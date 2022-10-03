ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

Related
NBC26

Cole Beasley retires from NFL 2 weeks after signing with Buccaneers

After 11 seasons in the National Football League, wide receiver Cole Beasley has announced he's retiring. "He is ready to be with his family after playing 11 seasons and it's time to be a full-time dad and husband," his agent Joel Turner told the NFL Network and ESPN. Beasley signed...
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy