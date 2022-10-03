Read full article on original website
750thegame.com
Listen: OSU Beat Writer Nick Daschel Joins The BFT
Oregon State beat writer Nick Daschel joined John Canzano’s Bald Faced Truth (Weekdays 3-6 P.M. on 750 The Game) to talk Beavers Football. Daschel breaks down the Beavers recent loss against Utah, the QB troubles, USC vs. Utah debate, and how he expects the rest of this season to go.
KTVB
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake reported in western Oregon
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a magnitude 4.4 earthquake in Linn County Friday morning. It happened around 5:52 a.m. about 9.3 miles from Lacomb, Oregon, which is southeast of Salem. A preliminary report from USGS initially said the earthquake had a magnitude of...
Good News Network
Lumber Company Grows Trees That Smile With Massive Grin for Oregon Drivers
Every autumn in Oregon, motorists traveling down the route 18 receive a “beaming” smile from the hills above the roadway. That’s because years ago, Hampton Lumber company logged the trees on that hill, and decided to replant early-changing larch in the shape of a smiley face. Surrounded...
kptv.com
Several hand grenades wash up on Oregon beach
NEWPORT Ore. (KPTV) - Several live hand grenades washed up on an Oregon beach this week. On Oct. 4 the Newport Police Department responded to reports that three separate explosive devices had washed up on the beach. Oregon State Police dispatched a bomb squad to the beach and seized the...
kezi.com
At least one injured after semi-truck crash outside Corvallis, Oregon State Police say
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Multiple vehicles are damaged and at least one person has injuries after a semi-truck crashed into several vehicles just outside Corvallis, according to Oregon State Police. OSP said that at about 8:44 a.m. on October 6, troopers responded to a multiple vehicle crash on Highway 34 just...
clayconews.com
FATAL: PASSINGER VEHICLE COLLIDES WITH COMMERCIAL TRUCK ON HIGHWAY 97 IN KLAMATH COUNTY, OREGON
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR (October 5, 2022) - The Oregon State Police Is reporting that on Monday, October 3, 2022 at approximately 8:58 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 97 near milepost 259. The preliminary investigation revealed a northbound blue Subaru Legacy, operated by...
Early morning earthquake rattles Linn County, wakes people up
Several people reported feeling an earthquake early Friday morning that officials say rumbled near Lacomb in Linn County.
nbcrightnow.com
Governor Kate Brown announces Oregon Supreme Court vacancy
SALEM, Ore. - Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced on Monday October 3rd that she is accepting applications to fill a vacancy on the Oregon Supreme Court. Justice Thomas Balmer is retiring effective December 31, 2022. Gov. Brown thanked Justice Balmer for his dedicated judicial service. In 2021 there were vacancies...
KVAL
Southwest Airlines adds a new nonstop service for Eugene Airport
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Airport has just added another stop on their roster. Southwest Airlines announced they're adding a new nonstop service between Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) and Eugene Airport (EUG). That starts February 19, 2023. The current scheduled flight times are:. EUG 3:35 p.m. - BUR 5:50...
basinlife.com
HUD Approves State’s Action Plan to Spend $422 Million Federal Grant on Recovery from 2020 Labor Day Fires
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has approved Oregon’s Action Plan to spend $422 million in Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funds to assist communities and survivors who continue to recover from the 2020 Labor Day Fires. Although recovery of the more than 4,300 homes...
Salem man injured in police pursuit jailed after being released from hospital
A man was released from a hospital on Thursday after he reportedly fell and hit his head after being tased by an officer during a police chase, according to the Salem Police Department.
Driver airlifted, dies after head-on crash near Stayton
A 57-year-old woman died Monday night after striking a car head-on while taking a curve near Stayton, Marion County Sheriff's Office said.
kezi.com
Lost hunter found in woods after massive search
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- A 72-year-old hunter who reportedly spent almost two-and-a-half days lost in the wilderness was found and taken to a hospital for injuries Monday afternoon, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, the man left his camp near the Hill’s Creek Reservoir at...
One dead after driving off embankment, fiery crash off Hwy 22
A semi-truck driver is dead after a fiery crash off Highway 22 in Marion County on Monday, according to Oregon State Police.
kezi.com
Woman arrested after driving into oncoming traffic on I-5, OSP says
EUGENE, Ore. -- A woman is facing charges of driving under the influence and reckless endangerment after she allegedly drove against traffic on Interstate 5 and caused one accident, Oregon State Police said. According to OSP, at about 11:20 a.m. on October 2, they were alerted to a grey Hyundai...
KVAL
LCSO: Search warrant leads to recovery of stolen property
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Last month, the Lane County Sheriff's Office received a report of a burglary at a residence in the Veneta area. According to deputies, during the burglary, a suspect entered the residence when no one was home and stole numerous items of personal property. Deputies contracted by the City of Veneta to provide law enforcement services were assigned to investigate.
kezi.com
Investigation underway in Springfield neighborhood
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. ---Springfield police are investigating an incident inside a neighborhood near Graystone Loop, as some neighbors claim there was a shooting. Officers responded to the area late Tuesday night for what they are calling a "medical emergency." Around 10:30pm, police said one person was transported to a nearby hospital.
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com
What could Leaburg Dam removal mean?
LEABURG: In its analysis of options for the future of the Leaburg hydroelectric project, the Eugene Water & Electric Board noted that the Leaburg Dam was built to divert water to a canal for power generation. "If there's no need to divert the water, the dam still does serve other purposes," staffers said.
Alleged drunk driver, 2 others killed in Hwy 99E crash
A man accused of driving drunk and two others died in a head-on collision on Highway 99 East in Marion County early Sunday morning, authorities said.
Readers respond: ‘Yes’ on Measure 112
We are grateful to be able to vote “yes” on Ballot Measure 112 to remove the stain of slavery from the Oregon Constitution. The ballot measure also makes clear that a person convicted of a crime may be ordered to engage in education, counseling, treatment, community service or other alternatives to incarceration, as part of sentencing for the crime. Such programs are intended to provide accountability, reformation, protection of society or rehabilitation. Striving for a more just and peaceful society – we support this measure.
