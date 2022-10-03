Read full article on original website
Related
Police: Woman dead in Arkansas shooting, three others injured
GOULD, Ark. — One woman is now dead and three others are injured after a shooting incident happened inside a Gould home on Sunday morning, according to Arkansas State Police. According to reports, once officers arrived they pronounced 82-year-old Willie Mae Sanders dead at the scene. Officers also located...
Arkansas State Police release additional details on shooting death in Gould home
One woman is dead and a man is in jail after a Sunday domestic disturbance in south Arkansas. Two others were injured in the incident.
Arkansas State Police investigate homicide that left one woman dead, three others injured
GOULD, Ark. — One woman is now dead and three others are injured after a shooting incident happened inside a Gould residence on Sunday morning— Now Arkansas State Police have been requested to do an investigation. According to reports, once officers arrived they pronounced 82-year-old Willie Mae Sanders...
Shots fired in Gould injuring multiple people
Several people injured in Gould after people in the community said shots rang out early Sunday morning.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
salineriverchronicle.com
Three people flown to Little Rock after firetruck and ATV collide
BANKS, Ark. – Three individuals were med-flighted to Little Rock after a crash involving a firetruck and a side-by-side ATV on Bradley 238 near Banks, a quarter of a mile north of Mobley Branch Monday, October 3, 2022 around 3:40 p.m. CST. According to the official Arkansas Motor Vehicle...
Jefferson County jailer arrested for smuggling contraband to inmates
JEFFERSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A Jefferson County Sheriff's Adult Detention Deputy was arrested after being caught smuggling contraband into the W.C. "Dub" Brassell Detention Center (DBDC) on Friday, September 30. 22-year-old Joshua Brown was booked into DBDC this evening after detention supervisors caught him concealing prohibited and illegal...
Deputies: Student arrested in Watson Chapel School District threats
Jefferson County deputies arrested an 18-year-old Wednesday after the Watson Chapel School District received a bomb threats and texts concerning other violent incidents over the past two weeks.
Mayor forcing Pine Bluff food pantry to relocate
It's a major food source for people in Pine Bluff and Jefferson County, but currently the future of the First Ward Living Grace Food Pantry is uncertain after an eviction notice was served last week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mississippi’s Missing Search Warrants Prevent Scrutiny of No-Knock Raids
No-knock warrants authorize police to burst into someone’s home unannounced. Search warrants are supposed to be filed at the courthouse, but they’re missing from many of Mississippi’s justice courts.
monticellolive.com
Monticello's Daily News
According to sources, the driver of the PT Cruiser (shown in the background) allegedly pulled out in front of the Dodge Challenger, around 1:30 pm, Friday afternoon, near the EZ Mart intersection of Hyatt and Gaines Street. The driver of the Challenger was transported to Drew, Memorial Hospital, by SEEMS,...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas County Courthouse and rural trash schedule for Columbus Day holiday
The Arkansas County Courthouse and Annex in Stuttgart and the courthouse in DeWitt will be closed Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in observance of Columbus Day. There will be no change to the rural trash pickup schedule.
deltadailynews.com
A New Hot Tamale King and Queen Crowned
The Delta Hot Tamale Festival is approaching and royalty has been announced. This year’s Hot Tamale king and queen are Lee Engel and Pandora Redmond. This year’s activities will kick off October 13th through the 15th.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KATV
'Educate more nurses:' UAPB plans to add more resources after $1.1 million gift
(PINE BLUFF) KATV — The nursing program at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff this week received one of its largest donations in school history from CHI St. Vincent. The program's chairperson, Diann Williams told KATV she was very elated and couldn't wait to share the news with faculty and students.
Comments / 0