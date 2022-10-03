Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Ocracoke Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 03:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-05 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Ocracoke Island COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Areas along the beaches, Pamlico Sound, and adjacent tidal creeks. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Upper Kuskokwim Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-06 14:19:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-07 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Upper Kuskokwim Valley WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Upper Kuskokwim Valley. * WHEN...Until midnight AKDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-06 11:45:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-07 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Western Arctic Coast COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until noon AKDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Low lying areas could flood causing damage to fish or hunting camps along the coast. Some critical infrastructure in communities may be inundated. Significant erosion is possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water levels are expected to rise 5 to 7 feet above normal high tide line. The highest water levels are expected Thursday night through Friday morning.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Denali by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-06 23:48:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-07 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Denali WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT FRIDAY * WHAT...South winds 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph. * WHERE...near Healy. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
IN THIS ARTICLE
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central Laramie County by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-07 01:48:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-07 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Laramie County DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility less than a half mile in dense fog. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 34 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Central Laramie County. * WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 9 AM MDT this morning. For the Frost Advisory, from midnight tonight to 8 AM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS..Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Freeze Watch issued for Upper Yampa River Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-08 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-08 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Upper Yampa River Basin FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28. * WHERE...Upper Yampa River Basin. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 9 AM MDT this morning. For the Freeze Watch, from late tonight through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Androscoggin, Southern Franklin, Southern Oxford by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-04 08:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-04 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Androscoggin; Southern Franklin; Southern Oxford; Southern Somerset FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING The threat has ended.
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Wheeler by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-08 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-08 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Wheeler FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Wheeler County. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday. For the Frost Advisory, until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
weather.gov
Freeze Watch issued for Benton, Jasper, Newton by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-08 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-08 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Benton; Jasper; Newton FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as the upper 20s possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, and northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana. * WHEN...From late tonight through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Santa Ynez Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-07 03:19:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-07 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Santa Ynez Valley DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Very low visibility will create dangerous driving conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Converse County Lower Elevations, East Laramie County by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-08 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-08 08:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Converse County Lower Elevations; East Laramie County; East Platte County; Goshen County; Niobrara County FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...The western Nebraska Panhandle. East central and southeast Wyoming. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
rsvplive.ie
Weather warning issued for six counties as strong winds expected to cause disruption
A status yellow weather warning has been issued for Northern Ireland, including counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry. The UK Met Office warned that strong winds may lead to disruption on Wednesday. The 24 hour weather warning is valid from midnight on Wednesday until midnight on Thursday. Met...
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Boyd, Holt, Keya Paha by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-08 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-08 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Boyd; Holt; Keya Paha FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. For the second Freeze Warning, sub- freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected. * WHERE...Keya Paha, Boyd and Holt Counties. * WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 10 AM CDT this morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for GUC100, GUC110, GUC120 by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-07 21:55:00 Expires: 2022-10-08 01:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: GUC100; GUC110; GUC120 FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CHST SATURDAY * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Rota, Saipan and Tinian. * WHEN...Until 100 AM ChST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 952 PM ChST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to showers and thunderstorms. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas have already caused minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Garapan, Dandan, China Town, Tanapag, As Mahetog, Koblerville, San Jose (Tinian Municipality), Chalan Kanoa I, Sinapalo, San Antonio, Chalan Kanoa II, Chalan Kanoa III, San Roque, Kagman, Chalan Kanoa IV, Kagman III, Gualo Rai, Afetnas, Chalan Piao and Fananganan. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Bristol Bay, Kuskokwim Delta by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-06 12:54:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-07 16:30:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bristol Bay; Kuskokwim Delta Gusty Southwesterly Winds and coastal surge possible for Southwest coast Sunday night into Monday We are monitoring a system that is expected to track across the Bering Sea from west to east and approach the southwestern Alaska coast on Monday, October 10th. While there are still some inconsistencies in the forecast track, there is building confidence that this next system will move over Southwest Alaska. Strong southwesterly winds could potentially result in coastal flooding and erosion across the coastal Kuskokwim Delta and far western Bristol Bay with the potential track of this system. We will continue to monitor and will keep you well advised.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Brown, Eastern Cherry, Rock by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-08 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-08 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Brown; Eastern Cherry; Rock FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Eastern Cherry, Brown and Rock Counties. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 10 AM CDT this morning. For the Frost Advisory, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
Freeze Watch issued for Allen, Logan, Monroe, Simpson by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Allen; Logan; Monroe; Simpson FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible. * WHERE...Logan, Simpson, Allen and Monroe Counties. * WHEN...From late Saturday night through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for DuPage, Northern Cook, Southern Cook by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-08 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-08 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: DuPage; Northern Cook; Southern Cook FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...DuPage, Northern Cook, and Southern Cook Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
natureworldnews.com
Storm Alert: Former Typhoon Merbok Violently Hits Alaska with Powerful, Damaging Winds
Alaska is bracing for a powerful and historic storm this weekend as remnants of Typhoon Merbok violently struck the US state through the Bering Sea. Previous forecasts from the National Weather Service (NWS) indicates that the remnant storm will bring high winds and intense flooding due to heavy rainfall. Communities...
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-07 03:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-07 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Del Norte Vicinity, Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Southern San Luis Valley FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures in the lower 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...The San Luis Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Comments / 0