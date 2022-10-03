Yellow Fever Pipeline Landscape Analysis of 10+ Companies by DelveInsight | Leading Companies – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi and Others

India is a country in South Asia with lush natural beauty. It is also a country with a rich history, dating back hundreds of years, documenting the rise and fall of empires on its territory. Many New Zealanders travel to India because it is full of color and contrast and you can find many different activities in one place. This online entry visa for India eliminates the need to visit an embassy or consulate to apply in person or wait in long lines. New Zealand citizens are among the 170 Nationalities Eligible to Apply for Indian Visa Online. The Government of India has introduced an electronic travel authorization system that allows citizens from 166 countries to obtain an electronic visa to visit India. This new system was introduced to allow travelers to travel to and from India with ease. An e-Visa saves travelers the hassle of having to visit a local Indian embassy or consulate to obtain their visa. Instead, travelers can apply for a visa online.

