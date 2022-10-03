ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Popculture

Woman Slaps Boyfriend After Proposing at Blue Jays Game

A woman did not like a joke her boyfriend pulled on her during a Toronto Blue Jays game. A video shows a man attempting to propose to his girlfriend at Rogers Center. But as he got down on his knee, he pulled out a ring pop instead of an actual engagement ring. The girlfriend slapped the man while yelling profanity and throwing her drink at him. The fans around the couple were in shock, and it led to some interesting responses on social media.
Sporting News

MLB playoff bracket 2022: Full schedule, TV channels, scores for AL and NL games

The 2022 MLB playoffs are set, and they feature some unfamiliar faces along with teams in surprising places. The AL wild card will see the Toronto Blue Jays hosting the Seattle Mariners and the Tampa Bay Rays traveling to play the Cleveland Guardians. In the NL, the Cardinals are hosting the Phillies while the Mets welcome the Padres.
numberfire.com

Cal Raleigh sent to Seattle's bench on Tuesday evening

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is not starting in Tuesday's first game against the Detroit Tigers. Raleigh will rest at home after Curt Casali was named Seattle's catcher for Chris Flexen. Per Baseball Savant on 250 batted balls this season, Raleigh has produced a 15.2% barrel rate and a .322...
Yardbarker

The Mets Find A Silver Lining After Losing The Division

After holding a 10.5-game lead over the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves in the NL East, the New York Mets were unable to hold on. The Braves got hot and took it from the Metropolitans, who will now enter the postseason as the top Wild Card team. The Braves...
numberfire.com

Austin Nola not in Padres' Wednesday lineup

San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's regular-season finale against right-hander John Brebbia and the San Francisco Giants. What It Means:. Luis Campusano will catch for Craig Stammen and hit ninth while Nola takes a seat for the second time in three...
FOX Sports

2022 MLB Playoffs: FOX Sports' experts pick the winners of every series

After 162 games, it's all about October. The MLB postseason field is officially set, and the chaos of the playoffs begins Friday, with four wild-card series kicking off on the same day. Before the action begins, we asked FOX Sports' MLB writers — Ben Verlander, Deesha Thosar, Jake Mintz, Jordan...
numberfire.com

Brandon Crawford sent to San Francisco's bench on Tuesday

San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the San Diego Padres. Crawford will sit on the road after Thairo Estrada was moved to shortstop, Wilmer Flores was shifted to second base, J.D. Davis was aligned at third base, Joey Bart was picked as Tuesday's designated catcher, and Austin Wynns was positioned behind the plate.
numberfire.com

Peyton Burdick batting eighth for Marlins on Wednesday

Miami Marlins outfielder Peyton Burdick is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Burdick will start in right field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Max Fried and Atlanta. Brian Anderson returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Burdick for 8.3 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
numberfire.com

Rangers bench Sam Huff on Wednesday

Texas Rangers catcher Sam Huff is not starting in Wednesday's contest against the New York Yankees. Huff will watch from the bench after Jonah Heim was named Wednesday's catcher for Glenn Otto. Per Baseball Savant on 79 batted balls this season, Huff has recorded a 10.1% barrel rate and a...
numberfire.com

P.J. Higgins catching for Cubs on Wednesday

Chicago Cubs catcher P.J. Higgins is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Higgins will catch for right-hander Adrian Sampson on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Graham Ashcraft and the Reds. Willson Contreras returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Higgins for 9.4 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com

Nick Fortes catching for Marlins on Wednesday

Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Fortes will catch for right-hander Elieser Hernandez on Wednesday and bat fourth versus left-hander Max Fried and Atlanta. Jacob Stallings returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Fortes for 7.9 FanDuel points on...
