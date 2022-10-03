ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

247Sports

Arizona focusing on stopping the run

Johnny Nansen knows that if Arizona’s defense is going to contain Oregon’s offense, it all starts with containing the run game. “They’re a special group and they have good running backs that run downhill,” Nansen said. “You can tell they have been in the system and understand how the system works. They continue to run the same plays and they’re good at it.”
TEMPE, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Oregon expert previews the Arizona game, makes a score prediction

Arizona has gotten out to a 3-2 start to the 2022 season, already surpassing its projected win total. The road gets a lot tougher from here on out, starting with a visit from the Oregon Ducks. The Ducks (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) have won four straight since getting crushed by defending...
EUGENE, OR
nomadlawyer.org

Albany: 7 Best Places To Visit In Albany, Oregon

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Albany Oregon. Albany is the eleventh largest city in the State of Oregon. It is the county seat of Linn County and is located in the Willamette Valley at the confluence of the Willamette and Calapooia rivers. It is located east of Corvallis and south of Salem.
ALBANY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

OREGON STATE POLICE ARREST MAN FOLLOWING MENACING REPORT

Oregon State Police arrested a man following an alleged menacing incident on Wednesday night. The OSP report said at 8:45 p.m. a trooper responded to the area of Highway 138 just east of Glide after a caller said a man had menaced a victim with a knife. The 37-year old was cited for menacing and detained due to three failure to appear warrants. He was held on $20,000 bail.
GLIDE, OR
kcfmradio.com

Gas Prices Continue to Rise; Fire Season; Boys and Girls Club Gala; Vax Clinic

Gas Prices continue to rise in Oregon with refineries still taxed and undergoing maintenance. Oregon had another 31 cent increase with an average price of a gallon of regular gas sitting at $5.46 a gallon. The Florence area has historically been below the state average but in recent times the gap has narrowed with prices here averaging $5.29 a gallon. Marie Dodds with AAA Oregon says there has been a limited pipeline of supply for the west coast and that the amount of fuel being processed is exacerbated by the maintenance of several of the refineries. She says that refinery age is a concern as many are more than 50 years old and some are more than 100 years old. Crude prices are actually lower than they were in June of this year, but it is not enough to cover for the current supply issues. Demand is also increasing. Oregon has moved into the third spot for highest fuel prices in the country preceded only by California and Nevada.
FLORENCE, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Opponents file lawsuit against large chicken operation in Linn County

A farmer and three nonprofits representing small farmers and environmentalists took their opposition to a large chicken facility in Scio to Linn County Circuit Court this week. Their petition, which accuses the Oregon Department of Agriculture and the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality of ignoring potential pollution, seeks judicial review of a state wastewater permit […] The post Opponents file lawsuit against large chicken operation in Linn County appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
LINN COUNTY, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

Sweet Home to demolish historic railroad depot

The Sweet Home City Council tackled an action-packed agenda Tuesday, Sept. 27, one that saw a vote to topple an historic structure, the swearing-in of two top officials and the city’s refusal to take on a private road, among other items. The council voted 6-1 to demolish an Oregon...
SWEET HOME, OR
kqennewsradio.com

CANDIDATE FOR GOVERNOR TO MAKE ROSEBURG APPEARANCE

Non-affiliated candidate for governor, Betsy Johnson will be in Roseburg on Friday. A campaign announcement said Johnson will bring her series of “Beers with Betsy” appearances to North Forty Beer Company on Southeast Jackson Street in downtown, from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Johnson will speak at the informal gathering and those attending will have an opportunity to meet and talk with her.
ROSEBURG, OR
oregontoday.net

I-5 Fatal, Marion Co., Oct. 3

On Friday, September 30, 2022 at approximately 12:45 AM, Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 279, south of Wilsonville. Preliminary investigation revealed a black Honda motorcycle, operated by Tyler Bratton (24) of Santa Rosa, California, was travelling southbound in the northbound fast lane and collided head-on with a black Jeep Cherokee, operated by Usach Sisach Nelson (22) of Corvallis. Prior to the collision a witness observed the motorcycle northbound, make a U-turn and proceed southbound on the Interstate. It is unknown why Bratton was traveling the wrong direction. Additionally, during the investigation it was determined Nelson showed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for DUII. His BAC was determined to be .10%. Bratton sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Interstate 5 was affected for 4.5 hours while the OSP Collison Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Aurora Fire Department, Woodburn Ambulance and ODOT.
WILSONVILLE, OR
kezi.com

Fire officials carrying out controlled burn near Coburg Hills

EUGENE, Ore. -- KEZI 9 News has received confirmation from the Coburg Rural Fire District that smoke visible in the Coburg Hills area is the result of a controlled burn. Fire officials say they plan to burn about 37 acres in the area, and the fire will not spread beyond that area. There is no threat to the public, officials said. This burn is being carried out to thin fuels that could cause a bigger, more destructive fire if left unattended.
COBURG, OR
KVAL

Southwest Airlines adds a new nonstop service for Eugene Airport

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Airport has just added another stop on their roster. Southwest Airlines announced they're adding a new nonstop service between Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) and Eugene Airport (EUG). That starts February 19, 2023. The current scheduled flight times are:. EUG 3:35 p.m. - BUR 5:50...
EUGENE, OR
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Oregon

What's your favorite comfort food? If the first thing that came to mind was the thought of a tasty burger with some crispy fries on the side, then keep on reading because you are definitely in the right place. Below I've put together a list of three amazing burger places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
PORTLAND, OR
KCBY

LCSO: Search warrant leads to recovery of stolen property

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Last month, the Lane County Sheriff's Office received a report of a burglary at a residence in the Veneta area. According to deputies, during the burglary, a suspect entered the residence when no one was home and stole numerous items of personal property. Deputies contracted by the City of Veneta to provide law enforcement services were assigned to investigate.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Log truck spill slows traffic on Highway 126 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – A semi-truck carrying timber has lost its cargo, spilling logs onto the roadway and slowing traffic. The incident reportedly happened at about 9:20 a.m. on Monday, October 3 at Highway 126 near 52nd Street. The eastbound lane was blocked, and officials responded quickly to clear the jam. It is currently unknown if anyone was injured in the incident.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
