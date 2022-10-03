ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Beaumont residents waiting for LNVA to compensate them for flood damages

BEAUMONT — It's been two-and-a-half months since a levee breach at the Lower Neches Valley Authority canal caused massive flooding in a north Beaumont neighborhood. Several of those residents are still waiting on the LNVA to compensate them for flood damages. It was July 21 when that levee breached.
BEAUMONT, TX
Tyler County enacts burn ban

TYLER COUNTY — Tyler County on Tuesday joined Sabine County in enacting a burn ban, according to Steve W Stewart with our media partner, KJAS radio. This comes after local fire departments have been urging people not to burn outdoors due to extremely dry and breezy conditions. Sabine County...
TYLER COUNTY, TX
Death of federal prisoner in Beaumont under investigation

BEAUMONT — Federal Bureau of Prisons - On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at approximately 9:45 a.m., inmate Hugo Villegas was found unresponsive at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Beaumont Medium in Beaumont, Texas. Responding staff immediately initiated life-saving measures. Staff requested emergency medical services (EMS) and life-saving efforts continued....
BEAUMONT, TX
Politics
PN Chief: Woman killed by gunman was daughter of man shot and injured

PORT NECHES — KFDM/Fox 4 is learning news information about the officer-involved fatal shooting of a gunman who is accused of shooting a man and woman in Port Neches. Police Chief Paul Lemoine tells KFDM/Fox 4 the woman who was killed, 29-year-old Laurie Frederick, was the daughter of 53-year-old Kevin Frederick. He was shot and injured Wednesday night by a gunman at Lloyd's RV Park on Twin City Highway in Port Neches. A Port Neches officer fatally wounded the gunman accused of shooting the Fredericks.
PORT NECHES, TX
Woman hospitalized after run over by her own pickup truck

JASPER COUNTY — Mike Lout/KJAS - A woman is undergoing treatment after she was run over by her own pickup truck Wednesday afternoon just north of Kirbyville. It happened shortly before 2:00 p.m. in front of a house on Farm to Market Road 252 near County Road 480, about midway between Kirbyville and the Erin Community.
KIRBYVILLE, TX
AMBER Alert for missing two week old girl from Polk County

POLK COUNTY — The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued an AMBER Alert for a missing two week old girl and the baby's non-custodial mother who investigators believe took her and fled. The baby is Sonni Meilike. She's two weeks old and was wearing a pink shirt and...
POLK COUNTY, TX

