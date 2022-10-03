1. London fog: Dealing with the strange circumstances of playing in England isn’t unfamiliar to head coach Matt LaFleur or some of his staff, but it’s brand new to his players. How they handle the adjustment of playing at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will be key. LaFleur was the Rams’ offensive coordinator for a 33-0 rout of the Arizona Cardinals in 2017 across the pond and he held the same position with the Tennessee Titans when they lost 20-19 to the Chargers in 2018. ...

