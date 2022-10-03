ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

750thegame.com

Listen: OSU Beat Writer Nick Daschel Joins The BFT

Oregon State beat writer Nick Daschel joined John Canzano’s Bald Faced Truth (Weekdays 3-6 P.M. on 750 The Game) to talk Beavers Football. Daschel breaks down the Beavers recent loss against Utah, the QB troubles, USC vs. Utah debate, and how he expects the rest of this season to go.
CORVALLIS, OR
KTVB

Magnitude 4.4 earthquake reported in western Oregon

LINN COUNTY, Ore. — The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a magnitude 4.4 earthquake in Linn County Friday morning. It happened around 5:52 a.m. about 9.3 miles from Lacomb, Oregon, which is southeast of Salem. A preliminary report from USGS initially said the earthquake had a magnitude of...
LINN COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Several hand grenades wash up on Oregon beach

NEWPORT Ore. (KPTV) - Several live hand grenades washed up on an Oregon beach this week. On Oct. 4 the Newport Police Department responded to reports that three separate explosive devices had washed up on the beach. Oregon State Police dispatched a bomb squad to the beach and seized the...
NEWPORT, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Governor Kate Brown announces Oregon Supreme Court vacancy

SALEM, Ore. - Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced on Monday October 3rd that she is accepting applications to fill a vacancy on the Oregon Supreme Court. Justice Thomas Balmer is retiring effective December 31, 2022. Gov. Brown thanked Justice Balmer for his dedicated judicial service. In 2021 there were vacancies...
OREGON STATE
KVAL

Southwest Airlines adds a new nonstop service for Eugene Airport

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Airport has just added another stop on their roster. Southwest Airlines announced they're adding a new nonstop service between Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) and Eugene Airport (EUG). That starts February 19, 2023. The current scheduled flight times are:. EUG 3:35 p.m. - BUR 5:50...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Lost hunter found in woods after massive search

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- A 72-year-old hunter who reportedly spent almost two-and-a-half days lost in the wilderness was found and taken to a hospital for injuries Monday afternoon, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, the man left his camp near the Hill’s Creek Reservoir at...
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Woman arrested after driving into oncoming traffic on I-5, OSP says

EUGENE, Ore. -- A woman is facing charges of driving under the influence and reckless endangerment after she allegedly drove against traffic on Interstate 5 and caused one accident, Oregon State Police said. According to OSP, at about 11:20 a.m. on October 2, they were alerted to a grey Hyundai...
KVAL

LCSO: Search warrant leads to recovery of stolen property

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Last month, the Lane County Sheriff's Office received a report of a burglary at a residence in the Veneta area. According to deputies, during the burglary, a suspect entered the residence when no one was home and stole numerous items of personal property. Deputies contracted by the City of Veneta to provide law enforcement services were assigned to investigate.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Investigation underway in Springfield neighborhood

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. ---Springfield police are investigating an incident inside a neighborhood near Graystone Loop, as some neighbors claim there was a shooting. Officers responded to the area late Tuesday night for what they are calling a "medical emergency." Around 10:30pm, police said one person was transported to a nearby hospital.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com

What could Leaburg Dam removal mean?

LEABURG: In its analysis of options for the future of the Leaburg hydroelectric project, the Eugene Water & Electric Board noted that the Leaburg Dam was built to divert water to a canal for power generation. "If there's no need to divert the water, the dam still does serve other purposes," staffers said.
LEABURG, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: ‘Yes’ on Measure 112

We are grateful to be able to vote “yes” on Ballot Measure 112 to remove the stain of slavery from the Oregon Constitution. The ballot measure also makes clear that a person convicted of a crime may be ordered to engage in education, counseling, treatment, community service or other alternatives to incarceration, as part of sentencing for the crime. Such programs are intended to provide accountability, reformation, protection of society or rehabilitation. Striving for a more just and peaceful society – we support this measure.
SALEM, OR

