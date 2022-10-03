ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Comments / 16

Betty Rose01
2d ago

This is so sad to kill anyone about a man and to think your sister? Now she can't see or will not know who is flirting with him including herself, my condolences to the family

Reply
2
LaRicanNena
2d ago

There are no more men in this world wow! Now, your family suffers double and he is good and for sure not by ur side. Sad!

Reply
3
Related
click orlando

Deputies announce Marion County man as missing, endangered

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies announced that a Marion County man was missing and considered endangered Thursday evening, urging people to be on the lookout. George Bastian, 56, was last seen leaving his home at 12589 SE 80th Ave. in Summerfield on Sept. 29, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
MARION COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Orange County, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Orange County, FL
Crime & Safety
click orlando

Pedestrian killed, 5 injured in Orange County crash, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian was killed and five other people were injured in an Orange County crash Thursday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened near the intersection of 23rd Street and South Nashville Avenue in Orlando at about 5:42 p.m. [TRENDING:...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Man attempts to abduct girl waiting for the bus in Marion County

UMATILLA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify a man accused of trying to kidnap a girl as she waited for the bus. Deputies say on Sept. 22 around 9:30 a.m., they responded to a report of an attempted abduction. A girl told deputies she was at the bus stop on the 14000 block of 202nd Terrace in Umatilla when a man approached.
MARION COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Gas Prices#Violent Crime#Southern Charm Drive#Salvation Army#Hurricane Ian
WSVN-TV

Florida man uses baby as shield against police officers

(WSVN) - A Florida man was stopped by officers after he kidnapped a child. Tense moments were caught on camera when Flagler County deputies confronted a man who used his own child as a human shield. Officials said 27-year-old Brandon Matthew Douglas Leohner is being accused of abducting the 1-year-old...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Orlando FreeFall coming down after 14-year-old boy fell to his death

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando thrill ride where a 14-year-old boy fell to his death earlier this year is being taken down, according to a statement from the attraction’s operator. The Slingshot Group released a statement on Thursday on its plans for the more than 400-foot attraction after...
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Woman arrested on felony charge after traffic stop near Boone Gate

A woman was arrested on a felony charge after a traffic stop near the Boone Gate on the Historic Side of The Villages. Kemishia Tahmayo Braddock, 36, of Ocala, was driving a vehicle with an inoperable headlight at about 7:30 p.m. Monday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when she was pulled over, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She admitted she did not have a valid driver’s license and handed the police office a Florida identification card. A check with dispatch confirmed her license had been suspended. It also revealed she has six convictions for driving while license suspended, dating back to 2010 and as recently as 2021.
OCALA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Gas Price
fox35orlando.com

Man shot, killed after large fight in Pine Hills, deputies say

PINE HILLS, Fla. - A man in his 20s is dead after gunfire rang out after a large fight in Pine Hills early Monday, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to a parking lot in the 6200 block of W. Colonial Drive off N Kirkman Road after receiving a 911 call of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries.
PINE HILLS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy