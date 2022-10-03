Pursuit of a stolen vehicle spanned two counties before concluded Tuesday morning with a collision in Commerce, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies were notified at 4:44 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, that a stolen vehicle was believed to be traveling west on Interstate 30. Deputies reported spotting and getting behind a silver Toyota Corolla they believed to be the stolen car in question at mile marker 127 on I-30, and attempted to stop the driver. Instead of pulling over, however, the driver accelerated and continued west on I-30 to exit 116 in Brashear.

COMMERCE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO