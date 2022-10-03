ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WRAL

Hiking rates too quickly could trigger a 'prolonged recession,' IMF head warns

CNN — The global economic outlook is darkening and the risks of recession are quickly rising: That's the latest message from the International Monetary Fund, which said Thursday it will once again lower its growth projections. "We estimate that countries accounting for about one-third of the world economy will...
BUSINESS
WRAL

Opinion: The Fed doesn't have a choice anymore. Get ready for a recession

CNN — To many economists and analysts, the US economy has represented a paradox this year. On the one hand, GDP growth has slowed significantly, and some argue, even entered a recession. On the other hand, overall employment growth has been much stronger than normal. While GDP declined at...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Another month of solid US hiring suggests more big Fed hikes

WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers slowed their hiring in September but still added 263,000 jobs, a solid figure that will likely keep the Federal Reserve on pace to keep raising interest rates aggressively to fight persistently high inflation. Friday’s government report showed that hiring fell from 315,000 in August, marking the weakest gain since April 2021. The unemployment rate fell from 3.7% to 3.5%, matching a half-century low. The Fed is hoping that slower job growth would mean less pressure on employers to raise pay and pass those costs on to their customers through price increases — a recipe for high inflation. But September’s hiring — slightly stronger than economists had expected — might not have slowed enough to satisfy the central bank’s inflation fighters. In September, hourly wages rose 5% from a year earlier, the slowest year-over-year pace since December but still hotter than the Fed would want. The proportion of Americans who either have a job or are looking for one slipped slightly, a disappointment for those hoping that more people would enter the labor force and help ease worker shortages and upward pressure on wages.
BUSINESS
WRAL

What President Biden's move on marijuana might mean for North Carolina

President Joe Biden is calling on governors to issue similar pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses, which reflect the vast majority of marijuana possession cases. President Joe Biden is calling on governors to issue similar pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses, which reflect the vast majority...
POTUS
WRAL

What to expect from Friday's jobs report

CNN — When the Bureau of Labor Statistics releases its latest monthly jobs report on Friday, all eyes will be on whether the labor market is showing signs of loosening up -- one of many crucial factors that will help the Federal Reserve determine its next steps in its fight against decades-high inflation.
BUSINESS
WRAL

Why Wall Street shouldn't sweat the midterms

CNN — The midterm elections are a little more than a month away, and if Wall Street had a vote, it'd be for more gridlock. Just a few months ago, many political observers and Wall Street experts were predicting that the GOP would gain control of the Senate and possibly even the House. The conventional wisdom on Wall Street is that the market prefers when politicians bicker and little actually gets done.
STOCKS
The Hill

Fist bumps don't erase memories

The OPEC+ decision to cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day, or about 2 percent of global production, has infuriated the White House. Not only did the decision virtually guarantee another spike in inflation, but it also provided Russia with increased revenues to fund its invasion of Ukraine. National security adviser Jake Sullivan co-issued a news release stating that President Biden is “disappointed” by the “shortsighted” OPEC decision and threatening that “the Biden administration will also consult with Congress on additional tools and authorities to reduce OPEC’s control over energy prices.” Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-N.J.) immediately promised to introduce a bill to “mandate the removal of U.S. troops and missile defense systems” from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
POTUS
WRAL

Expect gas prices to trickle back up in the Triangle

The OPEC+ alliance of oil-exporting countries decided Wednesday to sharply cut production to support sagging oil prices, a move that could deal the struggling global economy another blow and raise politically sensitive pump prices for U.S. drivers just ahead of key national elections. The OPEC+ alliance of oil-exporting countries decided...
TRAFFIC
WRAL

New S Korea gov't seeks to abolish gender equality ministry

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA — South Korea’s new conservative government said Thursday it will push to abolish a gender equality ministry and create a new agency with broader responsibilities, one of President Yoon Suk Yeol’s campaign promises that roiled March’s hotly contested election. During the campaign, Yoon...
POLITICS
#Us Gdp Growth#Gross Domestic Product#Linus Business#Business Economics#Economy#Hurricanes#Cnn#Moody S Analytics#Oxford Economics#Ey Parthenon#Hurricane Ian
WRAL

Solomon Islands leader rules out China base in his country

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA — The Solomon Islands prime minister assured Australia on Thursday that he would not “endanger his country” by allowing China to establish a naval base in the South Pacific. Solomons Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare made his first visit to the Australian capital Canberra since his...
POLITICS
WRAL

Venator, JetBlue fall; , Peloton, Marathon Oil rise

NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:. McCormick & Co., down 88 cents to $72.43. The spices and seasonings company gave investors a disappointing financial forecast. Venator Materials Plc., down 8 cents to 88 cents. The British chemicals company warned investors about weak...
INDUSTRY
WRAL

Mexico pledges to bring 2nd lawsuit against gun dealers

MEXICO CITY — The Mexican government plans to bring another lawsuit against U.S. companies it claims are responsible for the flow of illegal weapons into Mexico, Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said Wednesday. Ebrard suggested the new lawsuit could target gun shops or dealers in U.S. border states like...
ARIZONA STATE
WRAL

Will NC match federal marijuana pardons?

Nia Harden reports on President Joe Biden's move to pardon thousands for possession of marijuana and how it imapcts North Carolina. Nia Harden reports on President Joe Biden's move to pardon thousands for possession of marijuana and how it imapcts North Carolina. Reporter: Nia HardenPhotographer: Charles BradleyWeb Editor: Jessica Patrick.
U.S. POLITICS
WRAL

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and the Pacific. The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo. Follow AP visual journalism:. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews. AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images. AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com.
PHOTOGRAPHY

