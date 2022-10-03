ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

WILX-TV

Michigan State Midnight Madness returning after two-years

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State hasn’t held its annual season-kickoff event in the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was canceled in 2020 and held as an open practice in 2021. Now it’s back this Friday and Tom Izzo is ready to get back...
EAST LANSING, MI
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Fans Are Grossed Out By Helmet Photo

Ohio State and Michigan are arguably the most bitter rivals in college football. So when an edited photo of a helmet combining the designs of the two programs went viral on Tuesday, Buckeye fans weren't too happy with the image. This theoretical helmet design depicted the classic Michigan helmet design...
COLUMBUS, OH
WILX-TV

Tripleheader Now Set For Next August At MIS

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan International Speedway announced Thursday that the ARCA Menards Series will return to the two mile track on Friday, August 4, 2023 for the Henry Ford Health 200. The race will kick off a tripleheader week end with the NASCAR Xfinity Series on Saturday and the NASCAR Cup Series headlining the week end with Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

In My View: Seventh week of high school football is here!

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Seventh week of high school football is here!. Big games tonight include unbeaten Mason, likely a big winner at St. Johns; 5-1 Grand Ledge with a rugged challenge at home against unbeaten Lapeer; Waverly and Sexton hoping for wins to keep playoff hopes alive, both in tough matchups for sure; game of the night Haslett at Williamston, our Friday night Frenzy game of the night and you’ll see all these highlights details and more tonight on the Frenzy.
WILLIAMSTON, MI
WILX-TV

Mason teen helping Hurricane Ian survivors

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Rescue crews are searching door to door for survivors or victims of hurricane Ian. Many people across Michigan are doing what they can to help, including one teen who is originally from Mason. “It was pretty scary,” said Lucas Leibrand. Leibrand, 18, moved from Mason...
MASON, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan State University opens new engineering space

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University has a new addition to campus that will benefit engineering students. With the support of several MSU donors, the William A. Demmer Engineering Center is now open to students. The 10,000 square foot facility includes a student design center, machine shop, fabrication...
EAST LANSING, MI
NBC4 Columbus

Bar with central Ohio ties destroyed in Hurricane Ian

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Owners of a southwest Florida restaurant with roots in central Ohio are trying to figure out their next steps after Hurricane Ian destroyed their pizza place. Jackie and Greg Chapin grew up in Gahanna and own Gatsby’s Pizza in Bonita Springs, Florida. It’s known as a Buckeye gathering spot there. “The […]
GAHANNA, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio Liquor to hold 'Liquordation' events around the state

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohioans will be able to take advantage of close-out deals, exclusives, and limit-release single barrels at four Ohio Liquor "Liquordation" events across the state. The events will feature thousands of "last call" and specialty products, OHLQ exclusives, limited-release single barrels, and more. “This will be...
COLUMBUS, OH
WILX-TV

Lansing Catholic High School gets high-tech gun detection tool

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - How to protect students from gun violence – it’s one of the biggest challenges for schools across the nation. Lansing Catholic High School (LCHS) already has about 45 cameras inside and outside of their building. The new high-tech software will overlap those existing cameras and detects guns that are visible. The software will also alert school administration and local law enforcement.
LANSING, MI
NBC4 Columbus

Homecoming history at Ohio State: Two women crowned royalty

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohio State University celebrated The ‘Shoe’s 100th birthday, the Buckeye community witnessed another milestone: Two women were crowned homecoming royalty. Both Shayna Kling, a fourth-year psychology student, and Kelsey Lowman, a fifth-year in political science and women’s gender and sexuality studies, accepted the student-nominated designation in awe while donning scarlet […]
COLUMBUS, OH

