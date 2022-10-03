ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

KC police engage in standoff after suspect fires shot through door

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For hours, Kansas City police were engaged in a standoff with an assault suspect on Thursday. The suspect was ultimately taken into custody. It all began after officers went to the 9000 block of Holly St. after receiving a call at 12:15 p.m. about a disturbance in which shots had been fired.
KCTV 5

KC Crime Stoppers: Juan Gutierrez

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Juan Gutierrez is wanted on a Clay County warrant for child molestation. KC Crime Stoppers stated Wednesday morning Gutierrez is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. His last known address was near Vivion Road and North Highland Avenue. Authorities indicated he is...
KCTV 5

Plaza Middle School student in custody after gun found in backpack

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement reported no injuries and classes were operating as normal Tuesday morning after a handgun was reported at a Platte County middle school. The Platte County Sheriff’s Office stated law enforcement was made aware of a 12-year-old student who had a handgun in his...
northwestmoinfo.com

Independence Man Arrested On Numerous Charges In Ray County

An Independence man is facing a number of charges after being arrested Thursday evening in Ray County. The Highway Patrol says 38-year-old Independence resident Michael S. Rogers was arrested at 7:28 P.M. Wednesday ion charges of felony possession of a controlled substance, tampering with a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing, and property damage in excess of $750.
KMBC.com

Police searching for 2 people who fled crash scene near 37th, Prospect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for two people who fled the scene of a crash Monday evening near 37th Street and Prospect Avenue. Authorities said the wreck, which was reported just before 6 p.m., happened when the driver of a Saturn was trying to turn left into an auto repair shop on the west side of Prospect Avenue and was hit by a Chrysler 300 heading south.
KCTV 5

Woman fatally shot in KCMO late Sunday night is identified

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are looking for whoever shot and killed a woman in Kansas City late Sunday night. At 11:15 p.m., officers went to a home on Monroe Avenue near E. 44th Street after receiving a call about a shooting. When they arrived, they found a woman...
