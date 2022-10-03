Read full article on original website
Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers says it's 'more likely than not' US will enter recession
CNN — Former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said Thursday it's "more likely than not" the US will enter a recession, calling it a consequence of the "excesses the economy has been through." "Historical experience suggests that the kind of inflation we have rarely returns to normal levels --...
Hiking rates too quickly could trigger a 'prolonged recession,' IMF head warns
CNN — The global economic outlook is darkening and the risks of recession are quickly rising: That's the latest message from the International Monetary Fund, which said Thursday it will once again lower its growth projections. "We estimate that countries accounting for about one-third of the world economy will...
Opinion: The Fed doesn't have a choice anymore. Get ready for a recession
CNN — To many economists and analysts, the US economy has represented a paradox this year. On the one hand, GDP growth has slowed significantly, and some argue, even entered a recession. On the other hand, overall employment growth has been much stronger than normal. While GDP declined at...
Another month of solid US hiring suggests more big Fed hikes
WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers slowed their hiring in September but still added 263,000 jobs, a solid figure that will likely keep the Federal Reserve on pace to keep raising interest rates aggressively to fight persistently high inflation. Friday’s government report showed that hiring fell from 315,000 in August, marking the weakest gain since April 2021. The unemployment rate fell from 3.7% to 3.5%, matching a half-century low. The Fed is hoping that slower job growth would mean less pressure on employers to raise pay and pass those costs on to their customers through price increases — a recipe for high inflation. But September’s hiring — slightly stronger than economists had expected — might not have slowed enough to satisfy the central bank’s inflation fighters. In September, hourly wages rose 5% from a year earlier, the slowest year-over-year pace since December but still hotter than the Fed would want. The proportion of Americans who either have a job or are looking for one slipped slightly, a disappointment for those hoping that more people would enter the labor force and help ease worker shortages and upward pressure on wages.
