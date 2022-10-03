Read full article on original website
Related
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Man dies in collapsed hole at Spring warehouse construction site
A 22-year-old man died in what authorities call a “tragic accident” at a warehouse construction site near I-45 in Spring. The industrial accident happened shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities from the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office were called to investigate. The 22-year-old Hispanic man, whose...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
UPDATE ON SPRING TRENCH RESCUE DEATH
A 22-year-old man died in what authorities call a “tragic accident” at a warehouse construction site off of the I-45 feeder road near the Grand Parkway in Spring. The industrial accident happened shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities from the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office were called to investigate along with OSHA.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
ROMAN FOREST TRENCH RESCUE
Roman Forest Police officers responded to a City of Roman Forest Utility worker trapped in an 11-foot deep trench on Athens Drive in the City of Roman Forest. He had been making a sewer connection on a new home. Officers secured the scene until fire/rescue personnel arrived. The worker was trapped because dirt had collapsed into the trench on top of him. The worker was speaking calmly to the officers until East Montgomery County Fire Department fire/rescue personnel arrived and safely rescued the worker trapped in the trench. The worker appeared to be okay but was taken by EMS as a precaution. EMC Fire did an awesome job.
Man killed in Harris County jobsite accident caused by his own grandfather
A man is dead in Harris County where he was killed in a construction work-site accident caused by his own grandfather. It happened Wednesday at a warehouse in the Houston suburb of Spring.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mother, 2 children dead after Trinity County house fire
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A mother and her two young daughters are dead after a Trinity County house fire, according to Sheriff Woody Wallace. Deputies, multiple fire departments and EMS were dispatched to the scene around midnight early Thursday morning where the they found “the house was completely engulfed in flames.” Wallace said EMS […]
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
FIREFIGHTERS RESCUE WORKER FROM TRENCH COLLAPSE IN ROMAN FOREST
A City of Roman Forest Utility worker has been transported to Kingwood Hospital in stable condition. This after he was in an 11-foot trench connecting a sewer line to a new home in the 1800 block of Athens Drive. The trench partially collapsed trapping his legs. Firefighters used the ladder truck and a harness to lift him out of the trench. OSHA requires Trenches 5 feet (1.5 meters) deep or greater and require a protective system unless the excavation is made entirely in stable rock. If less than 5 feet deep, a competent person may determine that a protective system is not required.
cw39.com
Authorities looking for thief who stole wires from cell tower in Spring
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Deputies from the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office are asking for help to track down a man who broke into a cell tower last week. The man was caught on camera in the morning hours on Sept. 28 breaking into a cell tower facility in Spring.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
UPDATE-CONROE DAD BECOMES A DETECTIVE TO FIND EVIDENCE IN HIT AND RUN CRASHTHAT SERIOUSLY INJURED HIS SON IN THE WOODLANDS
On Sunday, September 25, 2022, at about 6:15 PM, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Gosling Road and Shadowbend Place in The Woodlands, Texas. Deputies arrived and learned the suspect vehicle, a white Jeep Wrangler, left the scene after the crash. The victim of the crash was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click2Houston.com
Ask 2: Why are there purple street lights along Tomball Toll?
TOMBALL, Texas – Question: Joe Klein from Tomball asked, “Why are some street lights (illumination lights) in Harris County shining deep purple?”. Answer: The lighting issue stems from malfunctioning LED lights, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The traffic signal/lighting team is replacing these malfunctioning lights, as they get a report from the community or TxDOT maintenance crews. TxDOT also says it’s not a widespread issue, and it’s mostly happening along highways in newer construction locations. The issue could be the coding on the bulbs, but TxDOT doesn’t have a clear answer just yet. They are investigating and have immediately notified the manufacturer.
Click2Houston.com
Suspect arrested, charged in fatal shooting of man outside food truck in SW Houston
HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against a suspect accused of shooting and killing a man during an argument outside a food truck, according to Houston police. Ernest Christopher Nathan, 43, is charged with murder and felony evading arrest in a motor vehicle. According to police, on Sept. 25...
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Attempts to Identify Suspect in Ulta Beauty Supply Theft in New Caney
NEW CANEY, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the suspect pictured below who committed a theft from Ulta Beauty Supply, located at 21524 Market Place Drive in New Caney, Texas. On September 5, 2022, at about 3:45 PM, the suspect stole a basket containing numerous fragrances with an estimated value of $3,000. The male drove toward the Houston area in a red Ford Mustang.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Investigates Hit-and-Run Accident with Injuries in The Woodlands
THE WOODLANDS, TX — On Sunday, September 25, 2022, at about 6:15 PM, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Gosling Road and Shadowbend Place in The Woodlands, Texas. Deputies arrived and learned the suspect vehicle, a white Jeep Wrangler, left the scene after the crash. The victim of the crash was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Vandal uses hammer to shatter 22 windows at Houston restaurant
HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a man vandalized a Spring Branch restaurant, destroying its entire storefront. This happened Sunday at Fratelli’s restaurant, which is located on the corner of a shopping center on Wirt Road and Westview Drive. Surveillance video captured someone using a hammer to...
Click2Houston.com
Residents in southwest Houston neighborhood concerned about CenterPoint Energy’s plan to install natural gas pipeline behind their homes
HOUSTON – Homeowners living in Southwest Crossing Subdivision in southwest Houston are concerned about CenterPoint’s plans to run gas transmission lines under the backyards of their homes. “We are going to fight it,” Kenneth Burgess, a homeowner, said. “You don’t want to have 300,000 gallons of liquid propane...
Click2Houston.com
Woman dies after car crashes into 2 light poles in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A woman is dead after her vehicle struck two light poles in west Houston Wednesday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Officers and emergency officials with the Houston Fire Department responded to reports of a Hyundai Elantra that crashed in the 9500 block of Richmond Avenue around 3:28 a.m.
Horrific: Houston, Texas Nursing Home Videoed Abusing Elderly Man
A nursing home in Houston, Texas is now facing anger from one resident's family a recently released surveillance video seemed to prove their accusations of abuse true. KHOU 11 has the story and video. The family first learned of the suspected abuse when the 87-year-old grandfather told them staff was...
Houston-area research center is first 'net zero' office building in Texas
THE WOODLANDS, Texas — Tucked in by nature along Gosling Road in the Woodlands, you’ll find a modern-looking gray and orange building with the letters HARC on the front. HARC stands for Houston Advanced Research Center. It's a non-profit that provides analysis on energy, air & water issues.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Shenandoah Police Arrest Two Suspects Stealing Catalytic Converters in Parking Lot of Floor Decor in The Woodlands
OAK RIDGE NORTH, TX -- At about 2:25 pm today, Officer Hensley was flagged down in the parking lot of Floor Décor by a witness who observed two black males stealing catalytic converters from a vehicle in the parking lot of Kokomo’s Restaurant. The suspects were seen driving a white Nissan Altima. Officer Hensley located the vehicle just north of Woodlands Pkwy overpass. Officer Hensley activated his emergency lights and siren to stop the vehicle. A short pursuit followed with the suspect vehicle making a U-turn at Research Forest and turning into the Hermann Memorial parking lot and both suspects fled on foot into the wooded area of IH-45 South Feeder and Research Forest. Both suspects were captured a short time later thanks to numerous witnesses and with the assistance of Shenandoah PD, MCSO, MoCo Pct. 3 Constables Office and TXDPS. Both suspects have an extensive criminal history and from the Harris County area. Once again both suspects asked officers if they are in Harris County? “Not today”!
thekatynews.com
Rain Barrels for The Houston-Area Community
Sunday, Nov. 6, 12:45 – 2 p.m. You are invited to a rain barrel workshop. Join us on Sunday, November 6 to learn about the benefits of rain barrels, get one for your home/house of worship and learn how to install it on your property. Rain barrels not only conserve water, a precious natural resource, they also help to keep water clean and reduce flooding, thereby making Houston a more resilient city. Registration includes one rain barrel, one connecter kit and training to install them. Supplies of rain barrels are limited, so please register early. Rain barrels will be available to be picked up on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 12:45 p.m. in the church parking lot. Installation training will take place immediately afterward in the church’s Fireside Room. If you can’t stay for the training, recorded training is available. This workshop is sponsored by LyondellBassell and Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages. Register to participate at: www.galvbay.org/events. For more information, contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com.
Click2Houston.com
78-year-old shoved, dragged on ground by suspect during carjacking in northwest Houston, docs show
HOUSTON – A man has been charged after being accused of carjacking and dragging a 78-year-old man on Monday in northwest Houston, according to court records. The suspect, Signs Talk Abuain, was charged with aggravated robbery of a person over 65 or disabled. The carjacking was reported at 10...
Comments / 0