Health Department offering new COVID boosters

The Pitt County Health Department is now offering the Moderna COVID-19 Bivalent boosters by appointment to people 18 and older, the agency announced Monday.

The bivalent vaccines, which are referred to as “updated boosters,” contain two messenger RNA components of SARS-CoV-2 virus, one is of the original strains and the other is between the BA.4 and BA.5 lineages of the omicron variant, the announcement said. The shot is available to those who completed the primary vaccination series.

The heath department will continue to offer the Moderna COVID-19 monovalent primary series to patients 12 years of age and older. The booster may be administered to these patients at least two months following their most recent dose of COVID-19 monovalent primary series or monovalent booster doses.

The department also will continue to offer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages six months to 11 years. The Pfizer vaccine for children is a two-dose vaccine. The second dose is given at least 21 days after the first dose.

A parent, guardian, or another person authorized by the parent may accompany a child for an immunization appointment. State law allows an adolescent with decisional capacity to give effective consent for vaccines that present reportable communicable diseases.

Immunization services, except rabies and tetanus vaccines required for treatment of medical emergencies, require an appointment. The health department does not currently offer walk-ins for routine immunizations.

Appointments are available on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Call 902-2449. The health department is located at 201 Government Circle.