IGN
PS5 Has Seemingly Been Jailbroken, and People are Already Installing PT on It
Sony’s PlayStation 5 seems to have been jailbroken – so of course, people are installing P.T. PlayStation modder SpecterDev unveiled the new jailbreak earlier today – an experimental IPV6 kernel exploit for the PS5. This jailbreak relies on a WebKit vulnerability as an entry point, so it will only work on PS5’s running firmware 4.03 or lower… and even then, apparently only works around 30% of the time.
IGN
Xbox Series S Down to $250 and Includes a Free Xbox Controller
Target has got its new Days of Deals sale on, channelling similar Amazon Prime Early Access energy, with '3-days of early Black Friday deals'. It's not a bad sale at all, and one of the headline deals has even caught our attention. Right now you can buy an Xbox Series S for $249.99, that's $50 off the MSRP and an incredibly good deal considering this console will be able to play the likes of Scorn, Starfield, Redfall, Forza Motorsport, Hellblade 2, and more.
How Much Will Dead Space Remake Cost? Standard, Deluxe, Collector's Editions Detailed
Pre-orders are live for the Dead Space remake. But how much will each edition cost?
techaiapp.com
Need for Speed Unbound: Leaked Screenshots Reveal Anime Aesthetic, Ahead of Official Reveal
NFS Unbound — expected to be the next Need for Speed game — might heavily lean into the anime aesthetic, as per leaked screenshots. For a brief period, Japanese storefront Neowing had NFS Unbound listed with a description and a set of images, which seem to align with previous reports. EA has scheduled an official reveal for tonight, October 6 at 8:30pm IST in India/ 8am PT in the US, on the Need for Speed YouTube channel. If past reports are to be believed, Need for Speed Unbound is slated to launch December 2, across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X.
Streets of Rogue 2 announced and now it's an open-world Stardew with trucks?
A game that dares to ask, 'what if Mad Max inherited a farmstead'?
Fire Emblem Engage: Everything you need to know
With the Fire Emblem Engage release date set for 2023, here's all the details on the characters, protagonist, and gameplay
ComicBook
Super7 Toho Ultimates Figure Line Wave 3: 1200ºC Godzilla vs Destoroyah
Back in March, Super7 kicked off their Toho line of Ultimates figures with releases based on the 1989 film Godzilla vs. Biollante. The followed that up in June with a second wave that features "Burning" Godzilla from the 1995 film Godzilla vs. Destoroyah and Mechagodzilla from the 1993 film Godzilla vs Mechagodzilla II. Now, they've released Wave 3 with 1200ºC Godzilla and Destoroyah, also from the 1995 film. The figures stand over 8-inches tall, so they're a bit bigger than the standard 7-inch scale for most Ultimates figures. They're also a bit pricier than the average Ultimates figure at $84.99 and $104.99 respectively. A breakdown of each new figure can be found below followed by the figures from previous waves,
The best Dead Space remake pre-order deals for PlayStation, Xbox and PC
Built from the ground up, the latest Dead Space title from Motive Studio will be a re-imagining of the original 2008 release, which sees hapless engineer Isaac Clarke trapped on the derelict space shuttle USG Ishimura with undead creatures known as necromorphs. To escape, Isaac must use a range of space-age industrial tools as makeshift weapons to defeat the deadly occupants of the shuttle and rescue any survivors. The game is being released on PlayStation 5, Xbox series X/S and PC in early 2023. A newly released gameplay trailer also showcased some of the game’s new features, such as an...
FIFA・
Android Headlines
The Dead Space Remake Gets First Gameplay Reveal & A Launch Date
The Dead Space remake now has a launch date, and it arrives in the beginning of next year. An early morning gameplay trailer showcased the game’s official release time following a first look at the gameplay of the upcoming title. The Dead Space remake is being published by EA and developed by Motive Studio, and was officially announced earlier this year. But up until this morning’s reveal there hasn’t been any showing of gameplay footage.
todaynftnews.com
PussyDAO to sell physical underwear via Solana NFTs
Shaking up the world of retail and apparel, PussyDAO intends to utilize Solana-based non-fungible tokens in the form of redemption coupons to buy stuff such as streetwear and underwear. Izzy Howell, founder and CEO, who was previously the head of growth at Cypher, a Solana derivatives protocol, said that she...
todaynftnews.com
Crypto winter finally clocked the NFT marketplace for the fifth time
According to NFT aggregation website CryptoSlam, sales decreased for the fifth consecutive month in September to slightly over $500 million, its lowest amount since July 2021. The majority of NFT collections are hosted on the Ethereum blockchain, which is the reason for the continued decline in Ethereum pricing. As a result, September’s monthly sales volume is down about 90% from the record US$4.7 billion in sales reported in January 2022.
happygamer.com
Company Of Heroes 3 Has Been Postponed From Its Initial Release Date Of November 17, 2018, To An Unspecified Date In 2023, Per The Studio’s Official Blog Post
Company of Heroes 3, the planned real-time strategy game from Relic Entertainment, has had its release date pushed to 2023, disappointing fans looking forward to getting their teeth into the World War II action. Company of Heroes 3 is the newest installment in a series that has won the hearts of gamers with its fresh approach to the real-time strategy genre.
knowtechie.com
Here are your free Xbox Games with Gold for October 2022
October is here and that means it’s time for another batch of free Games with Gold for Xbox Live Gold subscribers. Unfortunately, the haul looks a bit disappointing, as Xbox no longer adds two Xbox 360 classics to the deal. So that leaves us with two Xbox One titles...
ComicBook
New Starfield Leak Teases Release Date Announcement
A new leak associated with the upcoming RPG Starfield may tease that Bethesda is gearing up to announce the game's new release date soon. Originally, Starfield was poised to come to Xbox and PC in November 2022 before being delayed into the first half of next year. Since that delay, Bethesda hasn't said anything further about when Starfield will end up launching. After such a long period of silence, though, it looks like eager fans may finally be getting updated in the near future about the game's arrival.
An Unmodified Fallout 4 Save With NPC Homes, A Bank, Businesses, And More
Without resorting to mods, one Fallout 4 player has built an enormous metropolis in the game’s construction mode. The workshop provides a central location for repurposing abandoned goods and enables survivors to build communities out of materials they find in the waste. Using the game’s building mechanic, some players have created incredible structures, including a post-apocalyptic skyscraper.
ComicBook
Dead Space Collectors Edition Revealed
In 2023, EA will release a remake of the original Dead Space, and it will be the first new game in the series in a decade. Nearly every major new game release gets a collector's edition these days, and Dead Space will be no exception. Today, Limited Run Games has announced open pre-orders for a collector's edition of the game, which will set fans back a stunning $274.99. It's a very big investment, but fans of the series will find a lot to enjoy when it arrives, including a wearable Isaac helmet that features working lights!
