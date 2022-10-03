ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
750thegame.com

Trail Blazers pick up Keon Johnson’s option for next season

ESPN is reporting that the Trail Blazers are picking up Keon Johnson’s option for next season:. Johnson was acquired from the Clippers last season in the trade that sent Norman Powell and Robert Covington to Los Angeles. He is averaging 7.5 points and 21 minutes in the Trail Blazers first two preseason games.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy