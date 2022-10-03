Read full article on original website
Reminder: BPU Holds Community Cookout Today
Paris, Tenn.–Remember, today is the day for the annual Community Cookout sponsored by the Paris BPU in downtown Paris. BPU invites everyone to enjoy free hot dogs, chips and cookies from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the alley and parking lot areas beside the main office. Paris BPU...
Paris Okays Location Of Microbreweries In City
Paris, Tenn.–At a busy session Thursday night, the Paris City Commission approved an ordinance allowing microbreweries and distilleries in the city of Paris. The approval comes after planning commission approval, two readings of the proposed ordinance by the city commission and a public hearing which was held at the start of Thursday’s meeting.
Scarecrows On The Square Winners Announced
Paris, Tenn.–The Downtown Paris Association has announced the winners of the 2022 Scarecrow on the Square contest, with Best of Show being the Henry County Medical Center plant operations. If you look closely, there really is water coming out of the Scarecrow’s sink. Rachel Steedly of the Downtown...
Ethan Torsak To Kick Off Noon On Square
Paris, Tenn.–Noon on the Square will kick off Friday, October 7 with Paris musician Ethan Torsak and food provided by Perry’s BBQ. Noon on the Square is held every Friday in October and sponsored by Commercial Bank & Trust. It draws hundreds to downtown Paris. The events are...
Good Fiscal News Continues For City Of Paris
Paris, Tenn.–The good fiscal news for the city of Paris continues. At Thursday night’s meeting of the Paris City Commission, Director of Finance Traci Shannon announced, “We started off the fiscal year with another increase in retail sales tax revenue. The month of July was up 9.96% compared to July of last year. Just as a reminder, last July we were up 5.87% compared to the previous year.”
Kayla Nation Named Paris Quotarian Of Year
Paris, Tenn.–Kayla Nation was selected 2022 Paris Quotarian of the Year. At the recent Quota meeting, 2022-23 club officers were installed by Jane Sinnema, using a puzzle theme. They are: President – Jill Snow, Vice President – Mary Kathryn Moore, Secretary – Martha McFadden, Treasurer – Deborah Mell, Parliamentarian-Historian – Geraldine Sykes, Director – Cassandra Perry, Director – Martha Smith and Director – Elizabeth Craig. Not pictured is Assistant Treasurer – Janice Teas.
Somber Clothesline Project Program Draws Large Crowd
Paris, Tenn.–A large and somber crowd was on hand in downtown Paris Monday evening for the unveiling of The Clothesline Project which raises awareness of the horrors of domestic violence all over the country and right here at home. Organized by Jane Etheridge of Phases to Freedom, the program...
2nd Annual ‘Tacos & Tamales’ Set Saturday
Union City, Tenn.–Join them this Saturday for food truck treats, margaritas, live music and shopping with local vendors. Mainstreet Union City and Discovery Park of America are partnering together to host the 2nd annual “Tacos and Tamales” event at Kiwanis Park in Historic Downtown Union City, Tennessee to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. Music will be provided by Lalo and Friends Salsa band at 5 p.m. Admission is two dollars per guest and children three and under receive free admission.
TN, KY communities implement burn bans due to dry weather
Amid concerns about the recent dry weather conditions posing a fall fire hazard, several localities in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky have issued burn bans.
Big Bass Bash Moved To September 2023 At Kentucky Lake
Buchanan, Tenn.– The Association of Collegiate anglers is constantly searching for ways to benefit the anglers and help grow the sport of collegiate bass fishing. Following a successful Bass Pro Shops Big Bass Bash presented by Berkley at Kentucky Lake two weeks ago, the ACA has decided to move the 2023 installment of this event from this upcoming spring to the fall of 2023. Next year’s Bass Pro Shops Big Bass Bash presented by Berkley will now be contested on September 23-24, 2023 at Kentucky Lake in Henry County and Paris, TN.
Paris Man Found Sleeping In Home Near Accident Scene
Dover, Tenn.–A Paris man was arrested after he was allegedly found sleeping on someone’s couch after leaving the scene of an accident earlier. Ryan Hargrove, age 26, was arrested by the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office on charges of leaving the scene of an accident, aggravated burglary and vandalism. Bond of $7,500 was set.
Opposition continues as injunction is filed on Jackson Pride drag show
JACKSON, Tenn. — The controversy continues for a locally planned event. Representative Chris Todd, along with a group of local pastors, have confirmed they filed an injunction Tuesday. The injunction is against the City of Jackson regarding the drag show with the 3rd Annual Jackson Pride event. “We don’t...
Shirley Casey
Shirley Casey, 91, passed away Sunday morning, October 2, 2022, in her home in Louisville, Tennessee. Shirley Winifred Carter was born Tuesday, February 17, 1931, to Winfred Harold Carter and Mildred Eleanor Moseley Carter in Martin, Tennessee. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents: W.H. and Mildred Carter; a brother: Larry Carter and a son: John Casey.
Lorrie Morgan Wows At Sold Out Show
Huntingdon, Tenn.–Country sensation Lorrie Morgan performed a sold out show over the weekend at The Dixie to kick off The Dixie Performing Arts Center’s 17th Season. Opening for Morgan was her son, Jesse Keith Whitley. Next up at The Dixie is Forever Abbey Road, a Beatles’ tribute band, which is already sold out. The show is October 22. Photo by Joel Washburn. To learn more about upcoming performances, visit DixiePAC.net.
Record-Breaking Year For Tourism Celebrated
Memphis, Tenn.–A group representing Obion and Lake Counties attended the 2022 Tennessee Governor’s Conference on Tourism that was held this year at the Renasant Convention Center in Memphis. Included from Discovery Park were Scott Williams, president and CEO; Dr. Emalee Buttrey, director of education and museum experience; Tammy...
1 killed, 3 injured in Clarksville crash
At least one fatality and several injuries have been reported following a crash in Clarksville.
Obituaries, Oct 3, 2022
Martha Joan “Momma Jo” Barnes, 92, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. She was born July 6, 1930, in Metropolis, Illinois, to Wylie and Lula (Hill) Parker. She was a seamstress, and a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ. In addition to her parents, she...
Sheriff dispels social media rumors regarding Dresden football game
Weakley County Sheriff Terry McDade is hoping to dispel rumors that have circulated around Friday night’s McKenzie and Dresden football game. Sheriff McDade says his department and school officials have spent the past four days investigating numerous social media posts that were false. The sheriff says there were never...
Legendary Loretta Lynn Dies At Age 90
Hurricane Mills, Tenn.–The legendary Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner’s daughter who sang about life for decades, has died at the age of 90. Her family provided a statement on Loretta Lynn’s Facebook page which reports that she died earlier today at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.
One killed in Clarksville crash on Tiny Town Road
One person was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash on Tiny Town Road near Tara Boulevard in Clarksville.
