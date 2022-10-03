ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

WITN

Criticism over latest redistricting back at state Supreme Court

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina’s Supreme Court has heard more arguments in the state’s recent divisive round of redistricting. Justices meeting in Edenton listened on Tuesday to lawyers speaking for advocacy groups and voters who filed lawsuits and won in court months ago. They still want alterations...
