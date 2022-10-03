Read full article on original website
State College
Fall Hunting Seasons Unfold in Pennsylvania
Over the past few years, Pennsylvania’s hunters have experienced many changes in season start dates, lengths and regulations. Seasons and bag limits for the fall are usually discussed and voted on at the commission’s January meeting. Due to vacancies on the Board of Game Commissioners, there was no...
WJAC TV
Volunteers, students help clean up Bellefonte cemetery as part of annual 'Day of Caring'
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — The annual United Way Day of Caring was held in Centre County Thursday as volunteers worked throughout the county on a host of service projects, including a historical site where ongoing efforts continue to upgrade the surroundings and preserve the history. At Bellefonte’s Union...
WJAC TV
Wife calls for answers after husband falls into Johnstown flood channel, dies
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees revealed the identity of the Johnstown man who died after falling into a creek near his home. Lees says 85-year-old Howard Moench fell around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and he died around 4:30 Thursday morning. 6 News spoke with some of...
WJAC TV
Where, when is Trick-or-Treat happening this Halloween season?
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Some areas have announced their 2022 trick-or-treat schedules; below is a list of the current dates and times for those areas. We will update this list as more schedules are announced. If you know of any areas that are not on this list, please email...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Imprisons its Residents at Almost Twice the Rate of the Rest of the State
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – According to a recent study by the Prison Policy Initiative and the Public Interest Law Center, Jefferson County imprisons more people per 100,000 residents than almost any other county in the Commonwealth. With a rate of 392 prisoners per 100,000 residents, Jefferson County’s imprisonment...
WJAC TV
Annual 'Haunted Rails and Tales' event returns to Altoona Railroaders Museum
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — The Altoona Railroaders Memorial Museum will soon be hosting its annual "Haunted Rails and Tales" event. The first event will be held Saturday evening, and then again on the evenings of the 15th and 22nd. Each evening will have two tour times: 6 p.m....
Veterans can reserve free Veterans Day dinner from Geisinger locations
Danville, Pa. — On the eve of Veterans Day, Geisinger Health System is hosting free, drive-through Veteran Appreciation dinners at 11 locations. Meals for veterans and a guest are available at no cost for those who make a reservation by Tuesday, Nov. 1. Pick-up times for all locations except State College will be 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10. State College pick-ups will be open from 4 to 5 p.m. ...
11 charged for animal abuse at Pa. turkey farms: PSP
Pennsylvania State Police on Thursday announced charges against 11 people for alleged cruel treatment of turkeys at seven farms in central and southeastern Pennsylvania.
2 Westmoreland men accused of causing $2,500 damage to Somerset soybean fields
Two Westmoreland County men are accused by state police of driving four-wheelers through Somerset County soybean fields last month, causing $2,500 in damage. The two men, both 19, from Irwin and Jeannette, were not named in a news release about the Sept. 3 incident. Troopers said the pair drove onto...
fox8tv.com
Rt 160 Rollover Accident
One person was injured and trapped in a rollover accident that happened in Cambria County. According to the Adams Township Fire Chief the accident happened in Elton on Route 160. The person trapped inside the vehicle needed to have the roof cut off to get the out. Officials say the...
Avoid the area: State College homecoming starts today. See which roads are closed
The parade steps off from the high school at 6 p.m.
WJAC TV
Centre Co. residents should expect rate increase in trash collecting costs
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — For many in our region and across the county, even trash hauling bills are going up due to the rising costs of inflation and that will certainly be the case next year in Centre County, but there is a twist to what is fueling the increase.
fox8tv.com
Missing Toddler Found
A Johnstown woman says her son disappeared from a Cambria County preschool. The Johnstown Police say they were contacted by the preschool, but say no one contacted the young boy’s mother until he was found. We met with the child’s mother one week after the incident took place, and...
WJAC TV
Johnstown pastor publishes children's book
A local Johnstown man has written a new children's book - "Eli Goes to Church." Josh Knipple is a pastor with Crucified Ministries and originally wrote the book for his son Eli for whom the title character is named after. But he says the main point is to make children...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Photo of the Day
Checkout this old photo taken at the dam. Sarah Means is seated mid-stream, as Lawrence (Tom) Means and Sally Kate Wonderling are in the background. Courtesy of Joellyn Means Zimmerman. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this...
Pa. crash claims 1 victim; speed played role, coroner says
A Blairsville man was killed Thursday after being ejected from a vehicle in Derry Township, Westmoreland County, according to state police and the county coroner, Trib Live reported. According to the news outlet, Christopher M. Howe, 36, was headed north on Route 217 near Cherry Street before 3 a.m. when...
Centre County residents feel misled about State College Area Connector Project. Here’s why
During a joint meeting of Harris and Potter township supervisors, many residents spoke against a proposed connector road between state Route 45 and U.S. Route 322.
Look back: Country star Loretta Lynn’s 1978 Penn State visit brought fans to their feet
The famed country music trailblazer died Tuesday, at age 90, at her Tennessee ranch. Here’s a peek at her 1978 visit to State College.
WJAC TV
PSP: Greensburg man accused of raping teen in parking lot of state park in 2019
Westmoreland/Somerset County, PA (WJAC) — State police say a Greensburg man has been charged, accused of raping a teenage girl in the parking lot of a state park, that borders Westmoreland and Somerset Counties, in 2019. Troopers say Tyler Mastro, now age 22, faces felony charges of rape and...
WJAC TV
'Better Together:' Greater Johnstown & Westmont Hilltop students to hold combined tailgate
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Greater Johnstown and Westmont Hilltop High School students are coming together to host a combined tailgate at Trojan Stadium on Friday night before the homecoming football game. "We've been tailgating. So, it's nice to come together with another school and have a big tailgate...
