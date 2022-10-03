ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCNC

Now hiring: Amazon announces plan to add thousands of workers in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Amazon announced Thursday that it plans to hire 150,000 workers throughout the U.S. in 2022, including more than 3,000 in the Charlotte market. Amazon said these roles will include full-time, part-time and seasonal openings ahead of the 2022 holiday shopping season. Openings include a diverse range of jobs, ranging from packing and picking to sorting and shipping. Amazon said it plans to hire 5,500 people in North Carolina as part of this initiative.
thecharlottepost.com

Artist Teresa Hopson captures the essence of Black women with exhibit

Artist Teresa Hopson captures the essence of Black women with exhibit. ‘Singing in the Dead of Night’ a collaboration with her peers. By Mayra Parrilla Guerrero | For The Charlotte Post. PHOTO | MAYRA PARRILLA GUERRERO. Charlotte artist Teresa Hopson collaborated with peers to create “Singing in the Dead...
country1037fm.com

New Generation Leading North Carolina’s Brooks’ Sandwich House

No one will forget that December 2019 morning the Brooks family and Charlotte community lost Brooks’ Sandwich House owner Scott Brooks. Robbers shot and killed the owner as he opened the shop for the day. Lauren Brooks Thorp is Scott’s niece. Her father, David, is his twin brother. Before his passing, her uncle had made it known he wanted the generational family business to continue even after his retirement. Thorp says that almost didn’t happen after the shooting. The family was so grief stricken, there was talk of closing the business. But in the days after the incident, community support made the family rethink the future of the restaurant. Police arrested and charged two men with Scott’s murder. They pleaded not guilty. Unfortunately due to a backlog of cases, it may not go to trial for several years. That adds to the family’s heartbreak, having to relive it for years. Now Thorp and her brother are taking a bigger role in the day to day operation. They prep food and work the grill as well as the walk up window. Thorps’s grandfather opened the restaurant in 1973. Thorp, 27, wants to make sure the 50 year-old legacy continues. Scott’s twin brother, David, helps with the restaurant and in keeping a promise his brother wanted fulfilled.
thecharlottepost.com

Charlotte entrepreneurial couple harness their power of development

Charlotte entrepreneurial couple harness their power of development. Carlos and Shamika Brooks grow Hip Hop Smoothies franchise. By Mayra Parrilla Guerrero | For The Charlotte Post. PHOTO | MAYRA PARRILLA GUERRERO. Shamika Brooks, co-owner of Hip Hop Smoothies, shows off the menu at one of their three Charlotte locations. When...
charlottemagazine.com

Catching Up With Gene Brown, Charlotte’s Famed Vinyl Dealer

It’s a warm Saturday evening in mid-May outside Event Masterz, a venue near the intersection of interstates 77 and 485 in southwest Charlotte. I join a growing line of about 100 people that extends around the front of a low-slung brick office building from which soft, rhythmic thumps emanate in an otherwise silent industrial park. We’re all here for the same reason, the same guy. He’s not a rapper. He’s not a producer. He’s not a DJ. “Gene Brown is my dealer.” Or so say the T-shirts for sale in the lobby.
WBTV

Post goes viral after man with special needs fired from his job of 20+ years, franchise organization calls it ‘an unfortunate mistake’

STANLEY, N.C. (WBTV) - It is a story that’s blown up on social media. A woman in Gaston County said her brother with special needs was fired from his job at a Wendy’s. She told WBTV her brother had been working at the Stanley restaurant for more than 20 years. She claims the manager fired him because she needed someone who could do more jobs around the store that her brother could not do.
The Mint Hill Times

FAQS: My Massage Experience

CHARLOTTE – Q: What can I expect from my massage experience?. A: Set goals. Massage is an investment in your money and your time so you need to work with your massage therapist as efficiently and thoroughly as possible. Even if it’s a massage where you want to destress or relax. Make sure you’re on time. Make sure you know what is expected before you show up? I don’t ask my clients to come early to fill out paperwork, but some places do. I’ve built it into my time without taking time away from you. You’ll discuss expectations with your therapist. Feel free to write down questions and goals so these can be discussed and expectations managed on both ends.
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in September 2022

Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
Niner Times

Opinion: Anti-homeless architecture is detrimental to our community

Walking around a city, you may notice spikes on city windowsills or small, evenly spaced metal bolts on ledges. You might also find caged air grates and benches with dividers in the middle. The common story is that these seemingly odd architectural features are to deter skateboarders or loitering. However, there is a deeper, more sinister motive underneath. These choices deliberately displace the homeless by limiting their resting areas, which is cruel and unfair.
