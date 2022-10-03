Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs19news
Safe Halloween event returning to Ting Pavilion
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Halloween is just around the corner, and Charlottesville will be holding its Downtown Safe Halloween Festival. The Charlottesville Department of Parks and Recreation will put on the event at the Ting Pavilion on Oct. 29. From 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., there will be live...
cbs19news
IX Park hosting the Fantasy Festival
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – IX Art Park has announced that they will present the Fantasy Festival. People will have the opportunity to explore different dimensions of paranormal, fantastical cosplay, and otherworldly digital projections. There will be live music, at the event. The event is scheduled for the Halloween...
cbs19news
Six new stores at Barracks Shopping Center
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – Barracks Road is welcoming some new stores for local shoppers. Six new stores ranging from food, to furniture, to clothing and more are coming by early 2023. Some stores include Soma, Brazo Tacos and more. Although the pandemic took a toll on in-person shopping,...
cbs19news
Parade of Homes returns
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- More than a dozen homes will be featured in this year’s Parade of Homes. The Blue Ridge Home Builders Association says it will be showcasing the best buildings in the Charlottesville area as part of its 59th annual event. According to a release, this...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs19news
Keswick Vineyards wins Best Winery at VRLTA Ordinary Awards
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Keswick Vineyards was recognized as the Winery of the Year at the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging, and Travel Associations 2022 Ordinary Awards. The Ordinary Awards recognize 23 individuals and organizations in four categories. Awards are given to an honoree that "demonstrates exemplary passion for the...
cbs19news
Beginning to look for fall colors
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- It’s the time of year when the trees display beautiful colors, but people might be wondering when to go out to see them. For this area, the Virginia Department of Forestry suggests the best colors will be seen between Oct. 15 and 25. Fall...
cbs19news
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA takes in animals from hurricane-impacted shelters
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Central Virginia came to the rescue of 45 hurricane refugee animals: 23 dogs and 21 cats. They arrived at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA on Thursday and are available to be fostered. The animals came from two separate transports: one from a shelter in Florida and...
visitshenandoahcounty.com
7 Off-the-Beaten-Path Adventures in Virginia’s Shenandoah County
Tucked away between the Blue Ridge and the Allegheny Mountains in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley, it’s hard to believe Shenandoah County is just 90 minutes from the bustling metropolis of Washington, DC. Nearly a quarter of the county is blanketed by the vast George Washington National Forest and much of the rest is peppered with lush farm pastures, picturesque towns, and Civil War battlefields.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Augusta Free Press
‘A peaceful, relaxing atmosphere:’ Stuarts Draft bakery celebrates coffee shop opening Saturday
Miller’s Bake Shoppe customers recommended a coffee shop in the bakery, and coffee shop is what they are getting. A grand opening will be held for Java Joint this Saturday. “[The bakery and a coffee shop go] good together, and Stuarts Draft has no sit-down coffee shop,” said Miller’s Bake Shoppe owner Peter Sawatzka. He and his wife opened the bakery in 2019 at 23 Wayne Avenue, Stuarts Draft.
PhillyBite
Virginia's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
Virginia - A Virginia All, You Can Eat Buffet may be the perfect option if you're hungry and looking for a good meal. You'll have no problem finding something delicious with many restaurants to choose from. From Mongolian fare to classic breakfast spreads, you'll be able to find a variety of foods at this type of buffet.
Morgan Messenger
47th Apple Butter Festival returns with new attractions
One of the largest and longest running fall festivals in West Virginia, the 47th annual Apple Butter Festival in historic Berkeley Springs, is making its triumphant return. The festival is this Saturday and Sunday, October 8 and 9, and is a family tradition for tens of thousands of folks every year.
WHSV
Pick your own chestnuts at farm in Rockingham County
ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - “So many people say I grew up with these and if I just known I would have been here sooner. I’ve missed them for so long,” Matthew Jefferson, co-owner of East Rockingham Chestnuts, explained. A family business is bringing back family traditions. “Chestnuts...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Largest Flea Market in Virginia is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Shen Valley Flea Market is one of the largest markets in Virginia. Located in the town of White Post, Shen Valley is just a short drive away from Winchester and Stephens City. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
cbs19news
Crozet's tunnel added to Virginia Landmarks Register
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County spot has been added to Virginia’s Landmarks Register. It’s one of nine historic places that were added to the register in the last month. The Blue Ridge Tunnel was originally built between 1850 and 1857, straddling the line between Nelson...
C-Ville Weekly
‘Blighted’
Charlottesville Oil sits on a 1.31-acre parcel on Ivy Road. Albemarle County assesses the land at $922,700, and the three structures there at $199,100. An adjacent 1.21 parcel, where empty semi-trailers are often parked, is assessed at $869,700. Photo: Amanda Maglione. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper....
WDBJ7.com
Loretta Lynn’s impact remembered in southwest Virginia
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Herm Reavis has been a special part of the Roanoke Valley radio waves for decades. In the late 1960s, Reavis was the sales manager at WSLS radio, which later became WSLC radio in the 1970s. But he remembers the days when the Salem Rodeo got its start.
WSET
Brrrrrrrr: First Autumn frost ahead
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — You'll want to protect your plants!. A strong cold front arrives this weekend, and your yard could experience frost by Sunday morning. Ahead of the colder air, highs climb into the 70s for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Colder air pushes into Virginia by Saturday. Clear...
cbs19news
VFBF: Ian brought positive benefits to parts of Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- When thinking of hurricanes, most of the time, the focus is on flooding, wind damage and other negative impacts. But Hurricane Ian actually had a positive impact on Virginia’s farmers, according to the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation. In a release, the VFBF says the...
Where to see the most beautiful leaves in Virginia, according to the Department of Forestry
As fall begins, the Virginia Department of Forestry has collected information on the places throughout the commonwealth expected to deliver the most brilliant fall colors this season, and driving routes to see them all.
WHSV
Legislators and County leaders react to Shentel ending internet service
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Shentel has announced that its Beam internet service will end on November 30 and many in rural areas of Augusta and Rockingham Counties will be left with limited options for high-speed internet connection. More than 1,100 homes in Augusta, Rockingham, and Shenandoah Counties use Beam internet...
Comments / 0