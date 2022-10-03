ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gould, AR

THV11

Police: Woman dead in Arkansas shooting, three others injured

GOULD, Ark. — One woman is now dead and three others are injured after a shooting incident happened inside a Gould home on Sunday morning, according to Arkansas State Police. According to reports, once officers arrived they pronounced 82-year-old Willie Mae Sanders dead at the scene. Officers also located...
GOULD, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Three people flown to Little Rock after firetruck and ATV collide

BANKS, Ark. – Three individuals were med-flighted to Little Rock after a crash involving a firetruck and a side-by-side ATV on Bradley 238 near Banks, a quarter of a mile north of Mobley Branch Monday, October 3, 2022 around 3:40 p.m. CST. According to the official Arkansas Motor Vehicle...
BANKS, AR
THV11

Jefferson County jailer arrested for smuggling contraband to inmates

JEFFERSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A Jefferson County Sheriff's Adult Detention Deputy was arrested after being caught smuggling contraband into the W.C. "Dub" Brassell Detention Center (DBDC) on Friday, September 30. 22-year-old Joshua Brown was booked into DBDC this evening after detention supervisors caught him concealing prohibited and illegal...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AR
monticellolive.com

Monticello's Daily News

According to sources, the driver of the PT Cruiser (shown in the background) allegedly pulled out in front of the Dodge Challenger, around 1:30 pm, Friday afternoon, near the EZ Mart intersection of Hyatt and Gaines Street. The driver of the Challenger was transported to Drew, Memorial Hospital, by SEEMS,...
MONTICELLO, AR
deltadailynews.com

A New Hot Tamale King and Queen Crowned

The Delta Hot Tamale Festival is approaching and royalty has been announced. This year’s Hot Tamale king and queen are Lee Engel and Pandora Redmond. This year’s activities will kick off October 13th through the 15th.
GREENVILLE, MS
