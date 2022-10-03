Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho8.com
MLB velocity, shifts set records; average lowest since 1968
NEW YORK (AP) — Higher velocity and increased shifts led to the major league batting average dropping to .243, its lowest since 1968. Defensive shifts and 100 mph pitches set records this season, contributing to the worrisome offensive drop Major League Baseball is trying to address. When the average dropped this low more than a half-century ago, MLB lowered the pitcher’s mound. Next year’s rules changes announced last month include the first restriction on shifts, a decision made over the objection of the players’ association.
MLB・
Idaho8.com
MLB crowds jump from ’21, still below pre-pandemic levels
Major League Baseball wasn’t able to coax fans to ballparks at pre-pandemic levels this season, though attendance did jump substantially from the COVID-19 affected campaign in 2021. The 30 MLB teams drew 64.6 million fans for the regular season that ended Wednesday, which is up from the 45.3 million who attended games last season. This year’s numbers are still down from the 68.5 million who attended games in 2019, which was the last season that wasn’t affected by the pandemic. The Los Angeles Dodgers led baseball with an average of 47,672 fans flocking to games while the Oakland Athletics drew just 9,849 per game to rank last.
MLB・
Idaho8.com
Detroit Tigers wrap disappointing season with new executive
The Detroit Tigers head into the offseason after finishing 66-96 this year, the third-worst record in the American League. The franchise spent a lot of money entering the season to bolster the rotation and lineup and didn’t get much for it. Shortstop Javier Báez, signed to a $140 million contract, hit .238 with 17 homers, 67 RBIs and 147 strikeouts. Left-hander Eduardo Rodríguez also struggled. The Tigers did play .500 baseball over the final two months and that included wininng nine of 10 games at one point.
Idaho8.com
Manoah, Blue Jays vs Castillo, Mariners in playoff opener
TORONTO (AP) — There’s a whole lot riding on Alek Manoah’s first career playoff start, but the Toronto Blue Jays All-Star right-hander isn’t the least bit fazed about facing the Seattle Mariners in Friday’s wild-card opener. Manoah went 16-7 with a 2.44 ERA in his second big league season, anchoring a rotation that also includes two righties on $100-million-plus contracts, Kevin Gausman and José Berríos. Luis Castillo starts for the Mariners, making their first postseason appearance since 2001. Every game in the best-of-three matchup will be played in Toronto.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Idaho8.com
Reds look for bright spots after frustrating 100-loss season
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds were almost historically bad in 2022. Their 15-2 loss on Wednesday to Chicago was No. 100. That made it the worst season since losing 101 in 1982. The Cincinnati ownership group started cutting salary before the season and continued the sell-off at the trade deadline. The results were predictable. Injuries didn’t help either. The Reds had up to 18 people on the IL on two different occasions.
Idaho8.com
Giants sit out postseason a year after winning 107 games
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Giants went from winning 107 games and making the playoffs last season to finishing .500 and not getting in this year. Manager Gabe Kapler believes the team didn’t have enough energy and effort. The team also dealt with injuries to ace Logan Webb. Webb went a career-best 15-9 with a 2.90 ERA in 32 starts but was shut down late with a lower back issue and just missed getting in 200 innings. Brandon Belt had season-ending right knee surgery early last month. Kapler says he’s asked everyone to focus on what they can do to put a more consistent winning season together in 2023.
Idaho8.com
David Ross, Chicago Cubs hope to build on strong 2nd half
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs went 74-88 this season, a three-win improvement from 2021 that was good enough for third in the National League Central. It was the first time that Chicago finished with a losing record in consecutive years since a string of five in a row from 2010 to 2014. The season was marked by a pair of long losing streaks, in June and again in July. But the Cubs put together a solid finish, going 40-31 in their last 71 games to provide some optimism this offseason.
Idaho8.com
Mariners, Blue Jays set rosters ahead of wild card series
TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays will have 13 pitchers and 13 position players for their wild card series against the Seattle Mariners. Toronto’s list includes former Seattle All-Star left-hander Yusei Kikuchi, who lost his spot in the rotation this season. The Mariners will carry 12 pitchers and 14 position players for the best-of-three series. Game 1 is in Toronto this afternoon.
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB playoffs: Watch Phillies-Cardinals Game 1 today on 6abc
You can watch Game 1 of the Wild Card round between the Phillies and the St. Louis Cardinals today at 2:07 p.m. right here on 6abc.
Marte, Álvarez on Mets’ roster for wild card series vs Pads
NEW YORK (AP) — All-Star right fielder Starling Marte was included on the New York Mets’ roster Friday for their wild-card series against the San Diego Padres and could make his first appearance since Sept. 6. Marte has been sidelined since breaking the middle finger on his right...
Idaho8.com
Nationals face plenty of uncertainty after 107-loss season
WASHINGTON (AP) — General manager Mike Rizzo knew this was going to be a tough season for the Washington Nationals. So did manager Dave Martinez. The players, too. Compound the Nationals’ 107 losses with the departure of star slugger Juan Soto via trade, the “mystery” of Stephen Strasburg’s future, the still-developing youngsters on the roster and the pending sale of the club and there is quite a bit of uncertainty surrounding a franchise that won the World Series in 2019.
Idaho8.com
Last-place A’s miss the playoffs for a second straight year
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Mark Kotsay made a point to stay the course with a positive spirit in his first season managing the Oakland Athletics, setting an example for his young club by keeping his cool even as the losses piled up month after month. Even before starting the lockout-delayed season, the A’s had traded away two sluggers named Matt — Chapman and Olson — ace Chris Bassitt and lefty starter Sean Manaea, who joined former A’s manager Bob Melvin in San Diego. The A’s finished 60-102 and missed the playoffs for a second straight year following three consecutive berths and 2020 AL West title.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Idaho8.com
Justin Fields, mired Bears offense looking for positives
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Although Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields and receiver Darnell Mooney connected on a big pass play last week for the first time, they’re not expecting an immediate breakthrough in the team’s offense. Heading into a game against the Minnesota Vikings, the Bears remain focused on the process of building their overall attack and not simply evaluating Fields, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy says. Still, with an offense last in passing and next-to-last in yardage, and only two touchdowns in their last 32 possessions, the Bears (2-2) have work to do to be competitive on a weekly basis.
Comments / 0