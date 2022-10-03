Read full article on original website
Beaumont residents waiting for LNVA to compensate them for flood damages
BEAUMONT — It's been two-and-a-half months since a levee breach at the Lower Neches Valley Authority canal caused massive flooding in a north Beaumont neighborhood. Several of those residents are still waiting on the LNVA to compensate them for flood damages. It was July 21 when that levee breached.
Vidor Independent School District anticipates Oak Forest Elementary will open in January
VIDOR — A multi-million-dollar school project is still underway in Vidor. The project is the long-awaited opening of the new Oak Forest Elementary school, which is now in the final stages of construction. KFDM/Fox's Skylar Williams reports on why the work has taken longer than expected.
Hardin County Judge Wayne McDaniel issues burn ban for unincorporated areas
HARDIN COUNTY — Hardin County Judge Wayne McDaniel has declared a local state of disaster due to "the current climate conditions that exist which are forecasted to deteriorate." As such, all outdoor burning of trash, brush, trees, or debris is prohibited in all unincorporated areas of Hardin County.
Orangefield students volunteer time at the Riverside Pavilion for Orangetober Festival
ORANGE — Orangefield National Junior Honor Society students and the Junior High Student Council traveled to the Riverside Pavilion in Orange to volunteer their time and energy by helping set up pumpkins in the pumpkin patch for Orangetober Festival. The students enjoyed their time away from the classroom to...
Lake Rayburn Fire Department reaching out for help to buy rescue boat
JASPER COUNTY — The Lake Rayburn Fire Department in Jasper County is reaching out to the public for help in buying what it calls a critically important rescue boat. Firefighters say they sometimes have to delay their response to emergencies on the lake because they must wait for other agencies.
Tyler County enacts burn ban
TYLER COUNTY — Tyler County on Tuesday joined Sabine County in enacting a burn ban, according to Steve W Stewart with our media partner, KJAS radio. This comes after local fire departments have been urging people not to burn outdoors due to extremely dry and breezy conditions. Sabine County...
Death of federal prisoner in Beaumont under investigation
BEAUMONT — Federal Bureau of Prisons - On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at approximately 9:45 a.m., inmate Hugo Villegas was found unresponsive at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Beaumont Medium in Beaumont, Texas. Responding staff immediately initiated life-saving measures. Staff requested emergency medical services (EMS) and life-saving efforts continued....
Nederland's National Night Out Against Crime builds connection with community
Nederland — The city of Nederland hosted its annual National Night Out Against Crime. It was a chance for citizens to talk with first responders and check out some of their emergency equipment. The goal is to break down barriers and build a connection with the community. KFDM/FOX 4'S...
USW on National Labor Relations Board complaint against ExxonMobil: "It's a big win"
BEAUMONT — Leaders with the United Steelworkers union are calling a National Labor Relations Board complaint against ExxonMobil a "big win" in a long-running battle that continues even after hundreds of workers returned from a lockout that kept them away from their jobs for nearly a year. The NLRB,...
Beaumont police chief reassures public that shooting at Rogers Park was isolated incident
BEAUMONT — The Beaumont police chief is reassuring the public that a shooting at Rogers Park was an 'isolated incident" and should not cause people to avoid the park and the upcoming Oktoberfest on Saturday. On Wednesday night, three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb has the...
Trail riders in Beaumont mourn the loss of seven horses killed in a barn fire
BEAUMONT — A group of trail riders in Beaumont are in mourning following a barn fire that killed seven horses. One of those horses was pregnant. It happened in the Tyrrell Park area of Beaumont. The Beaumont Fire Department is still trying to figure out the cause of the...
UPDATED: Suspect accused of killing woman before PN officer fatally shoots gunman
PORT NECHES — KFDM has received a press release from the Port Neches Police Department. Officers from the Port Neches Police Department responded to a "shots fired" call near the Lloyds Trailer Park at 350 Twin City Highway. At least two gunshots and a woman's screams were heard by...
PN Chief: Woman killed by gunman was daughter of man shot and injured
PORT NECHES — KFDM/Fox 4 is learning news information about the officer-involved fatal shooting of a gunman who is accused of shooting a man and woman in Port Neches. Police Chief Paul Lemoine tells KFDM/Fox 4 the woman who was killed, 29-year-old Laurie Frederick, was the daughter of 53-year-old Kevin Frederick. He was shot and injured Wednesday night by a gunman at Lloyd's RV Park on Twin City Highway in Port Neches. A Port Neches officer fatally wounded the gunman accused of shooting the Fredericks.
DPS says man threw piece of metal at pickup, causing driver to lose control and overturn
JASPER COUNTY — Mike Lout & Steve W Stewart/KJAS - The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department have leveled charges against a Jasper man accused of throwing a large metal object at a pickup truck late Monday morning, causing the driver to lose control and overturn, leaving him injured.
Barn owner says whoever set fire that killed 7 horses should "burn in hell"
BEAUMONT — The Beaumont Fire Department is investigating to determine the cause of a devastating fire that destroyed a barn and killed seven horses. The owner of the barn tells KFDM/Fox 4 the fire broke out late Tuesday night in his barn on Downs Road near Tyrrell Park. "Worst...
Woman hospitalized after run over by her own pickup truck
JASPER COUNTY — Mike Lout/KJAS - A woman is undergoing treatment after she was run over by her own pickup truck Wednesday afternoon just north of Kirbyville. It happened shortly before 2:00 p.m. in front of a house on Farm to Market Road 252 near County Road 480, about midway between Kirbyville and the Erin Community.
Sheriff's Office releases name of Orange County woman who drowned in pool
ORANGE COUNTY — The Orange County Sheriff's Office has released the name of a 20-year-old woman who drowned in a backyard pool. Angel Bock, 20, died Monday after she was found unresponsive in a pool and died at CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth Hospital. The Sheriff's Office and other agencies responded...
Tyler County grand jury indicts teen on charge of threatening to shoot students
TYLER COUNTY — The Tyler County grand jury has indicted Chassin Tausch, 17, on a charge of Felony Terroristic Threat, after investigators say he threatened to shoot students at Colmesneil High School, according to Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford. Justice of the Peace Ken Jobe set the bond on...
AMBER Alert for missing two week old girl from Polk County
POLK COUNTY — The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued an AMBER Alert for a missing two week old girl and the baby's non-custodial mother who investigators believe took her and fled. The baby is Sonni Meilike. She's two weeks old and was wearing a pink shirt and...
