COVID-19 Pipeline Landscape Analysis of 400+ Companies by DelveInsight | Leading Companies – Shaperon, Inotrem, Pfizer, and Others

Read full article on original website
Related
Levi Strauss cuts 2022 profit forecast on softening demand, strong dollar
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI.N) cut its full-year profit forecast after missing third-quarter revenue on Thursday, as softening demand and a strengthening U.S. dollar adds to worries alongside higher costs, sending shares down 6% in extended trading.
getnews.info
Global Stem Cells Group (GSCG) Announces an On-site Course at OHIO
Global Stem Cells Group (GSCG) has announced a new on-site training course to be conducted through the International Society for Stem Cell Application (ISSCA) in Ohio. This on-site training course will be presented as a total solution to teach and train medical practitioners on the most recent advances in cellular-based treatments and regenerative medicine. It demonstrates the growing demand for clinics and doctors to integrate regenerative medicine into their services.
getnews.info
Arizona Based Accounting Company Solving a Massive Problem for Small Business Owners
Citrine Accounting is bridging the gap for small business owners that are drowning with daily bookkeeping. Starting a small business, the owner of the company typically plays multiple roles. One of these roles is the daunting task of bookkeeping. In the first few months of production, it feels more than achievable however as sales are made and projects need to be implemented it gets increasingly difficult to balance all these tasks.
Hammerspace Unveils New Global Data Environment Capabilities to Further Simplify, Automate and Secure Access to Global Data
SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Hammerspace, the pioneer of the Global Data Environment, has a mission to enable the agile global workforce and agile global compute with an agile global data environment. Today, it introduced another leap forward for the data-driven global workforce with the Hammerspace Metadata Plugin, User Initiated File Protection, and an Automated File Reservation. Hammerspace also announced a new integration with Alchemi Data Elasticsearch. These capabilities enable users to better access, collaborate and get more value from their files globally from their desktop, regardless of which vendor system the data is stored within. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005075/en/ The Hammerspace Metadata Plugin enables users to add rich custom metadata to files and directories directly from within Windows. Such custom metadata can trigger workflows or other data placement policies, be used for chargeback/showback reporting, and much more. (Graphic: Business Wire)
IN THIS ARTICLE
getnews.info
Full Array Of Orthodontic Marketing Tools Available From SLC-Based Company
My Social Practice offers award-winning dental marketing tools and strategies for orthodontists throughout the USA and Canada. The agency has a dozen-plus years of specialty marketing services. My Social Practice is pleased to announce that the agency has over a dozen years of orthodontic marketing strategies for thousands of customers...
getnews.info
Oteko Group Incorporates New Production Systems
Oteko Group has announced that it has started to introduce a new production system at its enterprises. The new concept is aimed at improving resource management and manufacturing with ongoing efficiency increases based on continued monitoring. The new production system tools introduced at the facilities of the Oteko Group are...
getnews.info
Providing unmatched door hanger services, Global Flyer Distribution helps businesses scale
Helping businesses stay up to date with the rapidly pacing world, Global Flyer Distribution offers door-to-door and hand-to-hand brochure delivery services at the most affordable rates. Global Flyer Distribution’s door hanger services allow companies to spread the word about their businesses to attract more customers. USA – Being one...
getnews.info
The Embassy Row Project Launches the NETZERO Incubator & Accelerator
Washington, D.C. – Oct 5, 2002 – This week the Embassy Row Project launched the NETZERO Incubator & Accelerator a Washington, D.C.-based think tank that provides an optimized conduit for international stakeholders to collaborate on accelerated net zero and sustainability-focused strategies and to assist small and medium size companies in creating and managing sustainability programs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shuffle Board: Kontoor Names Supply Chain Chief, Target Taps EVP, UA Adds Execs
Retail Target Target Corporation hired Prat Vemana as executive vice president, chief digital and product officer. Vemana will join Target Oct. 31 as a member of the leadership team, reporting to chief guest experience officer Cara Sylvester. In this role, he will oversee Target’s digital business, including site merchandising, user experience, digital operations and product, and Target+, the retailer’s growing online third-party marketplace. Additionally, Vemana will provide key support for Target’s product teams across the company by bringing a holistic view to its overall product strategy. Vemana joins Target from Kaiser Permanente, where he served as senior vice president and chief digital officer and...
getnews.info
Predictive Analytics Market 2022 Major Impacting Facts, Prominent Investment, Future Scenarios, Growth And Forecast 2026
“IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), SAS Institute (US), Google (US), Salesforce (US), AWS (US), HPE (US), Teradata (US), Alteryx (US), FICO (US), Altair (US), Domo (US), Cloudera (US), Board International (Switzerland), TIBCO Software (US), Hitachi Vantara (US), Qlik (US), Happiest Minds (India), Dataiku (US), RapidMiner (US), Biofourmis (US).”
getnews.info
CareOmax Company Introduces a Product Line Aimed at Making Self-Care Affordable and Easy
CareOmax offers a unique selection of carefully selected top-rated products and gadgets for tension relief, muscle recovery, massage, relaxation, and overall wellness. CareOmax brand promotes affordable and easy self-care devices that improve wellbeing and recovery. The company’s key audience is health-conscious individuals (professional athletes, amateur sportsmen, office workers, active people, students, the elderly etc.) from different walks of life who want to support their lifestyle and wellbeing with quality portable or at-home self-care devices.
getnews.info
Golden Grail Technology (GOGY) files to reduce its current authorized share count from 5 billion to 500 million
There is little to no doubt that Wall Street is in uncertainty ahead for investors. Goldman Sachs’ David Kostin outlined two potential scenarios for markets in the near term, with one forecast anticipating the S&P 500 could fall as much almost 17% from Wednesday’s close (1). Kostin, Goldman’s chief U.S. equity strategist, outlined a soft and hard landing scenario in a note to clients this week that he says could play out in 2022 and into next year as the Federal Reserve hikes rates and struggles to control surging inflation. The strategist expects the closely watched consumer price index to finish 2022 at 6% before falling to 2.9% by the end of next year. Goldman’s soft-landing scenario anticipates rising yields and the market’s forward price to earnings ratio falling to 15 times, with the S&P dipping modestly, by about 5% to 3,600 from Wednesday’s close. That outcome expects the index to hover near the 3,600 level by mid-2023 but hit 4,000 by the end of next year (1).
getnews.info
Yaman Dent offers high-quality dental techniques for oral health
Yaman Dent employs modern technologies and unique services as a solution for oral health. California – October 5, 2022 – A person’s ability to speak effectively, chew food properly, and smile persuasively aren’t the only things that are impacted by poor oral health. Additionally, it increases the likelihood that those individuals may experience traumatic, debilitating, severe, and even potentially fatal health problems. Poor dental health has been linked in studies to a wide range of major health issues, including heart disease, respiratory problems, weakened immune systems, arthritis, Alzheimer’s disease, diabetes, and many more. However, Yaman Dent is a popular dental implant turkey that offers an exclusive dental health center that provides solutions for teeth and improves the smile.
Is This Fast-Food Stock About to See a Return to Growth?
There's more than one way to grow in the fast-food space, and Jack in the Box has an opportunity to push the accelerator.
Airbus Ventures Leads Qunnect, Inc. Series A Financing Round
MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Airbus Ventures congratulates Qunnect, the leader in quantum internet technologies, on today announcing its Series A financing of over $8M. The round was led by Airbus Ventures, with additional participation from Quantonation, SandboxAQ, NY Ventures, Impact Science Ventures, and Motus Ventures. Spearheaded by CEO Dr. Noel Goddard and founders Dr. Mehdi Namazi and Mael Flament, Qunnect is developing quantum-secure networking technology designed for scalable deployment on existing telecom fiber infrastructure. These new funds will be used to further develop their product suite, scale manufacturing, and launch a multi-node R&D quantum network testbed to demonstrate entanglement distribution protocols. This network, connected to existing fiber optic cable in New York City, will be the first of its kind in the US. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005309/en/ Qunnect’s Qu-Mem is the first commercial quantum memory on the market and sits in a standard server rack without the need for extreme cooling or vacuum infrastructure support. (Source: Qunnect)
getnews.info
AMMO, Inc. Is Scoring Record-Setting Growth; Guidance Puts A $300 Million 2023 In The Crosshairs ($POWW)
Markets are far from perfect. In fact, equities prices more often miss the mark compared to when they get it right. That’s why the word “correction” is so often used. But imperfect markets aren’t all bad news; they invariably create investment opportunities. And those investors taking advantage of one apparent to AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ: POWW, $POWW) could potentially realize substantial near and long-term returns from a company checking the right boxes at the right time.
Health Highlights: Oct. 7, 2022
Speeding, texting a dangerous due for many teen drivers. In a new study, researchers found teens drove over the speed limit on 40% of trips and held cell phones more than 30% of the time. In 5% of trips, teens sped and used their cell phones. Read more COVID boosters make hospitalization a rare thing. Even among people with conditions that put them at higher risk of severe COVID, being vaccinated and boosted kept the vast majority out of the hospital, new research shows. Read...
getnews.info
Hela Apparel Holdings Consolidates Growth with Go-Live on SAP S/4HANA® with attune, a Rizing Company
Hela Apparel Holdings announced the go-live of SAP S/4HANA® Fashion and Vertical Business, using the attune Fashion Suite™ to digitalize end-to-end business processes. Hela partnered with attune, a Rizing company, to accelerate the implementation while incorporating leading practices in order-to-cash, procurement, production, and finance business processes across its business in Sri Lanka, Kenya, Ethiopia, and Egypt.
getnews.info
Industry Leader 6clicks Unveils New Vulnerability Management Module Integrating GRC and Technical Assurance
6clicks, a global leader that makes it easy to manage risk and compliance, is designed for advisors and businesses powered by AI and integrated content. It is a market game-changer all out in taking on giants like ServiceNow, OneTrust, RSA Archer, and Galvanize. Industry leader 6clicks continues to revolutionize the...
getnews.info
Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Market to Observe Stupendous Growth During the Forecast Period – DelveInsight | Immutep Limited (eftilagimod alpha), Daiichi Sankyo, Novartis, Mirati Therapeutic
As per DelveInsight, the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) market size is anticipated to transform in the coming years owing to the increasing incident case of NSCLC, continued uptake of approved therapies (mainly immune checkpoint inhibitors), expected entry of potential premium price emerging therapies, and increasing awareness of mutations like BRAF, c-Met, and others.
Comments / 0