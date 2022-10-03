Read full article on original website
Muskegon woman shot, killed in alleged family dispute
Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the Marsh Field neighborhood of Muskegon on Thursday evening, according to Muskegon County dispatch.
Report of shooting at Muskegon home, police investigating
MUSKEGON, MI -- Muskegon police are investigating a report of a shooting in the 1800 block of Ray Street. Police responded to the area about 2:45 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6. Details of the incident were not immediately available. The area is near Laketon Avenue and South Getty Street. More from...
Police say family dispute led to shooting death of Muskegon woman
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Law enforcement in Muskegon say a 30-year-old woman is dead after an alleged family dispute Thursday afternoon. The incident happened around 2:45 p.m. near the corner of Laketon Avenue and Getty Street, authorities said. Muskegon police say they arrived to find the Muskegon woman had been...
Man pleads no contest to murder of woman near Battle Creek
A man pleaded no contest to the murder of a woman in Bedford Township in January.
Lockdown lifted at schools after police arrest car theft suspect in Norton Shores
NORTON SHORES, MI – Some area schools were placed in a lockdown Thursday morning as officers from multiple agencies searched the area for a suspect in a car theft. Lockdowns at those schools, which police did not identify, have since been lifted, according to a news release from Norton Shores Police Department.
Man accused in Portage double-fatal stabbing heading toward jury trial
KALAMAZOO, MI – A double-fatal stabbing stemmed from issues between a family and a daughter’s boyfriend, according to testimony. Three witnesses testified for more than an hour and a half Thursday, Oct. 6, in Kalamazoo County District Court during a preliminary examination for Nathaniel Fredric-Nikolas Doyle, 27, of Kalamazoo.
Police looking for suspect after boy, 11, touched inappropriately at Millennium Park
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Police are investigating after a boy was 'touched inappropriately' at a Kent County park, the Sheriff's Office says. The incident happened in the afternoon hours of June 28 in a restroom at Millennium Park in Walker. Investigators began searching the park and screening visitors that...
Deputies seek suspect after boy assaulted at Millennium Park
Authorities are looking for a man accused of sexually assaulting a boy at Millennium Park this summer.
Fox17
Parents charged after toddler dies of overdose in Kentwood
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Two Kentwood parents are facing charges after their baby son, Kaiden Wood, died in June of an accidental overdose. Hope Marshall and Kyle Wood were both charged with involuntary manslaughter, according to court documents. On June 23, police said they were called to house on Prince...
Bus Drivers Rescue 2-Year-Old Abandoned By Car Thief Near Grand Rapids
I can't even imagine this scenario happening to me from any perspective, but nonetheless it's real, and thank GOD for the bus drivers who acted. A 2-year-old kid in Kentwood, just outside of Grand Rapids, is safe, after school bus drivers picked him up off the side of the road, after he was abandoned by a car thief!
Former pastor jailed for abusing teen girl
A former pastor at a church near Walker is serving jail time for inappropriately touching a teenage girl, one of several similar complaints against him, records show.
Man sentenced to prison in Wyoming Walmart shooting
A man has been sentenced to serve time in prison for killing his wife's children's father in March.
Neighbors react to officer-involved shooting in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Armed police officers, armored vehicles, remote-controlled robots, and K-9 units. That’s what greeted people Tuesday morning on the 2000 block of Malcolm X street. “Yeah this neighborhood has been getting really riddled with bullets lately. I don’t know what’s been going on,” neighbor Sebastian Washington said. Officers were responding to a […]
‘Heroes’: Bus drivers help bring 2-year-old to safety after car stolen with him inside
A 2-year-old is safe after a vehicle was stolen with the child inside on Tuesday, police say.
Fox17
Holland DPS names Reserve Office of the Year
HOLLAND, Mich. — The Holland Department of Public Safety has named its Reserve Office of the Year!. Reserve Officer Jason Bannatyne’s peers nominated him for the award in recognition of his dedication and relations with the community, according to the city of Holland. We’re told Bannatyne began his...
At toddler’s fatal overdose, vape in crib, pills, ‘pot of vomit’ on floor
The parents of a Kentwood toddler who died from an accidental overdose in June are facing criminal charges in the child’s death.
Fox17
Mother "immensely relieved" after school bus drivers return toddler in stolen car
KENTWOOD, Mich. — A toddler is safe after being stolen in a vehicle on Tuesday. According to the Kentwood Police Department, officers were called to the area near 48th Street and Marlette Avenue around 8:10 a.m. Shortly thereafter, police received a phone call from a person who said the...
Utility pole catches fire in Walker
WALKER, Mich. — A utility pole caught fire early Thursday morning, sending flames several dozen feet into the air. The pole is located near the intersection of Center Drive NW and Alpine Avenue NW in Walker, near several businesses. The fire appeared to have started near the base of...
WZZM 13
Kentwood parents charged with involuntary manslaughter
Medication was found scattered throughout the house and on the floor, authorities said. Detectives also found a vape pen in the toddler's crib.
Man gets life for 2021 killing near Kentwood
A man will spend the rest of his life in prison for shooting and killing another man near Kentwood in early 2021.
