Carlsbad, CA

Meet with the OrganaBio executives in-person at The Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa

 3 days ago
MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022--

The 2022 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa annual conference will be held in Carlsbad, California, on October 11-13, 2022, bringing together senior executives and top decision-makers in the industry to advance cutting-edge research into cures. Tackling the commercialization hurdles facing the cell and gene therapy sector today, this meeting covers a wide range of topics from clinical trial design to alternative payment models to scale-up and supply chain platforms for advanced therapies. Meet with the OrganaBio team to learn about our reliable supply of high-quality, ethically sourced tissue and cellular raw materials with clear paths to clinical translation, and the advanced processing and characterization capabilities we offer to speed up novel therapeutic development.

Heading to Alliance for Regenerative Medicine’s Meeting on the Mesa October 11-13? Join us for a few days to chat about how we can partner to scale-up and provide supply chain platforms for advanced therapies in a customizable way – one that’s tailored to your evolving needs. (Photo: OrganaBio, LLC)

OrganaBio’s CEO, Justin Irizarry, and VP of Corporate Development, Dr. Priya Baraniak, will join the over 1,700 attendees, and will be available for one-on-one meetings to discuss available solutions to cell therapy developers.

