Levi Strauss cuts 2022 profit forecast on softening demand, strong dollar
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI.N) cut its full-year profit forecast after missing third-quarter revenue on Thursday, as softening demand and a strengthening U.S. dollar adds to worries alongside higher costs, sending shares down 6% in extended trading.
