Predicting the outcome of Stanford's final eight games
By Kevin Borba
All Cardinal
3 days ago
The Cardinal have underwhelmed through their first four games
We have had four weeks of Cardinal football to evaluate, and it has led me to reassess my initial prediction prior to the season.
Prior to the season, I predict that Stanford would finish the season 6-6, which of course would be good enough to earn them a spot in a bowl game. However, based on their first four games I do not think my initial prediction will come to fruition.
Everything in the offseason pointed towards an improved team, the offense is veteran heavy and talented, the defense switched schemes to play to their strengths, and the team was as healthy as it has been in years. I knew the strength of their schedule which currently ranks as one of the nation's toughest would be a major factor, but after watching Stanford play against some of the conference's best teams it is clear that this Cardinal team is not where they need to be.
For starters, the offense gives the ball away far too often, ranking T-No. 3 in the country with turnovers lost. At first it seemed like it would be a fluke thing that just happened against Colgate because of first game jitters, but the turnovers have persisted each and every week. The offensive scheme just hasn't worked this season, even with the addition of a new mesh look. The offensive line cannot hold up long enough for the plays to develop, and recent injuries won't help.
The defense on the other hand we knew would be an issue, but they have actually shown flashes of improvement. The only issue with their improvement is the fact that it is typically not until the second half when they are trailing. They still cannot generate a consistent pass rush, stop the run, and the secondary is susceptible to giving up big plays.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A police report has been filed after a man who rushed the field was tackled by two Los Angeles Rams players during the San Francisco 49ers’ home win on Monday, the Santa Clara Police Department told KRON4. The man, identified as Alex Taylor, rushed the field from the 49ers […]
Inflation, rising rates and market volatility have been cooling the housing market lately. Half of the 10 fastest cooling markets are on the West Coast, with Seattle leading the pack, followed by San...
LOS ANGELES - Three California cities made the top 10 list for best foodie cities in America - can you guess which ones?. The list, released by WalletHub, looked at factors like restaurant diversity, food trucks per capita, grocery costs, and more. San Francisco came in at No. 4, followed...
Known for its tasty bread, steep streets, and iconic Golden Gate Bridge, the great city of San Francisco has been on the radar of California visitors for a long time. This West Coast metropolis has seen an explosion of tech startups, real estate values, and tourists in recent years. But...
If you happen to live in California or you have to travel there often because of your work, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for their impeccable service and for offering absolutely delicious food made with high-quality ingredients. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse made it on the list? Continue to read to find out and if you haven't visited the restaurants on the list, definitely make sure you pay them a visit next time you are around.
Plus: The tiny Bay Area town modern life forgot, 'Everybody hated us': a bike event that turns SF into Amsterdam, Universal Studios Florida flooded from Hurricane Ian and Facing survivor's guilt as Hurricane Ian strands me in SF.
After a nearly three-year hiatus, The Redwood, a cafe at Avenidas in downtown Palo Alto, reopened its doors Monday, Oct. 3. Led by chef Julien Cellier, the cafe serves breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday. This is the first cafe Cellier has ever run, a step that builds on a...
Rumors are swirling that Original Joe’s has finalized plans to cross the Bay Bridge and come to the East Bay, at least according to Walnut Creek Magazine. Beloved for its warm hospitality, sleek interior with an open kitchen, and expertly updated take on old-school Italian American fare, the original Original opened in downtown San Francisco in 1937 (but moved to North Beach overlooking Washington Square park after a fire in 2007) and started serving steaks, burgers, pasta, and cocktails in the Westlake area of Daly City in 2016. For the third location, owners are reportedly eying the old Stanford’s Restaurant and Bar space in Broadway Plaza across from California Pizza Kitchen. Stay tuned for more details and a potential opening date.
Over its storied history, this East Bay settlement has been a wild lumber town; a battleground between suburbia and nature; a drug-fueled biker hangout; and the site of an almighty explosion that some presumed was the start of nuclear war. Most people in the Bay Area don’t know it exists, which is how many of the residents want it. Here’s the story of the little town over the hill, all but lost to time — Canyon, California. • The best gas station food you’ll ever have is at the Mobil in the Eastern Sierra
A popular gastropub in the heart of the Tenderloin is set to close its doors forever this October. Mikkeller Bar San Francisco was the second to open in the U.S. from the Danish brewer. “That place means something very special to us, and it is of course very sad to...
Amgen, the biopharmaceutical company, is opening its second-largest research and development facility in South San Francisco's Oyster Point, representing a significant pharma footprint in the Bay Area.
The company signed their lease to the new site nearly three years ago. Its focus will be on the development of medicines in three core treatment areas: cancer, inflammatory disease and cardiometabolic disorders.
At nine-stories tall, the 245,000-square-foot facility will house 650 employees...
SUNNYVALE – Rent for a one bedroom apartment in Sunnyvale has shot up more than 30% in a single year, giving the Silicon Valley community the second highest rents in the Bay Area.An analysis of local rents by real estate website Zumper found the median rent for a one bedroom in September reached $3,060 / month in Sunnyvale, second only to San Francisco at $3,100 / month. Neighboring Mountain View was third highest, at $2,950, followed by San Mateo ($2,950) and Campbell ($2,910).Year-over-year, Sunnyvale led the Bay Area in rent growth, with the cost of a one bedroom up 34.2%...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – A biology professor at Stanford University was arrested in July and arraigned last month on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence, the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office has confirmed to KRON4 News. The Stanford Daily reported that it has reviewed court documents alleging that Hunter Fraser threw his […]
Comments / 0