behind Skyweaver, an NFT-driven competitive card game, Horizon, raised $40 million in a Series A funding round backed by Ubisoft and Take-Two Interactive. Skyweaver is a popular digital trading game similar to Hearthstone. Back in 2018, Horizon...
Chainalysis survey shows the Middle East & North Africa as the largest crypto market
Chainalysis reports indicate that the crypto market in the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) region is at its peak despite global inflation. According to the report, the users in the MENA region have received 48% more cryptocurrencies than any other part of the world. From July 2021 to June...
