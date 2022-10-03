Gas Prices continue to rise in Oregon with refineries still taxed and undergoing maintenance. Oregon had another 31 cent increase with an average price of a gallon of regular gas sitting at $5.46 a gallon. The Florence area has historically been below the state average but in recent times the gap has narrowed with prices here averaging $5.29 a gallon. Marie Dodds with AAA Oregon says there has been a limited pipeline of supply for the west coast and that the amount of fuel being processed is exacerbated by the maintenance of several of the refineries. She says that refinery age is a concern as many are more than 50 years old and some are more than 100 years old. Crude prices are actually lower than they were in June of this year, but it is not enough to cover for the current supply issues. Demand is also increasing. Oregon has moved into the third spot for highest fuel prices in the country preceded only by California and Nevada.

FLORENCE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO