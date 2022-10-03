ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Predicting the outcome of Stanford's final eight games

By Kevin Borba
All Cardinal
 3 days ago

The Cardinal have underwhelmed through their first four games

We have had four weeks of Cardinal football to evaluate, and it has led me to reassess my initial prediction prior to the season.

Prior to the season, I predict that Stanford would finish the season 6-6, which of course would be good enough to earn them a spot in a bowl game. However, based on their first four games I do not think my initial prediction will come to fruition.

Everything in the offseason pointed towards an improved team, the offense is veteran heavy and talented, the defense switched schemes to play to their strengths, and the team was as healthy as it has been in years. I knew the strength of their schedule which currently ranks as one of the nation's toughest would be a major factor, but after watching Stanford play against some of the conference's best teams it is clear that this Cardinal team is not where they need to be.

For starters, the offense gives the ball away far too often, ranking T-No. 3 in the country with turnovers lost. At first it seemed like it would be a fluke thing that just happened against Colgate because of first game jitters, but the turnovers have persisted each and every week. The offensive scheme just hasn't worked this season, even with the addition of a new mesh look. The offensive line cannot hold up long enough for the plays to develop, and recent injuries won't help.

The defense on the other hand we knew would be an issue, but they have actually shown flashes of improvement. The only issue with their improvement is the fact that it is typically not until the second half when they are trailing. They still cannot generate a consistent pass rush, stop the run, and the secondary is susceptible to giving up big plays.

The team as a whole struggles to build off momentum, and just have not found a groove yet, as explained by David Shaw when he spoke to the media after the loss to Oregon.

Let's take a look at my updates schedule prediction.

Week 6 vs. Oregon State

Previous Prediction: Win

Updated Prediction: Win

Oregon State looked really good to start the season, but they have uncertainty at quarterback with Chance Nolan. He has six interceptions through two Pac-12 games, and the team doesn't appear to have a solution at the position. I think Stanford may sneak out a close win here before their schedule gets real hard.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7 @ Notre Dame

Previous Prediction: Loss

Updated Prediction: Loss

Stanford has struggled on the road this season, and Notre Dame is getting hot right now even without Tyler Buchner who they lost a couple weeks ago. They beat a tough North Carolina team, and are matched up with No. 16 BYU this week which is a huge game for both teams. The passing game is beginning to click and their run game will provide a tough challenge for a poor playing Stanford defense.

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7 vs. Arizona State

Previous Prediction: Win

Updated Prediction: Win

Arizona State has been a disaster this season, with Herm Edwards being fired after losing to Eastern Michigan. A team in a worse situation should equate to a much needed win for Stanford.

Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Week 8 @ #18 UCLA

Previous Prediction: Win

Updated Prediction: Loss

UCLA was a team that I wasn't very high on this year due to their four cupcake games to open the season, but in their first real test they looked great against Washington. The Bruins offense is a horrible matchup for Stanford's defense, as a strong run game combined with a dual threat quarterback who can launch the ball down the field is everything Stanford struggles to stop.

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 vs. Washington State

Previous Prediction: Win

Updated Prediction: Loss

Washington State has been the quickest riser in the conference, and are a couple plays away from being undefeated. I knew of Cam Ward when he transferred, but he is better than advertised and will likely be spraying the ball all over the field against Stanford's defense. This team will likely be ranked when they face off, marking the fifth ranked team Stanford has played.

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Week 10 @ #11 Utah

Previous Prediction: Loss

Updated Prediction: Loss

Utah is well on their way to fight for a spot in the Pac-12 Championship, with playoff hopes in the back of their head. Assuming Washington State finally gets ranked, this would be the second time this season that Stanford has played against three ranked teams in as many weeks. I expect it to go how the first stretch went, which was 0-3.

Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 @ Cal

Previous Prediction: Loss

Updated Prediction: Win

This is Stanford's last real shot at stealing a win, and who better to do it against? I think the Cardinal will get up for this game, and pull out the victory to avenge last year's showing.

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Week 12 vs. #16 BYU

Previous Prediction: Loss

Updated Prediction: Loss

BYU is looking to be one of the best non Power 5 teams in the country, and they have one of the best offenses in the country. They will be playing for a major postseason bowl game, and Stanford will likely will already be looking forward to next season.

Previous Record Prediction: 6-6

Updated Record Prediction: 4-8

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

