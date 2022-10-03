ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Next time I will ask for permission': Uncle is fined $1,900 after he placed dye in Brazilian waterfall to celebrate his pregnant niece's gender reveal that later went viral

By Adry Torres For Dailymail.com
 3 days ago

Brazilian authorities have fined the uncle of a pregnant woman for pouring a dye on a waterfall to reveal the gender of her baby.

Raijan Mascarello was hit with a 10,000 reals fine (a little over $1,900) Thursday by the Mato Grosso State Secretariat for the Environment because he had placed 'solid, liquid, or gaseous waste or debris, oils or substance oils' in the waterfall.

The incident in question went viral September 25 after his niece and her husband invited friends and family to celebrate their baby's gender reveal at private property in the Mato Grosso municipality of Tangará da Serra.

Mascarello told Globo Network's Fantastico weekly news show that he had warned the married couple before he dumped a dye that is used to add color to ornamental ponds and swimming pools.

Ecstatic parents-to-be drew the ire of residents after deciding to dye an entire waterfall blue in honor of their baby's gender reveal party in Brazil. The pregnant woman's uncle was fined a little over $1,900 by the Mato Grosso State Secretariat for the Environment for placing 'solid, liquid, or gaseous waste or debris, oils or substance oils' in the waterfall'
Raijan Mascarello appeared before the Mato Grosso State Secretariat for the Environment on Thursday and was fined 10,000 reals fine (a little over $1,900) for depositing a dye into a waterfall on a private property to celebrate his pregnant niece's gender reveal

'Do you think we would pollute water in a river? We made a deal, the most beautiful thing in the world and these (ecosystems),' Mascarello said.

The proud uncle said that the product that he used was biodegradable and did not harm the environment.

'Just color (for) the water. Only that,' Mascarello said. 'I just (needed) authorization to do that and we didn't know. Next time I will ask for permission.'

The parents-to-be took to social media to share videos of the event before deleting them due to a massive outcry.

The town has experienced periods of drought which have affected its water supply, and so any contamination of the water source in the name of a gender reveal party would not be well-received by locals who depend on it.

Outraged social media users brought the stunt to the attention of local authorities who have launched an investigation and sent a team to the waterfall
They were accused of causing an environmental disaster in the river, which serves the nearby town Tangará da Serra in the state of Mato Grosso during their gender reveal party

Outraged social media users brought the stunt to the attention of local authorities who have launched an investigation and sent a team to the waterfall before Mascarello was sanctioned.

The stunt backfired with many on social media demanding that the couple should be arrested for an environmental crime.

The Queima-Pe River waterfall and is 59 feet high. It is located almost four miles from the Tangará da Serra city center.

The water falls from a stream that supplies the city. Concerned residents expressed fears over possible water contamination.

However, samples taken from the river did not reveal any negative changes.

