NFL

Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Tua Tagovailoa Speaking to Concussion Evaluation Investigators Tuesday

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is speaking with investigators Tuesday as part of the NFL and NFLPA's inquiry into his concussion evaluation during and after a Week 3 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, according to ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques. Tagovailoa was allowed to return against Buffalo after halftime despite hitting his...
NFL
Bleacher Report

The Biggest NFL Trades That Could Still Happen This Month

As the second month of the 2022 NFL season intensifies, front offices around the league will start to heavily consider trades. Early on, executives want to see if internal development can address any issues. But as the Nov. 1 deadline nears, teams may need to look beyond free agency for solutions.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 5: Tips, Trade Value Rankings for Top 100 Players

Have you ever had someone recommend a television show, only to quickly follow it up with the advice, "You just have to stick with it through the first few episodes. It starts slowly, but it really picks up from there." Sometimes, a fantasy season can feel that way, too. High...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Drew Brees Eyes Return to Broadcasting, Discusses Possible 'ManningCast' Style Show

After taking a hiatus from broadcasting this season, Drew Brees is open to getting back in front of the camera. Appearing on the AP Pro Football Podcast (h/t the Associated Press), Brees said he "walked away with a pretty good skill set if I choose to go back and do it" and discussed the possibility of a ManningCast-style broadcast:
NFL
Bleacher Report

Colts' Nyheim Hines Ruled Out vs. Broncos After Suffering Concussion

The Indianapolis Colts were already without starting running back Jonathan Taylor coming into Thursday's game against the Denver Broncos because of an ankle injury, and they lost backup Nyheim Hines to a concussion in the first quarter. Hines took a hard hit on the game's opening possession and had to...
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

Sluggish Colts-Broncos Game Shows QB Trades Rarely Result in Quick Fix

We'll freely admit it. Thursday night's game between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos looked like a stellar matchup over the summer. The Colts were coming off a nine-win season and added quarterback Matt Ryan in the offseason. The Broncos had the league's third-ranked scoring defense in 2021 and added a future Hall of Famer in Russell Wilson.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Bleacher Report

Packers' Rasul Douglas Says Playing Game in London with Eagles 'F--king Sucked'

It's probably safe to say that Green Bay Packers defensive back Rasul Douglas isn't excited to be playing in London against the New York Giants on Sunday. Douglas did so during his second NFL season with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018, a 24-18 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, and it wasn't exactly a memorable experience.
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

Cole Beasley Announces Retirement from NFL 2 Weeks After Signing with Buccaneers

Just two weeks after signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, veteran receiver Cole Beasley has announced his retirement. "He is ready to be with his family after playing in 11 seasons and it’s time to be a full-time dad and husband," Beasley's agent, Justin Turner, said in a statement to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.
TAMPA, FL
NFL Teams
NFL Teams
NFL
Buffalo Bills
GazetteXtra

Packers Gameday: Packers squaring off with Saquon Barkley and the Giants in London

1. London fog: Dealing with the strange circumstances of playing in England isn’t unfamiliar to head coach Matt LaFleur or some of his staff, but it’s brand new to his players. How they handle the adjustment of playing at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will be key. LaFleur was the Rams’ offensive coordinator for a 33-0 rout of the Arizona Cardinals in 2017 across the pond and he held the same position with the Tennessee Titans when they lost 20-19 to the Chargers in 2018. ...
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

Patriots' Jack Jones: Aaron Rodgers 'Disrespectful' for Throwing Out Route Against Me

New England Patriots defensive back Jack Jones took it personally when Aaron Rodgers targeted him with an out route during his team's Week 4 loss to the Green Bay Packers. "Personally, I feel like it's disrespectful to throw an out route on me," he told reporters after the game. "If you can throw the ball past me to get to the receiver, I'm no good."
NFL
Bleacher Report

Von Miller on Odell Beckham Jr.: 'Let's Be Real, Man. He's Coming to the Bills'

After winning a Super Bowl together with the Los Angeles Rams last season, Von Miller thinks Odell Beckham Jr. is going to be his teammate again this season. Appearing on Richard Sherman's podcast, Miller emphatically said Beckham is going to sign with the Buffalo Bills. "Let's be real man," Miller...
NFL

