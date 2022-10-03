ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentwood, MI

MLive

Report of shooting at Muskegon home, police investigating

MUSKEGON, MI -- Muskegon police are investigating a report of a shooting in the 1800 block of Ray Street. Police responded to the area about 2:45 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6. Details of the incident were not immediately available. The area is near Laketon Avenue and South Getty Street. More from...
MUSKEGON, MI
Kentwood, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Kentwood, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
MLive

Man accused in Portage double-fatal stabbing heading toward jury trial

KALAMAZOO, MI – A double-fatal stabbing stemmed from issues between a family and a daughter's boyfriend, according to testimony. Three witnesses testified for more than an hour and a half Thursday, Oct. 6, in Kalamazoo County District Court during a preliminary examination for Nathaniel Fredric-Nikolas Doyle, 27, of Kalamazoo.
PORTAGE, MI
Fox17

Parents charged after toddler dies of overdose in Kentwood

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Two Kentwood parents are facing charges after their baby son, Kaiden Wood, died in June of an accidental overdose. Hope Marshall and Kyle Wood were both charged with involuntary manslaughter, according to court documents. On June 23, police said they were called to house on Prince...
KENTWOOD, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLNS

Neighbors react to officer-involved shooting in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Armed police officers, armored vehicles, remote-controlled robots, and K-9 units. That's what greeted people Tuesday morning on the 2000 block of Malcolm X street. "Yeah this neighborhood has been getting really riddled with bullets lately. I don't know what's been going on," neighbor Sebastian Washington said. Officers were responding to a […]
LANSING, MI
Fox17

Holland DPS names Reserve Office of the Year

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Holland Department of Public Safety has named its Reserve Office of the Year!. Reserve Officer Jason Bannatyne's peers nominated him for the award in recognition of his dedication and relations with the community, according to the city of Holland. We're told Bannatyne began his...
HOLLAND, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Utility pole catches fire in Walker

WALKER, Mich. — A utility pole caught fire early Thursday morning, sending flames several dozen feet into the air. The pole is located near the intersection of Center Drive NW and Alpine Avenue NW in Walker, near several businesses. The fire appeared to have started near the base of...
WALKER, MI

Community Policy