Arizona focusing on stopping the run
Johnny Nansen knows that if Arizona’s defense is going to contain Oregon’s offense, it all starts with containing the run game. “They’re a special group and they have good running backs that run downhill,” Nansen said. “You can tell they have been in the system and understand how the system works. They continue to run the same plays and they’re good at it.”
azdesertswarm.com
Oregon expert previews the Arizona game, makes a score prediction
Arizona has gotten out to a 3-2 start to the 2022 season, already surpassing its projected win total. The road gets a lot tougher from here on out, starting with a visit from the Oregon Ducks. The Ducks (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) have won four straight since getting crushed by defending...
Behind Enemy Lines: Five Questions for a Stanford Cardinal Expert
Jackson Moore, publisher of the 247Sports Stanford team site, Cardinal247.com, answers five of our questions and provides a deep dive into the Cardinal as they prepare for the matchup against Oregon State at Stanford Stadium.
nomadlawyer.org
Albany: 7 Best Places To Visit In Albany, Oregon
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Albany Oregon. Albany is the eleventh largest city in the State of Oregon. It is the county seat of Linn County and is located in the Willamette Valley at the confluence of the Willamette and Calapooia rivers. It is located east of Corvallis and south of Salem.
kqennewsradio.com
OREGON STATE POLICE ARREST MAN FOLLOWING MENACING REPORT
Oregon State Police arrested a man following an alleged menacing incident on Wednesday night. The OSP report said at 8:45 p.m. a trooper responded to the area of Highway 138 just east of Glide after a caller said a man had menaced a victim with a knife. The 37-year old was cited for menacing and detained due to three failure to appear warrants. He was held on $20,000 bail.
kcfmradio.com
Gas Prices Continue to Rise; Fire Season; Boys and Girls Club Gala; Vax Clinic
Gas Prices continue to rise in Oregon with refineries still taxed and undergoing maintenance. Oregon had another 31 cent increase with an average price of a gallon of regular gas sitting at $5.46 a gallon. The Florence area has historically been below the state average but in recent times the gap has narrowed with prices here averaging $5.29 a gallon. Marie Dodds with AAA Oregon says there has been a limited pipeline of supply for the west coast and that the amount of fuel being processed is exacerbated by the maintenance of several of the refineries. She says that refinery age is a concern as many are more than 50 years old and some are more than 100 years old. Crude prices are actually lower than they were in June of this year, but it is not enough to cover for the current supply issues. Demand is also increasing. Oregon has moved into the third spot for highest fuel prices in the country preceded only by California and Nevada.
Opponents file lawsuit against large chicken operation in Linn County
A farmer and three nonprofits representing small farmers and environmentalists took their opposition to a large chicken facility in Scio to Linn County Circuit Court this week. Their petition, which accuses the Oregon Department of Agriculture and the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality of ignoring potential pollution, seeks judicial review of a state wastewater permit […] The post Opponents file lawsuit against large chicken operation in Linn County appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
lebanonlocalnews.com
Sweet Home to demolish historic railroad depot
The Sweet Home City Council tackled an action-packed agenda Tuesday, Sept. 27, one that saw a vote to topple an historic structure, the swearing-in of two top officials and the city’s refusal to take on a private road, among other items. The council voted 6-1 to demolish an Oregon...
kezi.com
At least one injured after semi-truck crash outside Corvallis, Oregon State Police say
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Multiple vehicles are damaged and at least one person has injuries after a semi-truck crashed into several vehicles just outside Corvallis, according to Oregon State Police. OSP said that at about 8:44 a.m. on October 6, troopers responded to a multiple vehicle crash on Highway 34 just...
kqennewsradio.com
CANDIDATE FOR GOVERNOR TO MAKE ROSEBURG APPEARANCE
Non-affiliated candidate for governor, Betsy Johnson will be in Roseburg on Friday. A campaign announcement said Johnson will bring her series of “Beers with Betsy” appearances to North Forty Beer Company on Southeast Jackson Street in downtown, from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Johnson will speak at the informal gathering and those attending will have an opportunity to meet and talk with her.
oregontoday.net
I-5 Fatal, Marion Co., Oct. 3
On Friday, September 30, 2022 at approximately 12:45 AM, Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 279, south of Wilsonville. Preliminary investigation revealed a black Honda motorcycle, operated by Tyler Bratton (24) of Santa Rosa, California, was travelling southbound in the northbound fast lane and collided head-on with a black Jeep Cherokee, operated by Usach Sisach Nelson (22) of Corvallis. Prior to the collision a witness observed the motorcycle northbound, make a U-turn and proceed southbound on the Interstate. It is unknown why Bratton was traveling the wrong direction. Additionally, during the investigation it was determined Nelson showed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for DUII. His BAC was determined to be .10%. Bratton sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Interstate 5 was affected for 4.5 hours while the OSP Collison Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Aurora Fire Department, Woodburn Ambulance and ODOT.
Suspects sought after transgender woman assaulted in Eugene
A transgender woman was assaulted on Monday in Eugene, Oregon, by a man and three others who allegedly used transgender slurs, police said.
kezi.com
Fire officials carrying out controlled burn near Coburg Hills
EUGENE, Ore. -- KEZI 9 News has received confirmation from the Coburg Rural Fire District that smoke visible in the Coburg Hills area is the result of a controlled burn. Fire officials say they plan to burn about 37 acres in the area, and the fire will not spread beyond that area. There is no threat to the public, officials said. This burn is being carried out to thin fuels that could cause a bigger, more destructive fire if left unattended.
KVAL
Southwest Airlines adds a new nonstop service for Eugene Airport
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Airport has just added another stop on their roster. Southwest Airlines announced they're adding a new nonstop service between Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) and Eugene Airport (EUG). That starts February 19, 2023. The current scheduled flight times are:. EUG 3:35 p.m. - BUR 5:50...
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
What's your favorite comfort food? If the first thing that came to mind was the thought of a tasty burger with some crispy fries on the side, then keep on reading because you are definitely in the right place. Below I've put together a list of three amazing burger places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Eugene man, 72, rescued after being lost in woods for 2 days
The Eugene man was expected to return to camp before dark, but he never appeared. Authorities did not learn he was missing until about 10:00 a.m. the next day on Sunday, Oct. 2.
KCBY
LCSO: Search warrant leads to recovery of stolen property
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Last month, the Lane County Sheriff's Office received a report of a burglary at a residence in the Veneta area. According to deputies, during the burglary, a suspect entered the residence when no one was home and stole numerous items of personal property. Deputies contracted by the City of Veneta to provide law enforcement services were assigned to investigate.
kezi.com
I-5 off-ramp south of Roseburg closed by investigation of likely fatal crash
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- An off-ramp on Interstate 5 about four miles south of Roseburg was closed due to a crash that may be a fatal collision, the Oregon Department of Transportation said. At about 10:24 a.m. on October 4, ODOT declared the I-5 off-ramp at Exit 120, which is about...
kezi.com
Log truck spill slows traffic on Highway 126 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – A semi-truck carrying timber has lost its cargo, spilling logs onto the roadway and slowing traffic. The incident reportedly happened at about 9:20 a.m. on Monday, October 3 at Highway 126 near 52nd Street. The eastbound lane was blocked, and officials responded quickly to clear the jam. It is currently unknown if anyone was injured in the incident.
