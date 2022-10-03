Effective: 2022-10-07 21:55:00 Expires: 2022-10-08 01:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: GUC100; GUC110; GUC120 FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CHST SATURDAY * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Rota, Saipan and Tinian. * WHEN...Until 100 AM ChST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 952 PM ChST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to showers and thunderstorms. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas have already caused minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Garapan, Dandan, China Town, Tanapag, As Mahetog, Koblerville, San Jose (Tinian Municipality), Chalan Kanoa I, Sinapalo, San Antonio, Chalan Kanoa II, Chalan Kanoa III, San Roque, Kagman, Chalan Kanoa IV, Kagman III, Gualo Rai, Afetnas, Chalan Piao and Fananganan. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

