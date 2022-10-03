Read full article on original website
easttexasradio.com
Bogata Woman Charged In Deadly Crash
A Bogota woman has been charged after a McCurtain County crash back in July of 2021 that left a woman dead. Authorities say 34-year-old Micah Landers was intoxicated when she crashed head-on into another vehicle killing Anna Garcia Villalobos Rodriguez and injuring two others. They charged Landers with one count of first-degree manslaughter and two counts of a person involved in a personal injury accident while under the influence.
eparisextra.com
Lamar County booking report || Oct. 6, 2022
MALLORY, LARRY BOYD – FTA-DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND; MTR-DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >= 0.15. CONNOR, JACQUELINE KAY – BURGLARY OF A HABITATION; THEFT OF A FIREARM. MCCARTY, REGGIE LAMONT – THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONVICTION. THOMPSON, JADA JANIQUE – CRIMINAL TRESPASS. GRAY, TEAIZIA MONAE –...
Police respond to Texarkana shooting on Bann Street
TEXARKANA, Ark. — On the evening of Wednesday, October 5, officers with the Texarkana Police Department were dispatched to shots fired call on Bann Street. Upon arrival, officers found a 19-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound. An ambulance was dispatched, and once medical personnel arrived on the scene,...
KSLA
Human remains found in heavily wooded area east of Idabel
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area during the first weekend of October. Sheriff Kevin Clardy says on Saturday, Oct. 1, someone found the remains in a heavily wooded area east of Idabel in the area of Goodwater/Redland off Goodwater Road. The scene has been secured so that on Friday, a team of anthropologists and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation can search the area more thoroughly.
KXII.com
Woman charged after deadly McCurtain County crash
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Bogota woman was charged with murder after a crash back in July of 2021 left a woman dead. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 34-year-old Micah Landers is accused of being intoxicated while driving and crashing into another vehicle, killing Anna Garcia Villalobos Rodriguez and injuring two others on July 16, 2021.
Pursuit Of Stolen Vehicle Spans 2 Counties Concludes With Collision
Pursuit of a stolen vehicle spanned two counties before concluded Tuesday morning with a collision in Commerce, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies were notified at 4:44 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, that a stolen vehicle was believed to be traveling west on Interstate 30. Deputies reported spotting and getting behind a silver Toyota Corolla they believed to be the stolen car in question at mile marker 127 on I-30, and attempted to stop the driver. Instead of pulling over, however, the driver accelerated and continued west on I-30 to exit 116 in Brashear.
Bowie capital murder trial: Prosecution reminds jury Taylor Parker is not insane
The prosecution in the Taylor Parker trial on Thursday made a point to remind the jury that the woman accused of killing a New Boston mother and cutting her unborn baby from her womb was found competent to stand trial.
KTBS
3 missing in the ArkLaTex
Three people have been reported missing from their homes in the ArkLaTex. Here's a look at each one. Call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at 318-965-2203 with any information that could help locate Mitchell. Herman Buxton. Herman Buxton was last seen at the Randy Sams Shelter in Texarkana, Texas on...
6 arrested in Mount Pleasant after guns, drugs found
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – Mount Pleasant Police Department said on Wednesday they arrested six people and found meth, marijuana, THC, pills and guns during a narcotics search warrant. The search happened in the 200 block of Mackinnon Street and officials said it led to the seizure of two guns, one police said was stolen, […]
76 Total Arrests Last Week in Bowie County, Here’s Your Sheriff’s Report
Arrests were up for your Bowie County Sheriff's Office last week, thankfully other areas they were down a bit. There were 27 people arrested by BCSO last week, and 49 people were arrested by law enforcement agencies other than BCSO which were turned over to Bowie County. Thursday and Friday were the busiest days this past this week, thankfully Saturday and Sunday things calmed down a little. Here is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
Texas Cold Case: Texarkana Moonlight Murders
In 1946 Texarkana was plagued by a Phantom Killer who donned a white mask and hunted town residents under cover of nightfall. These infamous killings became known as the Texarkana Moonlight Murders.
easttexasradio.com
Bowie Woman Convicted Of Capital Murder
After deliberating less than an hour, a Bowie County jury convicted Taylor Parker of Capital Murder and Kidnapping. They charged her with killing 21-year-old Reagan Hancock and cutting her unborn child from her womb. The baby was later pronounced dead. Parker now faces a possible death penalty or life in prison without parole. The sentencing phase of the trial begins Wednesday week, October 12.
KTBS
First Cup with First News: Local 259, Broken Bow, Okla.
BROKEN BOW, Okla. - Local 259 is a special place! A local gourmet grocery with a deli featuring specialty items such as hand-cut steaks, salads, fresh cakes desserts and so much more!. You can enjoy a glass of wine and listen to music on our patio while the kids play...
menastar.com
Both sides of Texarkana were partying the blocks with the cops
TEXARKANA, USA – Both sides of the line in Texarkana were partying the blocks with the cops for the 2022 National Night Out. KTBS visited "We are Washington" in Texarkana, Ark. where vendor booths, snow cones, bounce houses, music and fun were readily available to all visiting, meeting and greeting Officer Marcos Luna and officer-in-training Jason Tellez in Beat Three.
KLTV
BB gun revealed as cause of Chapel Hill-Mount Pleasant school closure
TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Chapel Hill ISD administration made the decision not to have school at the high school on Wednesday after a possible threat was reported to the school. According to Superintendent Daniel Pritchett, late on Tuesday evening, Chapel Hill ISD became aware of a possible threat to...
Sheriff: stolen hay baler recovered over a year later
TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Titus County Sheriff’s office released a statement on Friday with details of a hay baler and controller stolen in May 2021 being recovered. According to a statement, in May 2021, the sheriff’s office opened an investigation into the theft of a John Deere Model 460M hay baler from the […]
KXII.com
Motorcyclist killed, woman flown to hospital after crash in Pushmataha Co.
PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Lindale man died and a woman was seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Pushmataha County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 61-year-old Harris Goodwyn was killed after he ran his bike off Indian Highway and crashed near Albion. Troopers said Goodwyn was pronounced dead...
menastar.com
Mena Police Report Oct 1st, 2022
Mena Police Department reports for the week of September 25th through October 1st, 2022:. Caleb McLellan, 22, was charged with DWI 3rd, Refusal to Submit to Chemical Test, Violation of Ignition Interlock Device, Possession of Open Container in Vehicle, Driving on Suspended License, Driving Left of Center, and Speeding after a traffic stop on Highway 71.
‘Food Truck Fridays’ Are Back In Downtown Texarkana
The city of Texarkana Texas is bringing its "Food Truck Fridays" back starting Friday in downtown Texarkana. This is what Vashil Fernandez from the city of Texarkana Texas had to say about the "Food Truck Friday's" Food truck Fridays are back, for the month of October starting Friday, October 7th...
