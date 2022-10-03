Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Ravens designate Gus Edwards (knee) to return
The Baltimore Ravens designated running back Gus Edwards (knee) to return from the reserve/PUP list. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said that Edwards will return to practice after missing the first four weeks of the season. There's a chance Edwards will be available for Sunday night's Week 5 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but the Ravens will likely limit his initial usage coming off an ACL tear. Once Edwards is up to speed, he will likely work in a chance-of-pace role behind J.K. Dobbins in the Baltimore backfield.
numberfire.com
Michael Thomas (toe) DNP in Saints' Wednesday practice
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (toe) did not practice on Wednesday. After a one game absence, Thomas will open Week 5's practice week with a DNP. Expect Jarvis Landry and Chris Olave to see more targets against a Seattle Seahawks' defense ranked 21st (28.4) in FanDuel points allowed per game to receivers if Thomas remains inactive.
numberfire.com
3 NFL Player Prop Bets for Thursday Night Football: Week 5
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy football. Here we'll focus on utilizing our projections and a slew of other tools and simulations to help make...
numberfire.com
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill (quad) limited on Thursday
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (quad) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 5's game against the New York Jets. Hill was added to the injury report on Thursday with a quad issue and logged a limited practice. This opens to door for Hill's status for Sunday to be uncertain, but Friday's practice report will provide more information. Stay tuned. Jaylen Waddle (groin) returned to practice on Thursday and was limited.
NFL・
numberfire.com
Chargers' Gerald Everett (hamstring) limited on Thursday
Los Angeles Chargers tight end Gerald Everett (hamstring) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 5's game against the Cleveland Browns. Everett was added to the injury report on Thursday with a hamstring issue. He logged a limited practice, but his status is now up in the air following the midweek downgraded. Friday's practice report will provide more information.
NFL・
numberfire.com
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny (shoulder) full participant on Thursday
Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny (shoulder) was a full participant at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 5's game against the Seattle Seahawks. Penny was upgraded to a full participant on Thursday after sitting out Wednesday's practice. He should be good to go on Sunday. Penny's Week 5 projection...
numberfire.com
Seahawks' Ken Walker (shoulder) limited on Thursday
Seattle Seahawks running back Ken Walker (shoulder) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 5's game against the New Orleans Saints. Walker was added to the injury report on Thursday with a shoulder injury and logged a limited session. Thursday's injury report will provide more information. Rashaad Penny (shoulder) was upgraded to a full participant on Thursday.
numberfire.com
Brandon Crawford sent to San Francisco's bench on Tuesday
San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the San Diego Padres. Crawford will sit on the road after Thairo Estrada was moved to shortstop, Wilmer Flores was shifted to second base, J.D. Davis was aligned at third base, Joey Bart was picked as Tuesday's designated catcher, and Austin Wynns was positioned behind the plate.
numberfire.com
Curtis Samuel (illness) still not practicing for Washington
Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel (illness) was absent at practice on Thursday for a second straight day. Samuel and Jahan Dotson (hamstring) have both started the week with consecutive missed practices, potentially setting up Dyami Brown for a larger role in Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans. Last week, Samuel didn't record a rush attempt for the first time this season and he had season-lows in targets (7), catches (4), and yards (38).
numberfire.com
The Late-Round Fantasy Football Podcast, Week 5 Sleepers
Can you trust any Indianapolis running back this week? Is Teddy Bridgewater a viable streaming option? Can Zay Jones maintain his target share? JJ digs into those questions on this week's sleepers show. Available on Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Stitcher, Spotify, and more.
numberfire.com
Nyheim Hines exits, ruled out for Colts with concussion
Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines was ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's game versus the Denver Broncos with a concussion. Hines exited on the Colts' opening drive of the game to be evaluated for a concussion. He can be considered questionable for Week 6 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Deon Jackson and Phillip Lindsay will be in line for longer roles if Hines is facing an extended absence.
numberfire.com
Washington's Jahan Dotson (hamstring) absent on Wednesday
Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson (hamstring) did not practice on Wednesday. After leaving Week Four's game with a hamstring injury, Dotston was unable to participate on Wednesday. Expect Dyami Brown to see more playing time if Dotson is inactive against a Tennessee Titans' defense ranked 29th (36.0) in FanDuel points allowed per game to wideouts this season.
Packers Gameday: Packers squaring off with Saquon Barkley and the Giants in London
1. London fog: Dealing with the strange circumstances of playing in England isn’t unfamiliar to head coach Matt LaFleur or some of his staff, but it’s brand new to his players. How they handle the adjustment of playing at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will be key. LaFleur was the Rams’ offensive coordinator for a 33-0 rout of the Arizona Cardinals in 2017 across the pond and he held the same position with the Tennessee Titans when they lost 20-19 to the Chargers in 2018. ...
numberfire.com
Covering the Spread: College Football Week 6 Betting Preview
Saturday's college football slate features massive showdowns with some surprise undefeateds. How should we bet those games at FanDuel Sportsbook? The Power Rank's Dr. Ed Feng joins numberFire's Jim Sannes to preview TCU at Kansas, Tennessee at LSU, and Utah at UCLA before detailing his favorite bets across Week 6.
numberfire.com
Will Smith catching for Dodgers on Wednesday
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Smith will catch for left-hander Clayton Kershaw on Wednesday and bat fourth versus left-hander Austin Gomber and the Rockies. Austin Barnes returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Smith for 14.0 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Buccaneers' Tom Brady (shoulder, finger) DNP on Wednesday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (shoulder, finger) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 5's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Brady is dealing with injuries to his right shoulder and a finger on his right hand following Week 4's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite missing practice, Brady said he's "fine" and when asked about his injuries, said it's "just football". Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
numberfire.com
Tampa Bay's Randy Arozarena in right field on Wednesday afternoon
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Boston Red Sox. Arozarena will take over right field after Vidal Brujan was benched on the road. In a matchup against right-hander Nick Pivetta, our models project Arozarena to score 13.9 FanDuel points at the salary of...
numberfire.com
Austin Barnes catching for Dodgers on Tuesday
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Barnes will catch for left-hander Julio Urias on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Ryan Feltner and the Rockies. Will Smith moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Barnes for 10.2 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Curt Casali taking over catcher in Seattle's Tuesday Game 1 matchup
Seattle Mariners catcher Curt Casali is batting ninth in Tuesday's first game against the Detroit Tigers. Casali will catch on Tuesday evening after Cal Raleigh was rested at home against Tigers' southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez. numberFire's models project Casali to score 7.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
numberfire.com
Nick Fortes catching for Marlins on Wednesday
Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Fortes will catch for right-hander Elieser Hernandez on Wednesday and bat fourth versus left-hander Max Fried and Atlanta. Jacob Stallings returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Fortes for 7.9 FanDuel points on...
