Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Curry by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 16:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-05 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Curry FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east central New Mexico, including the following counties, Curry and Roosevelt. * WHEN...Until 600 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 251 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Clovis, Texico and Pleasant Hill. - This includes the following highways Highway 60 between Mile Markers 391 and 397. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Guam by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-06 13:11:00 Expires: 2022-10-06 14:30:00 Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Guam FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM CHST THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN GUAM At 111 PM ChST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across southeast Guam. Radar-based rain estimates suggest between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are possible in the vicinity of Inarajan. Showers from Yona to Mangilao have dissipated. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected in the Inarajan area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Inarajan. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Northern Arctic Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-06 11:45:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-07 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Northern Arctic Coast COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Northern Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until noon AKDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Low lying areas will flood, and significant erosion is expected. Damage to fish or hunting camps along the coast is expected. Some critical infrastructure may be inundated. Water will likely go across the road to Point Barrow and other low lying roads along the coast. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water levels are expected to rise 3 to 4 feet above normal high tide line. The highest water levels are expected Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Denali by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-06 23:48:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-07 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Denali WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT FRIDAY * WHAT...South winds 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph. * WHERE...near Healy. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
IN THIS ARTICLE
weather.gov
Freeze Watch issued for Upper Yampa River Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-08 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-08 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Upper Yampa River Basin FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28. * WHERE...Upper Yampa River Basin. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 9 AM MDT this morning. For the Freeze Watch, from late tonight through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Ocracoke Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 03:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-05 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Ocracoke Island COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Areas along the beaches, Pamlico Sound, and adjacent tidal creeks. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-06 23:48:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-07 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKDT FRIDAY * WHAT...South winds 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...North of Black Rapids. * WHEN...Until noon AKDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Converse County Lower Elevations, East Laramie County by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-08 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-08 08:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Converse County Lower Elevations; East Laramie County; East Platte County; Goshen County; Niobrara County FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...The western Nebraska Panhandle. East central and southeast Wyoming. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-07 01:48:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-07 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County; South Laramie Range; South Laramie Range Foothills DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than a quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County, South Laramie Range Foothills and Central Laramie County. This includes Interstate 25 between the Colorado/Wyoming border and Wheatland. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Santa Ynez Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-07 03:19:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-07 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Santa Ynez Valley DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Very low visibility will create dangerous driving conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Northeastern Crook by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-07 02:12:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-07 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Northeastern Crook FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures. * WHERE...Portions of northwestern, south central and southwestern South Dakota and northeast Wyoming. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Cheyenne River Reservation, the Pine Ridge Reservation and the Rosebud Reservation. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation.
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Big Stone, Traverse by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-07 06:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-07 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Big Stone; Traverse FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 18 expected. * WHERE...Portions of west central Minnesota and central, north central and northeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Garfield by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-08 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-08 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Garfield FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...Garfield County. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
Freeze Watch issued for Allen, Logan, Monroe, Simpson by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Allen; Logan; Monroe; Simpson FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible. * WHERE...Logan, Simpson, Allen and Monroe Counties. * WHEN...From late Saturday night through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Boyd, Holt, Keya Paha by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-08 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-08 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Boyd; Holt; Keya Paha FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. For the second Freeze Warning, sub- freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected. * WHERE...Keya Paha, Boyd and Holt Counties. * WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 10 AM CDT this morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Androscoggin, Southern Franklin, Southern Oxford by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-04 08:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-04 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Androscoggin; Southern Franklin; Southern Oxford; Southern Somerset FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING The threat has ended.
rsvplive.ie
Weather warning issued for six counties as strong winds expected to cause disruption
A status yellow weather warning has been issued for Northern Ireland, including counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry. The UK Met Office warned that strong winds may lead to disruption on Wednesday. The 24 hour weather warning is valid from midnight on Wednesday until midnight on Thursday. Met...
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Pipestone, Rock by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-07 04:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-07 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Pipestone; Rock FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Iowa, southwest Minnesota and east central, south central and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Wheeler by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-07 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-07 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Wheeler FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Wheeler County. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday. For the Frost Advisory, until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Watch issued for Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-06 00:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-07 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Chukchi Sea Coast COASTAL FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Coastal flooding possible. * WHERE...Chukchi Sea Coast. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Low lying areas could flood and damage fish or hunting camps along the coast. Some critical infrastructure in communities may be inundated. Significant erosion is possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water levels are expected to rise 3 to 6 feet above normal high tide line. The highest water levels are expected Thursday night through Friday morning.
Comments / 0