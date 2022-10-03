Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
Russell Wilson $245M Contract Mocked by NFL Twitter During Broncos' OT Loss to Colts
When the Denver Broncos acquired quarterback Russell Wilson in a blockbuster trade and then signed him to a $245 million contract extension with $165 million guaranteed, the team surely expected great things from its offense. Unfortunately, things just have not worked out the way they hoped. The Broncos lost an...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Tua Tagovailoa Speaking to Concussion Evaluation Investigators Tuesday
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is speaking with investigators Tuesday as part of the NFL and NFLPA's inquiry into his concussion evaluation during and after a Week 3 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, according to ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques. Tagovailoa was allowed to return against Buffalo after halftime despite hitting his...
Bleacher Report
Richard Sherman Calls Out Russell Wilson's Broncos, Uses Marshawn Lynch Reference
The Denver Broncos suffered a 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football, and there was some questionable play-calling near the end of the game. For former cornerback Richard Sherman, who is now an analyst for Amazon Prime, the finish brought up some flashbacks. After Denver's defense held...
Bleacher Report
The Biggest NFL Trades That Could Still Happen This Month
As the second month of the 2022 NFL season intensifies, front offices around the league will start to heavily consider trades. Early on, executives want to see if internal development can address any issues. But as the Nov. 1 deadline nears, teams may need to look beyond free agency for solutions.
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 5: Tips, Trade Value Rankings for Top 100 Players
Have you ever had someone recommend a television show, only to quickly follow it up with the advice, "You just have to stick with it through the first few episodes. It starts slowly, but it really picks up from there." Sometimes, a fantasy season can feel that way, too. High...
Bleacher Report
Drew Brees Eyes Return to Broadcasting, Discusses Possible 'ManningCast' Style Show
After taking a hiatus from broadcasting this season, Drew Brees is open to getting back in front of the camera. Appearing on the AP Pro Football Podcast (h/t the Associated Press), Brees said he "walked away with a pretty good skill set if I choose to go back and do it" and discussed the possibility of a ManningCast-style broadcast:
Bleacher Report
Colts' Nyheim Hines Ruled Out vs. Broncos After Suffering Concussion
The Indianapolis Colts were already without starting running back Jonathan Taylor coming into Thursday's game against the Denver Broncos because of an ankle injury, and they lost backup Nyheim Hines to a concussion in the first quarter. Hines took a hard hit on the game's opening possession and had to...
Bleacher Report
Matt Ryan Criticized by NFL Twitter as Colts Offense Struggles in OT Win over Broncos
The Indianapolis Colts failed to score more than 20 points in any of their first four games and were shut out by the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2. Turns out, that offense doesn't get much better when its best player is out, even if it was somehow better than the opposition's Thursday.
Bleacher Report
Sluggish Colts-Broncos Game Shows QB Trades Rarely Result in Quick Fix
We'll freely admit it. Thursday night's game between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos looked like a stellar matchup over the summer. The Colts were coming off a nine-win season and added quarterback Matt Ryan in the offseason. The Broncos had the league's third-ranked scoring defense in 2021 and added a future Hall of Famer in Russell Wilson.
Bleacher Report
Packers' Rasul Douglas Says Playing Game in London with Eagles 'F--king Sucked'
It's probably safe to say that Green Bay Packers defensive back Rasul Douglas isn't excited to be playing in London against the New York Giants on Sunday. Douglas did so during his second NFL season with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018, a 24-18 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, and it wasn't exactly a memorable experience.
Bleacher Report
Cole Beasley Announces Retirement from NFL 2 Weeks After Signing with Buccaneers
Just two weeks after signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, veteran receiver Cole Beasley has announced his retirement. "He is ready to be with his family after playing in 11 seasons and it’s time to be a full-time dad and husband," Beasley's agent, Justin Turner, said in a statement to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.
Bleacher Report
Bucs' Tom Brady: Shoulder 'Feels Great' Despite Injury; 'I'll Be There' vs. Falcons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady put to rest any doubt he would be out of the lineup Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. Brady returned to practice on Thursday and later told reporters his shoulder "feels great" and that he'll "be there" when the Buccaneers take the field Sunday. Brady...
Packers Gameday: Packers squaring off with Saquon Barkley and the Giants in London
1. London fog: Dealing with the strange circumstances of playing in England isn’t unfamiliar to head coach Matt LaFleur or some of his staff, but it’s brand new to his players. How they handle the adjustment of playing at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will be key. LaFleur was the Rams’ offensive coordinator for a 33-0 rout of the Arizona Cardinals in 2017 across the pond and he held the same position with the Tennessee Titans when they lost 20-19 to the Chargers in 2018. ...
Bleacher Report
Patriots' Jack Jones: Aaron Rodgers 'Disrespectful' for Throwing Out Route Against Me
New England Patriots defensive back Jack Jones took it personally when Aaron Rodgers targeted him with an out route during his team's Week 4 loss to the Green Bay Packers. "Personally, I feel like it's disrespectful to throw an out route on me," he told reporters after the game. "If you can throw the ball past me to get to the receiver, I'm no good."
Bleacher Report
Danny Amendola Got 4 IVs, 'Probably Lost 10 Pounds' for Patriots in Super Bowl 51
The New England Patriots' comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51 was one of the greatest performances in NFL history. It was also one of the most exhausting nights for the players involved. The Patriots came back from a 28-3 deficit to defeat the Falcons 34-28 in...
Bleacher Report
Von Miller on Odell Beckham Jr.: 'Let's Be Real, Man. He's Coming to the Bills'
After winning a Super Bowl together with the Los Angeles Rams last season, Von Miller thinks Odell Beckham Jr. is going to be his teammate again this season. Appearing on Richard Sherman's podcast, Miller emphatically said Beckham is going to sign with the Buffalo Bills. "Let's be real man," Miller...
Bleacher Report
Broncos' Russell Wilson 'Super Confident' in Status for Week 5 amid Shoulder Injury
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is a little banged up heading into Week 5, but he believes he'll be just fine for the Thursday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. Wilson, who was limited in Tuesday's walkthrough because of a shoulder injury, told reporters he's "super confident" that he'll...
Bleacher Report
Terrell Owens on Former Eagles QB Donovan McNabb: 'Never Seen a More Jealous Person'
Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb threw shade at the current team earlier this week, saying that he didn't think it has what it takes to contend for a Super Bowl this year. On Thursday, Terrell Owens, who played with McNabb on the Eagles in 2004 and 2005, called out...
Bleacher Report
Colts' Shaquille Leonard Nursing Broken Nose in Addition to Concussion After Week 4
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard suffered a broken nose, in addition to a concussion, in Sunday's loss to the Tennessee Titans, head coach Frank Reich told reporters Tuesday. Leonard is still dealing with "significant" swelling to the area, and the extent of the damage is unclear. "He's the heart and...
Bleacher Report
Le'Veon Bell to Make Pro Boxing Debut vs. Uriah Hall on Jake Paul-Anderson Silva Card
Former All-Pro NFL running back Le'Veon Bell is scheduled to make his pro boxing debut later this month. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Bell will fight former UFC fighter Uriah Hall on the undercard of the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva event on Oct. 29 in Phoenix. Bell has one...
