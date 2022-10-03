Read full article on original website
Related
NBC 29 News
Burley Middle School students protest Youngkin’s Model Policies
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Wednesday, October 5, Burley Middle school students left class to protest for transgender rights in opposition of Governor Youngkin’s model policies on the treatment of transgender students. During the last week of September, students all around Virginia participated in school walk-outs in protest of...
NBC 29 News
Marijuana is legal in Virginia, but employer drug testing may not be lenient
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In Virginia, people who are 21 and older are allowed to posses a small amount of recreational marijuana or cannabis. “It is legal for people in public places to have marijuana, but it has to be in a small amount,” Amanda Rieman Johnson, NBC29′s legal analyst, said. “Less than one ounce.”
NBC 29 News
Technical issues delay Virginia voter record processing
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Technical issues are throwing a wrench in Virginia voter record processing. More than 100,000 registered voter applications are backlogged. The department of elections says no data was lost. Rather, the technology cannot handle the influx, and the burden is now falling on local registrars. 57th District...
NBC 29 News
Champion Brewery Co. offering tamales to help woman seeking refuge in U.S.
Marijuana is legal in Virginia, but employer drug testing may not be lenient. Virginia Dept. of Elections lists wrong early voting place for Albemarle Co. Virginia Dept. of Elections lists wrong early voting place for Albemarle Co.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville’s SELC pushes back against Youngkin’s 2022 Energy Plan
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Southern Environmental Law Center is speaking out against Governor Glenn Youngkin’s newly released Virginia energy plan. It says the blame being placed on clean energy as a cause in driving Virginia’s energy cost up is unfair, and that Youngkin’s energy plan is a step back and would increase Virginia’s reliance on fossil fuels through ramping up investments.
NBC 29 News
Red Cross looking for Spanish-speaking volunteers to help with hurricane relief efforts
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Teams from the American Red Cross are working with their state and local partners on the ground in Florida to provide food and shelter to those impacted by Hurricane Ian. 21 Virginia Red Cross volunteers were deployed to Florida to help with this team effort. “This...
NBC 29 News
VTC: Travelers spent $69M a day in Virginia in 2021
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia tourism is on the up and up after taking a big hit during the pandemic year of 2020. The Virginia Tourism Corporation says tourists spent $69 million a day in the commonwealth in 2021. That’s up from $48 million in 2020. VTC says that’s...
NBC 29 News
VDOT prepares for remnants of Hurricane Ian
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Transportation is preparing for any remnants of Hurricane Ian. VDOT crews have been surveying areas to clear any potential drainage structures that might be clogged. They will also coordinate with first responders for fallen tree or hazard removal. “Most deaths associated with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC 29 News
Lockdown lifted at VSU after reported shooting
ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - Police responded to a reported shooting at Virginia State University early Thursday morning. According to VSU Police, two unknown men exchanged gunfire in the quad courtyard and then took off. The university was placed on lockdown for several hours while police investigated. That lockdown has since...
Comments / 0