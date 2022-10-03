ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Sunny, seasonable weather returns as skies clear and rain moves out

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Finally! Skies clearing out, so we're finished with the rain. Temperatures will dip into the upper 40's overnight. Tomorrow is looking great with the return of some sunshine and seasonable highs in the mid-70s. We have been waiting for this!. WEEKEND CHILL:. Another cold...
What to know before turning on the heater

YORK, Pa. — Temperatures are cooling down, which means people are beginning to turn on the heat. But before you do, experts say to be careful. “A lot of boilers, a lot of furnaces, have been sitting all summer long," said Chief Duane Trautman from the Lebanon Fire Department.
Tractor-trailer hit traffic light in Harrisburg, light hit bus

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A tractor-trailer clipped a traffic light Wednesday morning, causing one light to hit a school bus, according to police. This incident happened at the intersection of Cameron and Maclay streets in Harrisburg. The power lines and traffic light ended up dropping down to within a few feet of the roadway, police […]
The White Rose Musical Festival starts in York this weekend

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — One of York’s biggest events is happening this weekend, The White Rose Music Festival starts tomorrow, a giant event with giant names!. The two-day festival kicks off tomorrow at Peoples Bank Park, home to the York Revolution baseball team. Some Pennsylvania natives will take...
Fun fall activities in south-central Pennsylvania

Are you looking for something fun to do this fall?. WGAL has put together a list of some Susquehanna Valley attractions, from hay rides and pumpkin patches to corn mazes and haunted houses. Now is the time to get the most fun out of the autumn season. Corn mazes, pumpkin...
Hershey antique car show contributes millions to local economy

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Eastern Antique Automobile Club of America meeting happens in Hershey each fall. The total economic impact of the car show will benefit the area for residents. The show says Derry Township took a hit two years ago when the show was canceled due...
What’s Going Around: Flu cases confirmed locally

This week, the providers of UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics in York and Spring Grove are continuing to see COVID-19, flu, RSV, and viral syndrome. WellSpan Pediatric Medicine Physicians across the Midstate are seeing RSV, croup, influenza A and asthma and allergy flares. This week, pediatricians at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital are seeing a lot […]
Crashes shut down Harrisburg highways

Two Wednesday morning crashes have shut down major PennDOT roads in Harrisburg near the Farm Show Complex. According to 511PA, all lanes of Route 22 east are closed between Agriculture Drive, Farm Show Complex Road and Cameron Street. Route 230 west is also completely closed between Kelker Street and the...
Volunteers from Lititz head to Florida to help rebuild after Hurricane Ian

LANCASTER COUNTY (WHP) — Almost a week after Hurricane Ian ripped through southwest Florida, a lot remains unknown as communities continue to deal with high water and the resulting damage. Mennonite Disaster Service in Lititz sent its first team member down to Sarasota on Monday to assess the damage...
