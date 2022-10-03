Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Las Vegas Raiders invade Kansas City to play a rivalry game with the Chiefs. Keys for both teamsJames PatrickKansas City, MO
Christopher Elbow Chocolates is like having a museum walk in your mouthCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs dominated the Buccaneers for a 41-31 victory.Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
For decades, I didn't want to share my buttercream frosting recipeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Hotel Muehlebach's history overpowers speculation about the 'Blue Lady' apparitionCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
Shawnee mom sentenced in death of toddler
Karlie Phelps of Shawnee, Kansas, will serve three years of probation for her role in a house fire that killed her 17-month-old son.
KCTV 5
KC police engage in standoff after suspect fires shot through door
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For hours, Kansas City police were engaged in a standoff with an assault suspect on Thursday. The suspect was ultimately taken into custody. It all began after officers went to the 9000 block of Holly St. after receiving a call at 12:15 p.m. about a disturbance in which shots had been fired.
Clay County deputies will keep jobs after intoxicated video, public urination
All Clay County sheriff's deputies will undergo social media training after a video surfaced of two deputies intoxicated at a conference.
KMBC.com
Off-duty Kansas City firefighter killed in shooting at Independence gas station
An off-duty Kansas City firefighter was killed in a shooting Thursday afternoon at an Independence gas station. Independence police said they were called about 2:30 p.m. to the Liquorland gas station near Sterling Avenue and U.S. 40 Highway. An eyewitness who asked that KMBC not show her face said the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suspect of homicide at Independence apartment taken into custody in KCMO
A male suspect of a fatal shooting Saturday in Independence, Missouri, is in custody after being captured in Kansas City, Missouri, according to the Independence Police Department.
Teens help save officer’s life following Missouri shooting
Police in Excelsior Springs report one of their own was shot on Saturday night, after a suspect, officers tried to arrest, opened fire.
Kansas City man accused of shooting, killing cousin during card game
A Kansas City, Missouri, man was charged Monday for allegedly fatally shooting his cousin after a tense moment while playing card games.
Kansas City police seeking surveillance footage near homicide area
The Kansas City Police Department is asking those with outdoor surveillance cameras in the area of an Oct. 1 double homicide to contact police.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Neighbors remember 2 South American researchers killed in Kansas City
The deaths of two researchers from the Stowers Institute in Kansas City, Missouri, is shocking many across international borders.
KCTV 5
KC Crime Stoppers: Juan Gutierrez
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Juan Gutierrez is wanted on a Clay County warrant for child molestation. KC Crime Stoppers stated Wednesday morning Gutierrez is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. His last known address was near Vivion Road and North Highland Avenue. Authorities indicated he is...
KCTV 5
Plaza Middle School student in custody after gun found in backpack
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement reported no injuries and classes were operating as normal Tuesday morning after a handgun was reported at a Platte County middle school. The Platte County Sheriff’s Office stated law enforcement was made aware of a 12-year-old student who had a handgun in his...
KCTV 5
Shooting victim found dead outside KC residence Thursday is identified
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting victim who was found dead outside a Kansas City residence on Thursday night has been identified. Kansas City police said they were called to deal with a disturbance to the 4600 block of E. 46th St. just after 10:30 p.m. that day. While...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCPD investigates string of safe, locked cabinet burglaries in Waldo area
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a string of locked cabinets and safe burglaries in the Waldo area.
Kansas City family out thousands after they say contractor botched retaining wall job
A Kansas City couple says they hired Sean Gasaway, owner of Jefe LLC, to build a retention wall, but his botched job cost them big.
northwestmoinfo.com
Independence Man Arrested On Numerous Charges In Ray County
An Independence man is facing a number of charges after being arrested Thursday evening in Ray County. The Highway Patrol says 38-year-old Independence resident Michael S. Rogers was arrested at 7:28 P.M. Wednesday ion charges of felony possession of a controlled substance, tampering with a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing, and property damage in excess of $750.
KMBC.com
Police searching for 2 people who fled crash scene near 37th, Prospect
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for two people who fled the scene of a crash Monday evening near 37th Street and Prospect Avenue. Authorities said the wreck, which was reported just before 6 p.m., happened when the driver of a Saturn was trying to turn left into an auto repair shop on the west side of Prospect Avenue and was hit by a Chrysler 300 heading south.
Nearly 100 vehicle break-ins being investigated in Overland Park
Dozens of Overland Park residents near 139th Street and Metcalf Avenue woke up to find their car window shattered and items inside gone.
KCTV 5
Woman fatally shot in KCMO late Sunday night is identified
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are looking for whoever shot and killed a woman in Kansas City late Sunday night. At 11:15 p.m., officers went to a home on Monroe Avenue near E. 44th Street after receiving a call about a shooting. When they arrived, they found a woman...
Kansas City animal hospital dealing with coyote attacks
Staff at Fairway Animal Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, are warning pet owners after seeing several animals killed due to coyote attacks.
Kansas City, Missouri, motorcyclist dies following crash near Smithville Lake
The motorcyclist, 34-year-old Donald Hundley, was initially in critical condition following the crash. The sheriff's office announced Monday morning that he passed away on Thursday.
Comments / 0