300 plus NFTs along with certain really valuable and worth millions of dollars have been moved out of an address that’s related to Starry Night Capital. These NFT collections are Fidenza, creator XCOPY’s work, Rare Pepe and CrypToadz. Talking about the new address where the tokens have been moved, now holds a value of worth 625 ETH which is about $839,000.

