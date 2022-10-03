Read full article on original website
Related
NBC26
Cole Beasley retires from NFL 2 weeks after signing with Buccaneers
After 11 seasons in the National Football League, wide receiver Cole Beasley has announced he's retiring. "He is ready to be with his family after playing 11 seasons and it's time to be a full-time dad and husband," his agent Joel Turner told the NFL Network and ESPN. Beasley signed...
Broncos WR KJ Hamler on final play vs. Colts: 'I could have walked in (to the endzone)'
Without their respective starting running backs due to injury , the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts' offensives struggled mightily all night long in Week 5, as the visiting Colts slugged out a field goal-filled 12-9 win in overtime on "Thursday Night Football." On the Denver side, more criticism has been...
Comments / 0