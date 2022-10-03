Read full article on original website
local21news.com
Sunny, seasonable weather returns as skies clear and rain moves out
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Finally! Skies clearing out, so we're finished with the rain. Temperatures will dip into the upper 40's overnight. Tomorrow is looking great with the return of some sunshine and seasonable highs in the mid-70s. We have been waiting for this!. WEEKEND CHILL:. Another cold...
local21news.com
More clouds, still raining, but expecting the skies to clear out later today
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Expect clouds to linger through midafternoon with some occasional showers and light rain. As we head toward this evening, skies will clear from west to east with a cool afternoon high in the mid to low 60s. SUNSHINE RETURNS:. Tomorrow is looking good with the return...
Rain expected for another day or so in central Pa., with a late-week chill also on the way
Tuesday is expected to be a rainy day in the Harrisburg region and a chilly one too, with the high expected to barely top 50, according to the National Weather Service forecast as of about 7 a.m. on Tuesday. The rain is expected to continue overnight and into Wednesday morning...
What to know before turning on the heater
YORK, Pa. — Temperatures are cooling down, which means people are beginning to turn on the heat. But before you do, experts say to be careful. “A lot of boilers, a lot of furnaces, have been sitting all summer long," said Chief Duane Trautman from the Lebanon Fire Department.
Tractor-trailer hit traffic light in Harrisburg, light hit bus
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A tractor-trailer clipped a traffic light Wednesday morning, causing one light to hit a school bus, according to police. This incident happened at the intersection of Cameron and Maclay streets in Harrisburg. The power lines and traffic light ended up dropping down to within a few feet of the roadway, police […]
local21news.com
Big changes coming to Second Street in Harrisburg as construction set to wrap-up
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Second Street in Harrisburg is reopening to two-way traffic on October 13 around noon, but be ready for major changes. The project was originally scheduled to be finished in June. However, the deadline was pushed back due to outdated utilities and underground maintenance. Some...
abc27.com
Dam repairs to cause lane closures on Harrisburg’s John Harris Bridge
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dam repairs and expansion will cause lane restrictions on I-83 south, John Harris Bridge from Friday, Oct. 7 until Monday, Oct. 10, and Friday, Oct. 14 through Monday, Oct. 17. The repairs will take place from 9 p.m. through 6 a.m. on the listed dates.
Week 7 Countdown to Kickoff: Central Pennsylvania high school football
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — With just a few weeks left in the high school football regular season, it’s time for a lot of teams to make their push into the playoffs. In this week’s Countdown to Kickoff, Nick Petraccione breaks down the biggest Friday games, including a battle between two undefeated teams, and Dan Tomaso […]
local21news.com
The White Rose Musical Festival starts in York this weekend
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — One of York’s biggest events is happening this weekend, The White Rose Music Festival starts tomorrow, a giant event with giant names!. The two-day festival kicks off tomorrow at Peoples Bank Park, home to the York Revolution baseball team. Some Pennsylvania natives will take...
Dauphin County shopping center sold for second time this year
The Colonial Commons shopping center in Lower Paxton Township has been sold for the second time this year. Hampden Township-based Prasavi Inc. purchased the 410,432-square-foot shopping center, located at 5086 and 5114 Jonestown Road.
WGAL
Fun fall activities in south-central Pennsylvania
Are you looking for something fun to do this fall?. WGAL has put together a list of some Susquehanna Valley attractions, from hay rides and pumpkin patches to corn mazes and haunted houses. Now is the time to get the most fun out of the autumn season. Corn mazes, pumpkin...
Clarks Ferry Bridge improvement project is 4 years away but comment time is now
The Clarks Ferry Bridge spanning the Susquehanna River in Dauphin County is going to be upgraded in 2026 but the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation wants public comments soon. PennDOT has scheduled an open house 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at Susquenita High School in Duncannon, Perry County, for people to...
New Greek restaurant to bring a taste of Mediterranean to Dauphin County
Owners of a Greek market stand with a growing clientele are expanding their brand. In the coming weeks, Yianni’s Gyros is opening in the former Wing Basket at 3911 Union Deposit Road at the Union Square Shopping Center in Susquehanna Township. The Politsopoulos family operates a Greek food booth...
local21news.com
Hershey antique car show contributes millions to local economy
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Eastern Antique Automobile Club of America meeting happens in Hershey each fall. The total economic impact of the car show will benefit the area for residents. The show says Derry Township took a hit two years ago when the show was canceled due...
‘Architectural marvel’ with 30-mile views of the Harrisburg region for $5.5 million: Cool Spaces
Behold the most expensive, and perhaps the most impressive, home ever featured for Cool Spaces. The only other home that comes close was located out of state, and that was actor Joe Pesci’s Jersey shore mansion which was listed at $6.5 million.
What’s Going Around: Flu cases confirmed locally
This week, the providers of UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics in York and Spring Grove are continuing to see COVID-19, flu, RSV, and viral syndrome. WellSpan Pediatric Medicine Physicians across the Midstate are seeing RSV, croup, influenza A and asthma and allergy flares. This week, pediatricians at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital are seeing a lot […]
Crashes shut down Harrisburg highways
Two Wednesday morning crashes have shut down major PennDOT roads in Harrisburg near the Farm Show Complex. According to 511PA, all lanes of Route 22 east are closed between Agriculture Drive, Farm Show Complex Road and Cameron Street. Route 230 west is also completely closed between Kelker Street and the...
Remains found in Susquehanna River identified as missing Harrisburg man: coroner
The remains of a man who has been missing from Harrisburg since December were found in the Susquehanna River last week, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office. 61-year-old Stephen Salazar was last seen on the Interstate 83 bridge in Harrisburg on Dec. 23, Lower Paxton Township police said at the time.
local21news.com
Volunteers from Lititz head to Florida to help rebuild after Hurricane Ian
LANCASTER COUNTY (WHP) — Almost a week after Hurricane Ian ripped through southwest Florida, a lot remains unknown as communities continue to deal with high water and the resulting damage. Mennonite Disaster Service in Lititz sent its first team member down to Sarasota on Monday to assess the damage...
abc27.com
School District of Lancaster building closed due to water main break
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Phoenix Academy in the School District of Lancaster was closed Tuesday, Oct. 4, and Wednesday, Oct. 5, due to a nearby water main break, according to messages posted on the district’s website and Facebook page. A water main break near Phoenix Academy caused some...
