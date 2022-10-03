Read full article on original website
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Ocracoke Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 03:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-05 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Ocracoke Island COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Areas along the beaches, Pamlico Sound, and adjacent tidal creeks. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
Wind Advisory issued for Upper Kuskokwim Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-06 14:19:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-07 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Upper Kuskokwim Valley WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Upper Kuskokwim Valley. * WHEN...Until midnight AKDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-06 11:45:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-07 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Western Arctic Coast COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until noon AKDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Low lying areas could flood causing damage to fish or hunting camps along the coast. Some critical infrastructure in communities may be inundated. Significant erosion is possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water levels are expected to rise 5 to 7 feet above normal high tide line. The highest water levels are expected Thursday night through Friday morning.
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-06 23:48:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-07 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKDT FRIDAY * WHAT...South winds 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...North of Black Rapids. * WHEN...Until noon AKDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-06 23:48:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-07 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Deltana and Tanana Flats WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT FRIDAY * WHAT...South winds 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. * WHERE...From Delta Junction south. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Flood Advisory issued for Curry by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 16:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-05 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Curry FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east central New Mexico, including the following counties, Curry and Roosevelt. * WHEN...Until 600 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 251 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Clovis, Texico and Pleasant Hill. - This includes the following highways Highway 60 between Mile Markers 391 and 397. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Freeze Watch issued for Upper Yampa River Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-08 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-08 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Upper Yampa River Basin FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28. * WHERE...Upper Yampa River Basin. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 9 AM MDT this morning. For the Freeze Watch, from late tonight through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Freeze Warning issued for Androscoggin, Southern Franklin, Southern Oxford by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-04 08:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-04 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Androscoggin; Southern Franklin; Southern Oxford; Southern Somerset FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING The threat has ended.
Weather warning issued for six counties as strong winds expected to cause disruption
A status yellow weather warning has been issued for Northern Ireland, including counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry. The UK Met Office warned that strong winds may lead to disruption on Wednesday. The 24 hour weather warning is valid from midnight on Wednesday until midnight on Thursday. Met...
Frost Advisory issued for Central Laramie County by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-08 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-08 08:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Laramie County DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility less than a half mile in dense fog. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 34 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Central Laramie County. * WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 9 AM MDT this morning. For the Frost Advisory, from midnight tonight to 8 AM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS..Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-07 03:19:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-07 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Beaches; San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast; Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches; Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches, San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches and Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Very low visibility will create dangerous driving conditions.
Freeze Warning issued for Big Stone, Traverse by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-07 06:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-07 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Big Stone; Traverse FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 18 expected. * WHERE...Portions of west central Minnesota and central, north central and northeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Freeze Watch issued for Benton, Jasper, Newton by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-08 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-08 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Benton; Jasper; Newton FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as the upper 20s possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, and northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana. * WHEN...From late tonight through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Coastal Flood Watch issued for Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-06 00:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-07 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Chukchi Sea Coast COASTAL FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Coastal flooding possible. * WHERE...Chukchi Sea Coast. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Low lying areas could flood and damage fish or hunting camps along the coast. Some critical infrastructure in communities may be inundated. Significant erosion is possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water levels are expected to rise 3 to 6 feet above normal high tide line. The highest water levels are expected Thursday night through Friday morning.
Freeze Watch issued for Calhoun, Eaton, Ingham, Jackson by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-08 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-08 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Calhoun; Eaton; Ingham; Jackson FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible. * WHERE...Eaton, Ingham, Calhoun and Jackson counties. * WHEN...From late tonight through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Frost Advisory issued for Clay, Crawford, Effingham, Jasper, Lawrence, Richland by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-08 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-08 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Clay; Crawford; Effingham; Jasper; Lawrence; Richland FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Effingham, Jasper, Crawford, Clay, Richland and Lawrence Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Freeze Watch issued for Allen, Logan, Monroe, Simpson by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Allen; Logan; Monroe; Simpson FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible. * WHERE...Logan, Simpson, Allen and Monroe Counties. * WHEN...From late Saturday night through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Santa Ynez Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-07 03:19:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-07 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Santa Ynez Valley DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Very low visibility will create dangerous driving conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS
Freeze Warning issued for Monona by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-08 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-08 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Monona FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Iowa, Monona County. In Nebraska, Thurston, Boone, Madison, Stanton, Cuming and Burt Counties. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday. For the Frost Advisory, until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Freeze Warning issued for Brown, Eastern Cherry, Rock by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-07 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-07 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Brown; Eastern Cherry; Rock FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Eastern Cherry, Brown and Rock Counties. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 10 AM CDT this morning. For the Frost Advisory, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
