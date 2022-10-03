Read full article on original website
‘We’re going to live here forever hopefully’: Retired teacher upset with cabinets, turns to Action 9
CHARLOTTE — A retired teacher says she spent thousands of dollars to have her kitchen cabinets repainted, but when the paint started coming off she tried resolving the problem with the cabinet company on her own and couldn’t, so that’s when she contacted Action 9. Lori Pagliarini...
'Nobody is going to pay 3k to live in the hood': New Charlotte development raises gentrification concerns
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new development near Sugar Creek Road in north Charlotte has created some buzz across Queen City, with people saying they're shocked by the price and location. You'll find Barbara Johnson, a Sugar Creek resident, sitting in her chair out front. She's out there at least...
Amazon hiring 5,500 seasonal NC employees; 3,000 positions are in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Amazon has announced it is hiring 5,500 employees in North Carolina to work through the holiday season. In a news release, an Amazon spokesperson said that number is part of 150,000 open full-time, seasonal and part-time roles. Those roles range from packing and picking to sorting and shipping.
Now hiring: Amazon announces plan to add thousands of workers in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Amazon announced Thursday that it plans to hire 150,000 workers throughout the U.S. in 2022, including more than 3,000 in the Charlotte market. Amazon said these roles will include full-time, part-time and seasonal openings ahead of the 2022 holiday shopping season. Openings include a diverse range of jobs, ranging from packing and picking to sorting and shipping. Amazon said it plans to hire 5,500 people in North Carolina as part of this initiative.
Homeowner asks City of Charlotte for help with 6-foot-deep hole that keeps getting bigger
CHARLOTTE — A man says a massive hole in the backyard of his University City home is expanding, and he’s hoping the City of Charlotte can fix it. Bernard Walker says the problem has been growing for the last year. “Every time it rains it just gets bigger,”...
Weekender Oct. 7-9: Asian festival, dog show, food drive and lots of music
Trying to figure out what to do? Here is what’s going on this weekend. For events that repeat weekly, we’ve created an ONGOING category; scroll down and you’ll find it. 10 am to 4:30 pm. Monday through Friday. Cornelius Art Center Gallery, 19725 Oak St. Through Nov....
Artist Teresa Hopson captures the essence of Black women with exhibit
Artist Teresa Hopson captures the essence of Black women with exhibit. ‘Singing in the Dead of Night’ a collaboration with her peers. By Mayra Parrilla Guerrero | For The Charlotte Post. PHOTO | MAYRA PARRILLA GUERRERO. Charlotte artist Teresa Hopson collaborated with peers to create “Singing in the Dead...
Carolina Renaissance Festival returns with new changes to buying tickets
The Carolina Renaissance Festival is back this October in the Huntersville area after experiencing traffic troubles last year.
Mountain estate hits market as most expensive home listing in Carolinas
LINVILLE, N.C. — An estate within a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Charlotte that offers sweeping views of the Blue Ridge Mountains came on the market this week with a price of nearly $30 million. The property in Linville, some 110 miles from Charlotte, is said to even offer views of uptown from its perch on a ridge top up 5,000 feet.
New Generation Leading North Carolina’s Brooks’ Sandwich House
No one will forget that December 2019 morning the Brooks family and Charlotte community lost Brooks’ Sandwich House owner Scott Brooks. Robbers shot and killed the owner as he opened the shop for the day. Lauren Brooks Thorp is Scott’s niece. Her father, David, is his twin brother. Before his passing, her uncle had made it known he wanted the generational family business to continue even after his retirement. Thorp says that almost didn’t happen after the shooting. The family was so grief stricken, there was talk of closing the business. But in the days after the incident, community support made the family rethink the future of the restaurant. Police arrested and charged two men with Scott’s murder. They pleaded not guilty. Unfortunately due to a backlog of cases, it may not go to trial for several years. That adds to the family’s heartbreak, having to relive it for years. Now Thorp and her brother are taking a bigger role in the day to day operation. They prep food and work the grill as well as the walk up window. Thorps’s grandfather opened the restaurant in 1973. Thorp, 27, wants to make sure the 50 year-old legacy continues. Scott’s twin brother, David, helps with the restaurant and in keeping a promise his brother wanted fulfilled.
Charlotte entrepreneurial couple harness their power of development
Charlotte entrepreneurial couple harness their power of development. Carlos and Shamika Brooks grow Hip Hop Smoothies franchise. By Mayra Parrilla Guerrero | For The Charlotte Post. PHOTO | MAYRA PARRILLA GUERRERO. Shamika Brooks, co-owner of Hip Hop Smoothies, shows off the menu at one of their three Charlotte locations. When...
'All we need in more time' | Dozens of families displaced from hotel that will become apartments
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of families at Econo Lodge, near Billy Graham Parkway, are being displace, with nowhere to go. The property was rezoned by Charlotte City Council and sold to a developer to turn it into workforce apartments, about two months ago. Now, tenants are being forced to...
Lack of affordable housing means more people are extending the amount of time they're staying in shelters
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte area shelters say more families are extending their stays due to inflation and rising rents. Shelter leaders say they don't anticipate the issue going away any time soon, and the slow turnaround times have a major impact on the number of families they can help.
Catching Up With Gene Brown, Charlotte’s Famed Vinyl Dealer
It’s a warm Saturday evening in mid-May outside Event Masterz, a venue near the intersection of interstates 77 and 485 in southwest Charlotte. I join a growing line of about 100 people that extends around the front of a low-slung brick office building from which soft, rhythmic thumps emanate in an otherwise silent industrial park. We’re all here for the same reason, the same guy. He’s not a rapper. He’s not a producer. He’s not a DJ. “Gene Brown is my dealer.” Or so say the T-shirts for sale in the lobby.
Residents Stirred by New Sugar Creek Townhomes Priced at $3K a Month
Some call it gentrification others call it an upgrade. New townhomes being built in the Sugar Creek neighborhood off I-85 exit 41 has created some buzz around Charlotte and on social media. It’s the price of the homes that have people stunned. The townhomes are selling for about $3,000 a month. People who are familiar […]
Post goes viral after man with special needs fired from his job of 20+ years, franchise organization calls it ‘an unfortunate mistake’
STANLEY, N.C. (WBTV) - It is a story that’s blown up on social media. A woman in Gaston County said her brother with special needs was fired from his job at a Wendy’s. She told WBTV her brother had been working at the Stanley restaurant for more than 20 years. She claims the manager fired him because she needed someone who could do more jobs around the store that her brother could not do.
FAQS: My Massage Experience
CHARLOTTE – Q: What can I expect from my massage experience?. A: Set goals. Massage is an investment in your money and your time so you need to work with your massage therapist as efficiently and thoroughly as possible. Even if it’s a massage where you want to destress or relax. Make sure you’re on time. Make sure you know what is expected before you show up? I don’t ask my clients to come early to fill out paperwork, but some places do. I’ve built it into my time without taking time away from you. You’ll discuss expectations with your therapist. Feel free to write down questions and goals so these can be discussed and expectations managed on both ends.
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in September 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
Opinion: Anti-homeless architecture is detrimental to our community
Walking around a city, you may notice spikes on city windowsills or small, evenly spaced metal bolts on ledges. You might also find caged air grates and benches with dividers in the middle. The common story is that these seemingly odd architectural features are to deter skateboarders or loitering. However, there is a deeper, more sinister motive underneath. These choices deliberately displace the homeless by limiting their resting areas, which is cruel and unfair.
Channel 9 speaks with the man at the center of Loomis Fargo heist 25 years ago
CHARLOTTE — Tuesday marked 25 years since one of the biggest armored car heists in U.S. history, and it all went down in Charlotte. The man at the center of that heist was David Scott Ghantt. He have since served time in prison for the crime, and told Channel 9′s Glenn Counts he learned a valuable lesson while behind bars.
