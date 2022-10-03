Read full article on original website
Related
‘Crypto trading is absolutely crucifying everyday Americans’: Banking app Stash puts emphasis on long-term crypto investing
Stash president and cofounder Ed Robinson (left) with cofounder and CEO Brandon Krieg. The investing and banking app Stash announced today that it’s launched a crypto platform for its 2 million active subscribers, providing them with access to eight coins, including Bitcoin, Ether, Avalanche, and Solana. While retail investing...
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: A 2800x hike on the cards ONLY if…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Everyone loves dogs and memes. Now, put them together and what do you get? Well, memecoins, of course. And no, memecoins are no passing fad either. In fact, it is an asset class now.
kitco.com
Buying opportunity before Fed pivot: Silver price is going to $500, U.S. dollar will crash - Robert Kiyosaki
(Kitco News) In another message to his followers, best-selling author of 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Robert Kiyosaki said it is time to use the Federal Reserve's aggressive stance to buy more gold, silver and Bitcoin. As the Fed gets ready to raise interest rates by another 75 basis points for...
Want a 3-day weekend? Work at one of these companies
The four-day workweek is spreading like wildfire. Could your company be next?. You’ve probably heard the news by now: Four-day workweeks—a perk that would’ve sounded unthinkable pre-pandemic—are all the rage. While doing away with one-fifth of the workweek may remain untenable in some industries (like banking,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Business Insider
A 32-year-old with a 70-unit real estate portfolio worth $10.3 million shares his best strategies for beginning real estate investors
Paul Müller bought his first two apartments for 80,000 euros in 2017. He now owns 70 properties, which are worth around 10.5 million euros in total. He told insider how he built up his portfolio and what his investment strategy is. This is an edited, translated version of an...
Most CEOs are already preparing for a recession, with plans including laying off staff and cutting spending on environmental issues, a major survey shows
91% of CEOs of large US companies said there'd be a recession within the next year. Only a third said it would be mild and short, and most expect it to affect their company's growth. Netflix, Microsoft, and Tesla have laid off staff. Some companies plan to pause ESG efforts.
Amazon Reaches Out to SNAP Users With ‘Amazon Access’
Amazon has launched “Amazon Access,” a resource hub to help shoppers, including those seeking information on Prime’s discounted membership program for qualifying government assistance recipients. The hub, announced in a news release on Monday (Oct. 3), offers information on payment options such as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program...
Earn Some Extra Money as an Amazon Dropshipper
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners. The Covid-19 pandemic spurred many changes in the way we work, but there...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
qhubonews.com
70 young TikTok influencers demand: $30 per hour, 1 ½ hours break time and better wages for Amazon employees￼
Solidarity with Amazon workers on TikTok: More than 70 young and influential TikTok influencers refuse to advertise for Amazon on their social media channels. They will not do so until Amazon drastically improves working conditions for employees. Furthermore they demand that the online giant stops their fight against unions. Put...
Company offers workers six-figure salary and options to ‘work from anywhere’ – are you eligible
ONE of the world's most successful IT companies is offering candidates a six-figure salary and the option to "work from anywhere" as part of a huge recruitment drive - could you land the job?. Aussie software company Atlassian is aiming to recruit more than 1,000 new research and development employees.
getnews.info
Indian Visa For New Zealand, Swiss, Bulgarian and USA Citizens
India is a country in South Asia with lush natural beauty. It is also a country with a rich history, dating back hundreds of years, documenting the rise and fall of empires on its territory. Many New Zealanders travel to India because it is full of color and contrast and you can find many different activities in one place. This online entry visa for India eliminates the need to visit an embassy or consulate to apply in person or wait in long lines. New Zealand citizens are among the 170 Nationalities Eligible to Apply for Indian Visa Online. The Government of India has introduced an electronic travel authorization system that allows citizens from 166 countries to obtain an electronic visa to visit India. This new system was introduced to allow travelers to travel to and from India with ease. An e-Visa saves travelers the hassle of having to visit a local Indian embassy or consulate to obtain their visa. Instead, travelers can apply for a visa online.
TechCrunch
Amazon has 365 days to pour $150 million into diverse check writers
The goal is that the money will support more than 10 funds and, as a result, over 200 companies over the next year. So far, recipients include Techstar’s $8 million pre-seed vehicle, Collide Capital, Share Ventures and Energy Impact Partners; meaning there are six more slots open. In some ways, this is a continuation of Amazon’s investment in underrepresented founders, including the AWS Impact Accelerator, an initiative that is committing more than $30 million to back underrepresented founders over the next three years. Last year, Amazon committed $150 million to its Black Business Accelerator.
getnews.info
Introducing hela.money, Africa’s cross-border Neo Crypto Banking Platform and DeFI Wallet
Hela Money, Africa’s First Crypto Neo Bank and DeFI wallet , is bridging the gap in Africa between the traditional finance and decentralized finance ecosystem by developing an all-in-one blockchain platform that seamlessly handles financial needs such as payments, neobanking, tokenization, decentralized finance, wealth management and more. Africa’s One-Stop...
getnews.info
Predictive Analytics Market 2022 Major Impacting Facts, Prominent Investment, Future Scenarios, Growth And Forecast 2026
“IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), SAS Institute (US), Google (US), Salesforce (US), AWS (US), HPE (US), Teradata (US), Alteryx (US), FICO (US), Altair (US), Domo (US), Cloudera (US), Board International (Switzerland), TIBCO Software (US), Hitachi Vantara (US), Qlik (US), Happiest Minds (India), Dataiku (US), RapidMiner (US), Biofourmis (US).”
getnews.info
Newly launched Cloud-shaped Internet Hosting by cdmon, the future of Hosting
Cdmon wants to present its new infrastructure, the most innovative Cloud in Europe, using the newest technology to provide an excellent service to their customers. cdmon wants to provide quality innovation in a reasonable, transparent, and cordial way to its customers, so therefore it has created the fastest Cloud Hosting in Europe. cdmon has developed this new project with a changed infrastructure thanks to its platform entirely based on Intel Optane SSD and NVMe (Non-Volatile Memory express) SSD disks. This means that its Cloud is 10x faster than the ones based on normal SSD disks, making it the fastest and most secure Cloud in all of Europe. Only the best for its customers.
Fed Tightens Rules on Card-Not-Present Debit Transactions
The Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors said Monday (Oct, 3) that it was officially ending so-called network exclusivity and would instead require all debit card issuers to enable merchants to pick from at least two unaffiliated payment card networks. In a statement, the Fed noted that the final language...
getnews.info
Hoverboards.co.nz New Product Announcements Along With Huge Savings
Hoverboards.co.nz unveils new products to expand it’s reach on the industry. October 6, 2022 – Hoverboards.co.nz, New Zealand’s leading manufacturer and distributor of hoverboards, electric scooters, Segway scooters, and self-balancing scooters are unveiling new additions to their already deep product catalog online. Many of the new hoverboards...
New car prices may soon start coming down — but get ready to pay more in interest
New car prices may finally start declining in the coming months — but don't expect to pay much less on a monthly basis due to higher interest rates. "To our clients who refused to pay above sticker for a new car, your patience is about to pay off," wrote Morgan Stanley chief auto analyst Adam Jonas in a note to clients on Monday. Thanks to stalling sales and a 17-month high in vehicle supplies, "deflation" may finally be arriving for new car prices, Jonas said.
getnews.info
Crypto Asset Management Market Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Industry Analysis, Advance Technology and Forecast 2026
“Coinbase, Inc. (US), Gemini Trust Company, LLC. (US), Crypto Finance AG (Germany), Vo1t Ltd (UK), Bakkt, LLC (US), BitGo, Inc. (US), Ledger SA (France), METACO SA (Switzerland), Iconomi Ltd. (UK), EXODUS MOVEMENT, INC. (US), Xapo, Inc. (Switzerland), Paxos Trust Company, LLC. (US), Koine Money Ltd (England), Amberdata, Inc. (US).”. Crypto...
getnews.info
The Embassy Row Project Launches the NETZERO Incubator & Accelerator
Washington, D.C. – Oct 5, 2002 – This week the Embassy Row Project launched the NETZERO Incubator & Accelerator a Washington, D.C.-based think tank that provides an optimized conduit for international stakeholders to collaborate on accelerated net zero and sustainability-focused strategies and to assist small and medium size companies in creating and managing sustainability programs.
Comments / 0