Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
West Virginia agency announces sewer, water project funding
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council announced funding for three sewer and three water system improvement projects at its meeting on Oct. 5. Details for each project are listed below. Town of Belle.
WVNews
Editorial Roundup: West Virginia
Parkersburg News and Sentinel. October 5, 2022. Editorial: Bureaucracy: Charleston’s lack of urgency harms state.
WVNews
Potomac Edison using aerial saw to trim trees in rural areas
OAKLAND — Potomac Edison, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), is using a helicopter equipped with an aerial saw to trim trees and maintain proper clearances along 17 difficult-to-access transmission line corridors in Maryland, West Virginia and Virginia. The work will help keep power flowing to customers by...
WVNews
National Park Service awards $2.4M for WVa projects
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The National Park Service is funding recreation and restoration projects in West Virginia state and local parks with $2.4 million. The awards include $900,000 to Mannington Hough Park Pool Replacement, $750,000 to Canaan Valley State Park Trails Accessibility Improvements in South Charleston, $668,117 to Southwood Park Pool Enhancement in Parkersburg, $71,500 to Myles Stadium renovations Phase II in Pennsboro and $54,302 to Paw Paw Municipal Park improvements in Paw Paw.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
Maryland gubernatorial candidate pays $21,000 water bill
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Democratic candidate for Maryland governor Wes Moore has paid about $21,000 to settle an outstanding water bill in Baltimore, his campaign said. The unpaid bill, which was first reported by The Baltimore Brew, was for Moore's home with a pool in the Guilford neighborhood of Baltimore.
Comments / 0