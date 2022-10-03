Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
Glen Avenue upgrades among road projects planned with latest Rebuild Illinois funding
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Illinois’ transportation secretary says he knows Glen Avenue needs a lot of work. Omer Osman is a long-time Peoria resident who earned a master’s degree at Bradley University. Thursday, Osman announced the Greater Peoria Region is getting several million dollars for road improvements...
wmay.com
Five Springfield Residents Charged With Pandemic Relief Fraud
Five Springfield residents have been indicted on charges accusing them of defrauding the government’s pandemic relief programs. All five are accused of getting fraudulent payments under the Paycheck Protection Program, which was supposed to help small businesses maintain payrolls during the business slowdown caused by the COVID pandemic. The alleged fraud in the latest cases occurred in the spring of 2021.
25newsnow.com
Police: Two employees burglarized Pekin’s Reditus Labs in September
PEKIN (25 News Now) - Two then-employees of Pekin’s Reditus Laboratories were arrested and charged with burglarizing the building where they worked in September, according to police and court documents obtained by 25 News. The two suspects, 38-year-old Aaron Underwood and 33-year-old Noah Christian, are accused of entering the...
25newsnow.com
Peoria woman works to spread Hispanic traditions
PEORIA (25 News Now) - After moving to Peoria 10 years ago, one woman felt her Hispanic culture was not prominent. Now, Maria Miranda feels more at-home as she works to spread traditions through Peoria. From traditional dresses to Hispanic cookware, Maria Miranda is working to bring Hispanic culture to...
25newsnow.com
ETA for Peoria passenger rail? At least 10 years out, officials say
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Passenger rail for Peoria is coming down the track, but state and local officials say it will take around a decade to arrive. A potential Peoria rail line to Chicago is part of a significant rail overhaul planned in the state. Illinois Secretary of Transportation and Department of Transportation Director Omer Osman said the project is in the very early stages of development. Right now, the state is looking to secure funding to cover the $2.5 billion price tag for the project.
25newsnow.com
Peoria County expected to break ground next month for new ‘Health and Human Services Campus’
PEORIA COUNTY (25 News Now) - Peoria County is expected to break ground on a new ‘Health and Human Services Campus’ next month. It’s a $17 million project mainly funded through the American Rescue Plan Act. The campus will be the new home for the Peoria City/County...
WAND TV
Theft of taxpayer money in Wapella Township
WAPELLA, Ill. (WAND) – The Road Commissioner in Wapella Township resigned and paid the township more than $27,000 for personal expenses charged to a township credit card. But the township board in this small Dewitt County community decided not to seek prosecution after receiving a check. “I think somebody...
1470 WMBD
Construction of complex replacing part of Taft Homes on schedule
PEORIA, Ill. – Construction at what will soon be formerly known as Taft Homes is continuing as planned. That’s according to Peoria Housing Authority CEO Armeca Crawford. “The project is on schedule. We already completed the first building…close to completing the first building. But we are still on schedule relative to the development,” said Crawford.
1470 WMBD
Two arrested in Reditus Labs robbery
PEKIN, Ill. — Two then-employees of Pekin’s Reditus Labs were arrested and charged with burglarizing the facility where they worked in September, according to police and court documents obtained by 25 News. The two suspects, Aaron Underwood, 38, and Noah Christian, 33, are accused of entering the Reditus...
wcbu.org
Central Illinois farmer reflects on a changing industry during his final harvest pass
During a harvest ride-along with a reporter, Mike Wurmnest talked about his long career as a farmer, the changes he’s seen in agricultural production methods, and how he has adapted his practices to meet changing production standards and techniques. After 55 years in the field, central Illinois farmer Mike...
wlds.com
Former Springfield School Board President and Financial Adviser Released Early from Jacksonville Correctional Center
A former Springfield school district president and financial adviser were released from the Jacksonville Correctional Center on Tuesday. 39-year-old Adam Lopez was sentenced in Sangamon County Court in June of 2021, to serve 11 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after he pleaded guilty to theft. Lopez, who ran...
1470 WMBD
Police: Threat at Limestone H.S. ‘unfounded’
BARTONVILLE, Ill. – Police in Bartonville say a threat believed to have been made at Limestone High School turned out to be unfounded. Police don’t say when they become aware of the threat, but said they took it seriously and interviewed “all known parties involved”, and it was determined to be not real.
25newsnow.com
Secretary of State hopeful promotes ‘License to Read’ proposal during Peoria visit, book banning also a concern
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Democrat opposing Bloomington State Rep. Dan Brady for Illinois Secretary of State visited Peoria Monday to promote “License to Read” legislation, which aims to lower prices publishers charge libraries for e-books and audio books. At the Peoria Public Library, Alexi Giannoulias also...
25newsnow.com
Peoria fire to hire 11 new firefighters after receiving grant
PEORIA (25 News Now) - 11 new firefights are joining the Peoria Fire Department and it’s thanks to the SAFER grant. It is a federally funded grant that helps with paying and hiring new fire fighters. Last year the department was struggling to find enough men to join the...
wcbu.org
Here's the price tag for the renamings of several Peoria schools
Since 2018, the Peoria Public Schools board of education has renamed seven of the district's 29 school buildings. But those new monikers didn't come without a significant price tag. That's according to invoices obtained by WCBU through a Freedom of Information Act request. A tally of the total expenses incurred...
25newsnow.com
OSF HealthCare venture slated to build largest adult behavioral health facility outside of Chicago
PEORIA (25 News Now) - OSF HealthCare and New York-based US HealthVest have signed a letter of intent to form a joint venture to build the largest adult-focused behavioral hospital south of Chicago. OSF says the planned 100-bed hospital will be located on land already owned by the hospital system...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Police respond to 17-round-shot-spotter on West Malone Street
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Just before midnight, Peoria Police responded to a 17-round-shot-spotter alert on the southside of Peoria. Peoria Police were called to the 2500 Block of West Malone Street in Peoria, following reports of 17 gun shots. When officers arrived on the scene, there were no victims or suspects to be found, nor was there any damage seen in the nearby surrounding area.
wglt.org
Connect Transit trims service over driver shortage
Connect Transit doesn't have enough bus drivers to run all its routes, so Bloomington-Normal's public transit system said Wednesday it will reduce weekday frequency on some routes to weekend levels starting Oct. 9. Late-night service on some routes also will go away some days, affecting Illinois State University students. The...
Central Illinois Proud
Two arrested for McLean County catalytic converter theft
MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Sheriff’s Office announced that they arrested two individuals in relation to catalytic converter thefts Thursday. According to a McLean County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, sheriff’s deputies and LeRoy police officers responded to reports of people cutting catalytic converters off a church vehicle in Downs, Il.
starvedrock.media
Motorcycle Rider Flown To Peoria After Crash With Semi Near Lostant
A Life Flight helicopter was called after a motorcycle and semi collided at the intersection of Route 18 and Route 251. Lostant first responders were first told about the collision Thursday afternoon just before 3. Lostant Fire Chief Andy Forrest says the motorcycle rider was on the ground next to his bike when crews arrived. The victim was taken to St. Margaret's Health in Peru before being flown to OSF in Peoria with serious injuries. The semi driver wasn't injured.
