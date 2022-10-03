ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duncansville, PA

State College

Fall Hunting Seasons Unfold in Pennsylvania

Over the past few years, Pennsylvania’s hunters have experienced many changes in season start dates, lengths and regulations. Seasons and bag limits for the fall are usually discussed and voted on at the commission’s January meeting. Due to vacancies on the Board of Game Commissioners, there was no...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WJAC TV

Where, when is Trick-or-Treat happening this Halloween season?

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Some areas have announced their 2022 trick-or-treat schedules; below is a list of the current dates and times for those areas. We will update this list as more schedules are announced. If you know of any areas that are not on this list, please email...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Veterans can reserve free Veterans Day dinner from Geisinger locations

Danville, Pa. — On the eve of Veterans Day, Geisinger Health System is hosting free, drive-through Veteran Appreciation dinners at 11 locations. Meals for veterans and a guest are available at no cost for those who make a reservation by Tuesday, Nov. 1. Pick-up times for all locations except State College will be 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10. State College pick-ups will be open from 4 to 5 p.m. ...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
fox8tv.com

Rt 160 Rollover Accident

One person was injured and trapped in a rollover accident that happened in Cambria County. According to the Adams Township Fire Chief the accident happened in Elton on Route 160. The person trapped inside the vehicle needed to have the roof cut off to get the out. Officials say the...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

Missing Toddler Found

A Johnstown woman says her son disappeared from a Cambria County preschool. The Johnstown Police say they were contacted by the preschool, but say no one contacted the young boy’s mother until he was found. We met with the child’s mother one week after the incident took place, and...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WJAC TV

Johnstown pastor publishes children's book

A local Johnstown man has written a new children's book - "Eli Goes to Church." Josh Knipple is a pastor with Crucified Ministries and originally wrote the book for his son Eli for whom the title character is named after. But he says the main point is to make children...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Photo of the Day

Checkout this old photo taken at the dam. Sarah Means is seated mid-stream, as Lawrence (Tom) Means and Sally Kate Wonderling are in the background. Courtesy of Joellyn Means Zimmerman. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA

