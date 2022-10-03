ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Orlando 2022 Florida: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Orlando 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Orlando, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Orlando as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
ORLANDO, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Florida

There is no doubt that Florida is a wonderful place with stunning beaches and lots of activities to choose from. In fact, no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking in Florida. On top of that, Florida is also known for having amazing restaurants. No matter what you like to eat and what your budget is, there are plenty of options to choose from in every part of the state. If you happen to be a big fan of pizza, then you should definitely keep on reading to find out about four amazing pizza places in Florida that you should absolutely visit next time you are in the area.
FLORIDA STATE
tastychomps.com

The Best Chinese Restaurant in Orlando? Inside Look: YH Seafood Clubhouse in Dr Phillips Area / Southwest Orlando

Have you heard about this new Cantonese Chinese Dim Sum and Seafood restaurant in Orlando?. It’s called YH Seafood Clubhouse and they recently opened in the Dr Philips / Sand Lake area, serving up some of the best Cantonese Chinese food in town with unique dishes – like black truffle mushroom ha gow dumplings and abalone siu mai – in a gorgeous setting.
ORLANDO, FL
orlandomagazine.com

The Mayoral Odd Couple

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings has been married for 34 years to the woman at the top of this year’s Orlando magazine Most Powerful list: U.S. Representative Val Demings. For most of that time, he’s been closely connected to another Most-Powerful shoo-in, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer: first as the city’s Chief of Police, then as Orange County’s Director of Public Safety, and for the past four years as a fellow mayor.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

[UPDATE] Jollibee announces Orlando opening date

UPDATE: While an opening date of October 29 was briefly visible online for the chain restaurant, representatives of the chain said that no date has been set. "Jollibee will be opening a store in Orlando in 2022, though the specific opening date has not been set," they said. The aforementioned date that was visible along with other information about the store has since switched to "October" with no specified date. Original story continues below. The long wait for Filipino fast food is nearly over in Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: October 2, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Orlando Weekly

Isley Brothers set to romance Central Florida at this weekend's Heart and Soul Music Festival

Seminal funk outfit the Isley Brothers are heading to Central Florida — Apopka, to be exact — this week for an outdoors festival, and that sure seems like as close to mandatory attendance as it gets. The Isleys are heading up the Heart & Soul Music Festival along with Howard Hewett (of Shalamar fame), Con Funk Shun and Leela James. Rock Hall of Fame inductees the Isley Brothers have been making music and soundtracking young romance for over 60 years and have an unparalleled catalog of adventurous R&B hits.
APOPKA, FL
fox35orlando.com

LIST: Fall festivals set for this weekend in Central Florida

Looking for an excuse to go outside and enjoy the beautiful fall weather? There are a number of fall festivals taking place in Central Florida this weekend. Celebrate Octoberfest in Downtown Avalon Park on Friday, Oct. 7. The event kicks off from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. with a beer garden preview in Town Park and continues with a community festival featuring live music, food vendors and Alpine dancing. The event is free and family-friendly.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Lunch Date on a Farm at Bountiful Farms Bistro

A weekly trip to the farmers' market is one of life's simple pleasures. It was at the Winter Garden Farmers Market that I met Ginny, who runs the Bountiful Farms market stand each week. After she mentioned that the farm is open to the public and also boasts an outdoor farm bistro, I finally made the trek, and boy was it worth the 45-minute drive.
OKAHUMPKA, FL
bungalower

Paris Baguette opening in Winter Park

A new bakery/cafe chain called Paris Baguette (Website) will be opening its first Florida location on October 13 in Winter Park. The new store is located at 325 S. Orlando Avenue [GMap] and will seat roughly 52 guests at a time. It will feature large self-serve displays full of pastries and cakes, with observation windows to peek at bakers and cakers doing their thing in the kitchen.
WINTER PARK, FL
fox35orlando.com

How strong were Ian's wind gusts in Orlando and across Central Florida?

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped Southwest Florida last week, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 2 million people, and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. The Category 4 storm slammed the coast with 150 mph (241...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Homes near Florida's Lake Jesup flood days after Ian passes

OVIEDO, Fla. - People living near Lake Jesup in Central Florida are feeling the effects of Hurricane Ian, delayed by a few days. The storm raised water levels in lakes and rivers all across Oviedo, and those bodies of water are now spilling over and flooding neighborhoods. One man FOX 35 New spoke with says he’s lived in the area for 50 years and has never seen things look as bad as they did Monday night.
OVIEDO, FL
