Read full article on original website
Related
WILX-TV
Michigan State Midnight Madness returning after two-years
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State hasn’t held its annual season-kickoff event in the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was canceled in 2020 and held as an open practice in 2021. Now it’s back this Friday and Tom Izzo is ready to get back...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day explains how Ohio State is 'trying to do something that's not normal'
Ohio State has climbed the ranks recently, settling in at the No. 4 spot. But, for OSU head coach Ryan Day, that’s just not good enough. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Day said that Ohio State is trying to be the best team in college football, which is apparently not normal.
Look: Ohio State Fans Are Grossed Out By Helmet Photo
Ohio State and Michigan are arguably the most bitter rivals in college football. So when an edited photo of a helmet combining the designs of the two programs went viral on Tuesday, Buckeye fans weren't too happy with the image. This theoretical helmet design depicted the classic Michigan helmet design...
Ohio State vs. Michigan State Prediction: Undefeated Buckeyes Get First Road Game of the Season
Our college football experts predict, pick and preview the Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Michigan Wolverines Big Ten game, with kickoff time, TV channel and spread.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Centre Daily
Ohio State Moves Up To No. 2 In SI All-American’s 2023 Recruiting Rankings
Although Ohio State hasn’t landed a commitment since mid-August, the Buckeyes moved up two spots to No. 2 in SI All-American’s latest team recruiting rankings, which were released on Wednesday morning. “The Buckeyes stayed put on the verbal commitment list but boost up a couple of spots thanks...
Ohio State’s Luke Wypler won’t forget Desmond Howard sacking C.J. Stroud on the Heisman stage
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Luke Wypler’s identity revolves around protecting Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud at all costs. The Buckeyes’ starting center watched from hundreds of miles away last December when he felt ESPN personality and Michigan alum Desmond Howard left his quarterback vulnerable and knocked off balance.
Ohio State Football vs. Michigan State: 3 bold predictions
The Ohio State football team faces its first road test of the season as it travels to East Lansing for a matchup with Michigan State. Here are three bold predictions for the game. The Ohio State football team and coach Ryan Day travel up north on Saturday to face off...
WILX-TV
Tripleheader Now Set For Next August At MIS
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan International Speedway announced Thursday that the ARCA Menards Series will return to the two mile track on Friday, August 4, 2023 for the Henry Ford Health 200. The race will kick off a tripleheader week end with the NASCAR Xfinity Series on Saturday and the NASCAR Cup Series headlining the week end with Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Five-star QB the Buckeyes have offered has Ohio State as a top choice
2025 Florida QB Colin Hurley who the Buckeyes have offered is very impressed with Ohio State and says the Buckeyes are one of his top choices.
Eleven Warriors
Michigan State Game Trailer Has Us Ready For Ohio State to Claim Its First Road Win of the Season
It's time for Ohio State to chase greatness. “This team can be great. But can we be different than everybody else across the country? Can we be consistent week in and week out and show everybody that this team can be great? ... Let’s be different.”. Why not this...
WILX-TV
In My View: Seventh week of high school football is here!
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Seventh week of high school football is here!. Big games tonight include unbeaten Mason, likely a big winner at St. Johns; 5-1 Grand Ledge with a rugged challenge at home against unbeaten Lapeer; Waverly and Sexton hoping for wins to keep playoff hopes alive, both in tough matchups for sure; game of the night Haslett at Williamston, our Friday night Frenzy game of the night and you’ll see all these highlights details and more tonight on the Frenzy.
Big Ten coaching roulette: Finding new jobs for Brian Hartline, Bret Bielema, Tony Alford and more -- Buckeye Talk
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Doug, Nathan and Stephen try something new on this Thursday Buckeye Talk. In the wake of the firing of Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst, it’s time to spin the Big Ten coaching wheel. Doug, Nathan and Stephen had to decide whether current Big Ten coaches kept their...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WILX-TV
Mason teen helping Hurricane Ian survivors
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Rescue crews are searching door to door for survivors or victims of hurricane Ian. Many people across Michigan are doing what they can to help, including one teen who is originally from Mason. “It was pretty scary,” said Lucas Leibrand. Leibrand, 18, moved from Mason...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's Heather Dinich updates top 4 teams in college football entering Week 6
We are six weeks into the college football season. Some teams are beginning to rise to the top as we move into October. Heather Dinich recently revealed her top 4 teams on ESPN’s Get Up broadcast. “I have Clemson (at No.4) over USC and Michigan because they just beat...
WILX-TV
Michigan State University opens new engineering space
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University has a new addition to campus that will benefit engineering students. With the support of several MSU donors, the William A. Demmer Engineering Center is now open to students. The 10,000 square foot facility includes a student design center, machine shop, fabrication...
Bar with central Ohio ties destroyed in Hurricane Ian
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Owners of a southwest Florida restaurant with roots in central Ohio are trying to figure out their next steps after Hurricane Ian destroyed their pizza place. Jackie and Greg Chapin grew up in Gahanna and own Gatsby’s Pizza in Bonita Springs, Florida. It’s known as a Buckeye gathering spot there. “The […]
Student gives up full-ride at Iowa State to become a Buckeye on a pinch of salt
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Getting a full-ride scholarship is something every college student dreams of, especially if it’s in your home state. Adam Baccam, a civil engineering major at Iowa State, gave it all up to come to Ohio State. Why? For a pinch of salt. Baccam visited Columbus after a friend at his church […]
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio Liquor to hold 'Liquordation' events around the state
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohioans will be able to take advantage of close-out deals, exclusives, and limit-release single barrels at four Ohio Liquor "Liquordation" events across the state. The events will feature thousands of "last call" and specialty products, OHLQ exclusives, limited-release single barrels, and more. “This will be...
WILX-TV
Lansing Catholic High School gets high-tech gun detection tool
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - How to protect students from gun violence – it’s one of the biggest challenges for schools across the nation. Lansing Catholic High School (LCHS) already has about 45 cameras inside and outside of their building. The new high-tech software will overlap those existing cameras and detects guns that are visible. The software will also alert school administration and local law enforcement.
Homecoming history at Ohio State: Two women crowned royalty
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohio State University celebrated The ‘Shoe’s 100th birthday, the Buckeye community witnessed another milestone: Two women were crowned homecoming royalty. Both Shayna Kling, a fourth-year psychology student, and Kelsey Lowman, a fifth-year in political science and women’s gender and sexuality studies, accepted the student-nominated designation in awe while donning scarlet […]
Comments / 0