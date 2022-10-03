Science Guy Bill Nye Tells Conservatives to ‘Cut It Out’ With Climate Denial in the Wake of Hurricane Ian

Enrique Tarrio, leader of the Proud Boys (L) and Joe Biggs (R) gather outside of Harry's bar during a protest on December 12, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Stephanie Keith/Getty Images) Reacting to a guilty plea from a senior Proud Boy leader Jeremy Bertino, 43, of Belmont, N.C. on Thursday on...

BELMONT, NC ・ 1 HOUR AGO