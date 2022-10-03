Read full article on original website
Can anti-coal tactics work against plastics?
One of the most significant efforts to halt the plastics industry in its tracks sees a path to victory through grassroots advocacy, an avenue proponents hope will help combat a powerful and rapidly growing sector. An $85 million campaign — Beyond Petrochemicals — announced two weeks ago by billionaire and...
What a Supreme Court case on pigs means for renewable energy
When the Supreme Court hears oral arguments next week in a case about California’s requirements for housing pigs, an unusual audience will be paying close attention: energy lawyers. The implications of the high court’s ruling in National Pork Producers Council v. Ross could extend beyond the pig pen to...
How fight over states’ rights may upend permitting overhaul
Lawmakers hope they can revive permitting reform talks over the next three months, but they face fundamental political divides that have dogged environmental debates for decades. The two parties don’t agree on what constitutes “permitting reform.” And like many squabbles in the nation, it comes down to a dispute over...
Biden shifts his climate message to adaptation after storms
President Joe Biden has portrayed himself this week as a leader on climate adaptation while visiting Puerto Rico and Florida in the wake of deadly hurricanes that crushed homes and inundated neighborhoods. But his tours have also raised questions about how his administration, and Congress, is preparing the country for...
U.S. shift on child labor may scramble EV sector
The Biden administration declared Tuesday that batteries from China may be tainted by child labor, a move that could upend the electric vehicle industry while giving fresh ammunition to critics of White House climate policies. The Department of Labor said it would add lithium-ion batteries to a list of goods...
This House Republican may hold the keys to climate policy
ROCK CANYON TRAILHEAD, Utah — This 6-mile trail near Provo is where Rep. John Curtis started his journey away from climate denial. The two-term congressman knows every mile of the dusty footpath, from its start at the top of the valley to the rocky peak of Squaw Mountain. It’s...
Grid operator prepped for emergency during Jan. 6 attack
Hours after supporters of President Donald Trump breached the Capitol building on Jan. 6 last year, the operator of the country’s largest power grid issued a reliability notice typically reserved for severe weather. PJM Interconnection LLC cited “ongoing activity” at the Capitol and surrounding area as it sent a...
Fla. hasn’t spent billions in federal aid for past disasters
Florida has not spent more than $2.5 billion allocated by Congress and the Federal Emergency Management Agency in the past decade to help the state rebuild from major disasters. The unspent money is intended to help Florida with long-term recovery from events such as Hurricane Michael, a Category 5 storm...
SCOTUS floats new Clean Water Act test. Lawyers ‘cringe.’
The Supreme Court is grappling with whether a new test is needed to best identify federally protected waters — a thorny issue that’s triggered decades of shifting rules, lawsuits and intense lobbying among developers, farmers and environmental groups. Oral arguments Monday in Sackett v. EPA centered around the...
